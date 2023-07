The final three is set.



Jan-Peter Jachtmann (@jpjachtmann) runs into the aces of Adam Walton and drops in 4th place, collecting $3,000,000.



Walton, Steven Jones, and Daniel Weinman will return Monday where they will play to a winner.



