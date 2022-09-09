Trauer in England
Queen Elizabeth II stirbt mit 96 Jahren: Reaktionen der Sportwelt
Die britische Königin Elizabeth II stirbt im Alter von 96 Jahren. Der Tod der Queen löst auch in der Sportwelt große Betroffenheit aus. Weltweit kondolieren Vereine, Verbände und Athleten dem Königshaus.
München - Es ist das Ende einer unglaublichen Ära. Über 70 Jahre lang saß Elizabeth II. auf dem britischen Thron, nun ist sie im Alter von 96 Jahren friedlich auf ihrem Landsitz im schottischen Balmoral eingeschlafen. Am Donnerstagabend vermeldete der Palast offiziell die traurige Meldung.
Auch die Sportwelt ist vom Ableben der Monarchin betroffen und bekundet über Ländergrenzen hinweg ihr Beileid. ran zeigt die Reaktionen auf den Tod der Queen.
Englands Ex-Fußballer Gary Lineker widmet seiner langjährigen Monarchin einen emotionalen Post. So sei eine "bemerkenswerte Frau, die ihrem Land mit Würde, Loyalität und Anmut diente", gestorben.
Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2022
Dem schloss sich auch Michael Owen an, der die 96-Jährige für ihre Dienste würdigte.
RIP to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) September 8, 2022
Thank you Ma'am for your lifetime of service and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pUFLnUaiSl
Auch die deutsche Fußball-Nationalmannschaft brachte ihre Trauer zum Ausdruck.
Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth II. 🕊️— DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) September 8, 2022
We're sending our deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/tbiZmP5BQd
Boxer Tyson Fury denkt im Gebet an "seine Königin".
Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight,— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 8, 2022
may God be with you. 🙏 🏴 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/JpVxQDRCW2
Besonders rührend: Vor dem Conference-League-Spiel zwischen West Ham United und Steaua Bukarest singen die Fans im Stadion "God Save the Queen" und applaudieren der verstorbenen Monarchin.
God Save the Queen echoed around the London Stadium pre game here at West Ham, followed by a massive round of applause from all in attendance including the @FCSteaua fans. Respect. #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/rtOibqOEgw— James Green (@JamesGreenInUK) September 8, 2022
Manchester City und Kapitän Ilkay Gündogan widmeten der Königin ebenfalls einen Post.
Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB
A sad day for the UK - May she rest in peace 🕊️ #QueenElizabeth https://t.co/GjfB42ao1E— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) September 8, 2022
Auch Stadtrivale United und andere englische Klubs kondolierten.
Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022
Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022
We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4
West Ham United is deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 8, 2022
Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and we join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/YSm5snQOgD
The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke— Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022
Getrauert wird auch in der Formel 1. Vor allem der britische Mercedes-Pilot George Russell ist betroffen.
A message from our Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll. pic.twitter.com/Wh1MYVNV2H— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 8, 2022
We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 8, 2022
All at Oracle Red Bull Racing send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/cCumCVZDev
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 8, 2022
– Toto pic.twitter.com/I6ertq9l8f
Heartfelt sympathies for the loss of a groundbreaking woman. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, the British people and our British colleagues in the paddock.— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 8, 2022
May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/GFE5koNjtA
Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/aofm3ePuy5— Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2022
Von überall erreichen das britische Königshaus Beileidsbekundungen.
Rest in peace your majesty. A proper Queen ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ABw7WDt1jT— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 8, 2022
Der SV #Werder Bremen nimmt traurig Anteil am Tod von Queen Elizabeth II. Rest in peace. #QueenElizabeth https://t.co/0yGT0mX15s— SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) September 8, 2022
🕯— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) September 8, 2022
Auch die Eintracht nimmt Anteil am Tod der Queen. Viel Kraft an die @RoyalFamily!
Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/vyG3kQ3fMD
FC Barcelona express their condolences to the British royal family and all British citizens regarding the passing of Queen Elizabeth II https://t.co/dKDEtHj9F8— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 8, 2022
Rest in Peace. https://t.co/kuXXjjymUU— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) September 8, 2022
Auch die Tennis-Welt trauert.
We wish to convey our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family on the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 8, 2022
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We are grateful for her contributions to tennis, and our thoughts and condolences are with the British Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/HIlTHDDG2j— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 8, 2022
🥺💔— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) September 8, 2022
May She Rest In Peace 🕊 https://t.co/n0OWYlchCr
