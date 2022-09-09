Trauer in England

Queen Elizabeth II stirbt mit 96 Jahren: Reaktionen der Sportwelt

Die britische Königin Elizabeth II stirbt im Alter von 96 Jahren. Der Tod der Queen löst auch in der Sportwelt große Betroffenheit aus. Weltweit kondolieren Vereine, Verbände und Athleten dem Königshaus.

09.09.2022 • 11:32 Uhrran.de
Die Sportwelt trauert um die Queen - Bildquelle: Getty/TwitterDie Sportwelt trauert um die Queen © Getty/Twitter

München - Es ist das Ende einer unglaublichen Ära. Über 70 Jahre lang saß Elizabeth II. auf dem britischen Thron, nun ist sie im Alter von 96 Jahren friedlich auf ihrem Landsitz im schottischen Balmoral eingeschlafen. Am Donnerstagabend vermeldete der Palast offiziell die traurige Meldung. 

Auch die Sportwelt ist vom Ableben der Monarchin betroffen und bekundet über Ländergrenzen hinweg ihr Beileid. ran zeigt die Reaktionen auf den Tod der Queen.

Englands Ex-Fußballer Gary Lineker widmet seiner langjährigen Monarchin einen emotionalen Post. So sei eine "bemerkenswerte Frau, die ihrem Land mit Würde, Loyalität und Anmut diente", gestorben.

Dem schloss sich auch Michael Owen an, der die 96-Jährige für ihre Dienste würdigte.

Auch die deutsche Fußball-Nationalmannschaft brachte ihre Trauer zum Ausdruck.

Boxer Tyson Fury denkt im Gebet an "seine Königin".

Besonders rührend: Vor dem Conference-League-Spiel zwischen West Ham United und Steaua Bukarest singen die Fans im Stadion "God Save the Queen" und applaudieren der verstorbenen Monarchin.

Manchester City und Kapitän Ilkay Gündogan widmeten der Königin ebenfalls einen Post.

Auch Stadtrivale United und andere englische Klubs kondolierten.

Getrauert wird auch in der Formel 1. Vor allem der britische Mercedes-Pilot George Russell ist betroffen.

Von überall erreichen das britische Königshaus Beileidsbekundungen.

Auch die Tennis-Welt trauert.

Du willst die wichtigsten Sport-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.

Meistgesehene Videos

Video
0

NFL

HIGHLIGHTS: Statement-Sieg! Bills überrollen Rams

4:09 min
Video
0

Fussball

Pyro-Wahnsinn in Mailand: Bayern-Fans mit Mega-Choreo

1:12 min
Video
0

NFL

Mega-Clip zum Saisonstart! Metcalf am Klavier, Tucker singt

1:37 min
Noch 3 Tage
Video
0

NFL

RELIVE: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams in voller Länge

167 min
Video
0

Fussball

Nizza vs. Köln: Blutige Krawalle im Fanblock

1:16 min
Video
16

Kickboxen

Irrer Jubel! Bare-Knuckle-Boxerin zieht blank nach K.O.

1:27 min
Video
0

Fussball

Auto abgesperrt! Eintracht-Kollege prankt Mario Götze

1:25 min
Video
0

European League of Football

RELIVE: Hamburg Sea Devils at Rhein Fire in voller Länge

165 min
mehr anzeigen

Meistgelesene News

News

Fussball international

Krawalle in Nizza: FC reagiert und muss mit Strafen rechnen

News

Fussball international

Weltrekordablöse: Barca holt Europameisterin Walsh

News

NFL

Konkurrenz für Denver: Drei Teams bemühten sich um Wilson

News

European League of Football

Weniger Stimmung? Vikings müssen umziehen

News

European League of Football

Neues ELF-Team aus München enthüllt Namen

News

NFL

Kicker Eberle findet neues NFL-Team

News

NFL

ran geht in vorerst letzte NFL-Saison

News

NFL

Turnover-Festival und Bills-Dominanz zum NFL-Auftakt

mehr anzeigen

News-Ticker

Rugby

7er-Rugby: Deutschland verliert bei seiner WM-Premiere

Allgemein

World Games und Deaflympics: Auszeichnung für Sportler/innen

Bundesliga

Nationalspielerin Hegering fehlt Wolfsburg beim Saisonstart

DTM

BMW-Piloten über Glock-Abschied: "Freue mich, dich Freund zu nennen"

Bundesliga

BVB-Stürmer Haller berichtet von Fortschritten

mehr anzeigen

Video-Tipps

Fussball

"Skandalös": Kölner entsetzt nach Fan-Ausschreitungen

1:53 min

DTM

Rückblick: Das spektakuläre Rennwochenende am Nürburgring

1:48 min

Fussball

Europa League: Schweigeminute für die Queen

1:33 min

NFL

53-Yard-TD! Perfektes Zusammenspiel von Allen und Diggs

1:01 min

NFL

Drei INTs und sieben Sacks! Bills Defense wird zum Albtraum für Stafford

3:19 min
mehr anzeigen

Aktuelle Galerien

NFL

#ranNFL - Die besten ersten Tweets der ran-Community

Kickoff-Week, Kingsbury, Wetten: Nice to know´s zur neuen Saison 2022

NFL

Kickoff-Week, Kingsbury, Wetten: Angeberwissen zur NFL-Saison

Champions League

3 Tore, 1 Elfer und 1 Simeone - 10 verrückte Minuten in Madrid

Champions League

Sane erste Sahne: Bayern-Stars in der Einzelkritik

mehr anzeigen