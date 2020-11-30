Die Formel E ab 2021 live in SAT.1 und auf ran.de
"Ein Restrisiko bleibt immer": Die Formel-E-Reaktionen zum Horrorcrash von Romain Grosjean
Der Horrorcrash von Formel-1-Pilot Romain Grosjean in Bahrain hat auch die Formel E geschockt. Wir haben Reaktionen aus der Elektrorennserie gesammelt.
München – 27 Sekunden in der Flammenhölle: Die Bilder von Romain Grosjeans Horrorcrash beim Formel-1-Rennen in Bahrain gingen um die Welt. Vor allem in der Motorsport-Welt sorgt der Unfall für jede Menge Gesprächsstoff.
Die beste Nachricht: Grosjean ist ersten Untersuchungen im Krankenaus zufolge mit Verbrennungen an den Händen davongekommen. Und eine weitere gute Nachricht: Der oft kritisierte Cockpitschutz "Halo" hat dem Franzosen wohl das Leben gerettet.
Gleichzeitig hat der Unfall den Fahrern aber auch noch einmal vor Augen geführt, wie gefährlich Motorsport trotz der ganzen Sicherheitsvorkehrungen immer noch ist.
ran.de hat Reaktionen aus der Formel E gesammelt.
Our thoughts are with Romain Grosjean and we wish him a speedy recovery following his crash in Bahrain. Huge thanks also to the crew who came to his rescue.— ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) November 29, 2020
Get well soon Romain - from everyone at Jaguar Racing— Jaguar Racing (@JaguarRacing) November 29, 2020
Stop saying the world “miracle”. It confuses people.— Lucas di Grassi (@LucasdiGrassi) November 30, 2020
The reason Grosjean is alive is called science and hard work by a lot of engineers, doctors and the regulatory body making motorsport safer.
The risk 0 doesn’t exist in motorsport. The HALO & all new safety measures developed by @fia / @JeanTodt clearly saved Romain’s life. I’m glad you’re ok @RGrosjean 🙏🏼. Congratulations to the marshals and fia doctors for their reactivity #Motorsport #Safety #F1 pic.twitter.com/Aa3THVjMJs— Jean-Eric Vergne (@JeanEricVergne) November 29, 2020
Its time to say thank you @fia and all the safety people involved in designing safe cars, the HALO just saved Romain. Thank you @fia @JeanTodt— Antonio Felix da Costa (@afelixdacosta) November 29, 2020
Another life saved by the HALO 🙏🏻 Get well @RGrosjean #F1— Daniel Abt (@Daniel_Abt) November 29, 2020
thank you @fia & @JeanTodt for making Romain & the whole racing family breath again after such a huge shock 🙏🏻🙌🏻— Nico Mueller (@nico_mueller) November 29, 2020
there will always be a risk remaining in our sport, but they’re pushing every day to make it as safe as possible...#nm51 #thankful #racing #passion https://t.co/qvePPn0aCg
Get well soon @RGrosjean! A big respect & thank you to the marshals and Medical Team that came to rescue immediately. And thank you to the @fia for the high safety standards in motorsport https://t.co/RGZ3DWXN6r— Maximilian Günther (@maxg_official) November 30, 2020
Amazing job you guys @fia doctors and marshals did today to help and safe @RGrosjean life 🙏🏻 thanks https://t.co/ddl7JIICno— Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) November 30, 2020
Wow, glad to see @RGrosjean is doing ok after this huge crash! 😱🙏🏼 Never seen anything like this! We’ve got to be grateful what a job the @fia is doing to make this sport as safe as possible 👍 https://t.co/AKa1no0bmD— Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) November 29, 2020
Die Formel E ab 16. Januar live im Free-TV und kostenlosen Livestream
