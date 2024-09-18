NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 10 - Bengals und Ravens dominieren die Liga

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 10 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 184 Attempts 2. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 176 Attempts 3. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 171 Attempts 4. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 167 Attempts 5. Platz: Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) - 161 Attempts

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 66 Receptions 2. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 65 Receptions 3. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 61 Receptions 4. Platz: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) - 60 Receptions 5. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 59 Receptions

1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 105 Tackles 2. Platz: Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 100 Tackles 3. Platz: Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts) - 98 Tackles 4. Platz (geteilt): Jamien Sherwood (New York Jets) - 97 Tackles 4. Platz (geteilt): Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens) - 97 Tackles

Sacks

1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 11 Sacks

2. Platz: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 9 Sacks

3. Platz: Dante Fowler Jr. (Washington Commanders) - 8,5 Sacks

4. Platz: Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 8 Sacks

5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7,5 Sacks