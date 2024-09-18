Anzeige
Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne

NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 10 - Bengals und Ravens dominieren die Liga

  • Aktualisiert: 13.11.2024
  • 22:38 Uhr
  • ran.de
Article Image Media

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 10 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Der zehnte Spieltag der neuen NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Auch interessant: NFL: Aktuelles Power Ranking

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 2.672 Yards
2. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 2.669 Yards
3. Platz: Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - 2.634 Yards
4. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 2.560 Yards
5. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2.505 Yards

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Externer Inhalt

NFL: Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Spielplan der NFL-Saison 2024

  • NFL: Jakob Johnson entlassen - so geht man nicht mit Menschen um!

  • NFL 2024: Aktuelles Quarterback Ranking

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 24 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 24 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 24 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 17 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): U.a. Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 17 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Completion Percentage*

1. Platz: Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, Bild) - 72,4 % (113 von 156)
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 71,8 % (173 von 241)
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 70,6 % (243 von 344)
4. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 69,8 % (164 von 236)
5. Platz: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - 69,4 % (216 von 311)

* Mindestens 100 Passversuche

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire
Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 1120 Yards 
2. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 991 Yards
3. Platz: Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) - 818 Yards
4. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 762 Yards
5. Platz: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) - 748 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 12 TDs
2. Platz: Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 10 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 8 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 8 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 8 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Attempts

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 184 Attempts
2. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 176 Attempts
3. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 171 Attempts
4. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 167 Attempts
5. Platz: Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) - 161 Attempts

Article Image Media
© UPI Photo

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 981 Yards
2. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 831 Yards
3. Platz: Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 711 Yards
4. Garrett Wilson (Green Bay Packers) - 704 Yards
5. Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) - 688 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 10 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - 7 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 7 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) - 6 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receptions

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 66 Receptions
2. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 65 Receptions
3. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 61 Receptions
4. Platz: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) - 60 Receptions
5. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 59 Receptions

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Tackles

1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 105 Tackles
2. Platz: Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 100 Tackles
3. Platz: Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts) - 98 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Jamien Sherwood (New York Jets) - 97 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens) - 97 Tackles

Article Image Media
© 2021 Getty Images

Sacks

1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 11 Sacks
2. Platz: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 9 Sacks
3. Platz: Dante Fowler Jr. (Washington Commanders) - 8,5 Sacks
4. Platz: Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 8 Sacks
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7,5 Sacks

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Interceptions

1. Platz (geteilt): Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers, Bild) - 6 INTs
1. Platz (geteilt): Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions) - 6 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Brian Branch (Detroit Lions) - 4 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 4 INT's
3. Platz (geteilt): Jaylen McCollough (Los Angeles Rams) - 4 INT's

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 4 FFs
1. Platz (geteilt): T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Nate Landman  (Atlanta Falcons) - 3 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Jessie Bates  (Atlanta Falcons) - 3 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Tykee Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3 FFs

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Field Goals

1. Platz: Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 25 Field Goals
2. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 24 Field Goals
3. Platz: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 23 Field Goals
4. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 22 Field Goals
5. Platz: Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 19 Field Goals

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge

1. Platz: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 53,4 Yards
2. Platz: Corey Bojorquez (Cleveland Browns) - 52 Yards
3. Platz: Cameron Johnston (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 51,5 Yards
4. Platz (geteilt): Jack Fox (Detroit Lions) - 51,4 Yards
4. Platz (geteilt): Braden Mann (Philadelphia Eagles) - 51,4 Yards

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Kickoff-Return Yards

1. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 679 Yards
2. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys) - 527 Yards
3. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 481 Yards
4. Platz: Laviska Shenault Jr. (Seattle Seahawks) - 449 Yards
5. Platz: Austin Ekeler (Washington Commanders) - 434 Yards

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Punt-Return Yards

1. Platz: Khalif Raymond (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 330 Yards
2. Platz Marcus Jones (New England Patriots) - 311 Yards
3. Platz (geteilt): Jaelon Darden (Cleveland Browns) - 226 Yards
3. Platz (geteilt): Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 226 Yards
5. Platz: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos) - 222 Yards

Auch interessant: NFL Munich Game 2024: Wichtigste News

Article Image Media
© NurPhoto
