Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne
NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 14 - Chase dominiert Receiver-Gruppe, Boswell bleibt FG-King
- Aktualisiert: 10.12.2024
- 13:10 Uhr
- ran.de
Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 14 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.
Der 14. Spieltag der NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.
ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)
Passing Yards
1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 3.706 Yards
2. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 3.474 Yards
3. Platz: Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - 3.396 Yards
4. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3.329 Yards
5. Platz: Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - 2.303 Yards
Passing Touchdowns
1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 33 TDs
2. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 29 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 28 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 28 TDs
5. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 25 TDs
Completion Percentage*
1. Platz: Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, Bild) - 73,8 % (240 von 325)
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 72,4 % (276 von 381)
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 70,2 % (306 von 436)
4. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 69,6 % (252 von 362)
5. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 69,5 % (324 von 466)
* Mindestens 100 Passversuche
Rushing Yards
1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 1.623 Yards
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 1.407 Yards
3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 1.053 Yards
4. Platz: Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) - 1.016 Yards
5. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 1.013 Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 13 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 13 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 12 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 12 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 11 TDs
Rushing Attempts
1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 266 Attempts
2. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 251 Attempts
3. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 240 Attempts
4. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 239 Attempts
5. Platz (geteilt): Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 223 Attempts
Receiving Yards
1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 1.319 Yards
2. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 1.170 Yards
3. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 973 Yards
4. Platz: Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns) - 94 Yards
5. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 933 Yards
Receiving Touchdowns
1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 15 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 9 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 9 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - 8 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans) - 8 TDs
Receptions
1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 93 Receptions
2. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 87 Receptions
3. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 85 Receptions
4. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 81 Receptions
4. Platz (geteilt): Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 81 Receptions
Tackles
1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 135 Tackles
2. Platz Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 132 Tackles
3. Platz: Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 129 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Jamien Sherwood (New York Jets) - 125 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts) - 125 Tackles
Sacks
1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 12,5 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 11 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos) - 11 Sacks
4. Platz: Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans) - 10,5 Sacks
5. Platz: Jonathan Greenard (Minnesota Vikings) - 10 Sacks
Interceptions
1. Platz (geteilt): Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7 INTs
1. Platz (geteilt): Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) - 7 INTs
3. Platz: Byron Murphy Jr. (Minnesota Vikings) - 6 INTs
4. Platz (geteilt): Donte Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 5 INTs
4. Platz (geteilt): Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 5 INTs
Forced Fumbles
1. Platz: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 5 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 4 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons) - 4 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 4 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Nick Herbig (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 4 FFs
Field Goals
1. Platz: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 36 Field Goals
2. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 31 Field Goals
3. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 29 Field Goals
4. Platz: Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 28 Field Goals
5. Platz: Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 27 Field Goals
Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge (netto)
1. Platz: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 51,7 Yards
2. Platz: Cameron Johnston (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 51,5 Yards
3. Platz: Logan Cooke (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 51,2 Yards
4. Platz: Jack Fox (Detroit Lions) - 50,7 Yards
5. Platz: Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee Titans) - 50,6 Yards
Kickoff-Return Yards
1. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys) - 762 Yards
2. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 705 Yards
3. Platz: Austin Ekeler (Washington Commanders) - 594 Yards
4. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 517 Yards
5. Platz: DeAndre Carter (Chicago Bears) - 479 Yards
Punt-Return Yards
1. Platz: Khalif Raymond (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 390 Yards
2. Platz Marcus Jones (New England Patriots) - 380 Yards
3. Platz: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos) - 311 Yards
4. Platz: Brandon Codrington (Buffalo Bills) - 261 Yards
5. Platz: Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 259 Yards