NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 15 - St. Brown knackt magische Marke, QB führt bei Rushing-Touchdowns
- Aktualisiert: 17.12.2024
- 14:18 Uhr
- ran.de
Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 15 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.
Der 15. Spieltag der NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.
ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor (Quelle: nfl.com).
Passing Yards
1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 3.977 Yards
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 3.759 Yards
3. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 3.623 Yards
4. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3.617 Yards
5. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 3.580 Yards
Passing Touchdowns
1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 36 TDs
2. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 34 TDs
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 32 TDs
4. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 30 TDs
5. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 29 TDs
Completion Percentage*
1. Platz: Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, Bild) - 73,7 % (269 von 365)
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 71,4 % (314 von 440)
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 70,8 % (328 von 462)
4. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 70,5 % (277 von 393)
5. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 69,9 % (339 von 485)
* Mindestens 100 Passversuche
Rushing Yards
1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles, Barkley) - 1.688 Yards
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 1.474 Yards
3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 1.147 Yards
4. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 1.121 Yards
5. Platz: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) - 1.102 Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
1. Platz: Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles, BIld) - 14 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 13 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 13 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 12 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 12 TDs
Rushing Attempts
1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 285 Versuche
2. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 280 Versuche
3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 265 Versuche
4. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 254 Versuche
5. Platz: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) - 237 Versuche
Receiving Yards
1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 1.413 Yards
2. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 1.243 Yards
3. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 1.089 Yards
4. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 1.056 Yards
5. Platz: Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns) - 1.052 Yards
Receiving Touchdowns
1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 15 TDs
2. Platz: Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 11 TDs
3. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 10 TDs
4. Platz: Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 9 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - 8 TDs
Receptions
1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 102 Receptions
2. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 95 Receptions
3. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 85 Receptions
4. Platz (geteilt): Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 90 Receptions
4. Platz (geteilt): Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 90 Receptions
Tackles
1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 144 Tackles
2. Platz Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 142 Tackles
3. Platz (geteilt): Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 134 Tackles
3. Platz (geteilt): Jamien Sherwood (New York Jets) - 134 Tackles
5. Platz: Daiyan Henley (Los Angeles Chargers) - 131 Tackles
Sacks
1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 12,5 Sacks
2. Platz: Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans) - 12 Sacks
3. Platz (geteilt): Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos) - 11,5 Sacks
3. Platz (geteilt): T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 11,5 Sacks
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 11 Sacks
Interceptions
1. Platz (geteilt): Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7 INTs
1. Platz (geteilt): Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) - 7 INTs
3. Platz: Byron Murphy Jr. (Minnesota Vikings) - 6 INTs
4. Platz (geteilt): Donte Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 5 INTs
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 5 INTs
Forced Fumbles
1. Platz: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 6 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) - 4 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons) - 4 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 4 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Nick Herbig (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 4 FFs
Field Goals
1. Platz: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 38 Field Goals
2. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 33 Field Goals
3. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys) - 32 Field Goals
4. Platz: Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 29 Field Goals
5. Platz: Jason Sanders (Miami Dolphins) - 28 Field Goals
Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge (netto)
1. Platz: Cameron Johnston (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 51,5 Yards
2. Platz: Jack Fox (Detroit Lions) - 51,1 Yards
3. Platz: Logan Cooke (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 51,0 Yards
4. Platz (geteilt): Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee Titans) - 50,6 Yards
4. Platz (geteilt): AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders) - 50,6 Yards
Kickoff-Return-Yards
1. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 826 Yards
2. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers) - 705 Yards
3. Platz: Austin Ekeler (Washington Commanders) - 594 Yards
4. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 517 Yards
5. Platz: Derius Davis (Los Angeles Chargers) - 507 Yards
Punt-Return-Yards
1. Platz: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos) - 408 Yards
2. Platz: Khalif Raymond (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 390 Yards
3. Platz Marcus Jones (New England Patriots) - 386 Yards
4. Platz: Brandon Codrington (Buffalo Bills) - 281 Yards
5. Platz: Jaelon Darden (Seattle Seahawks) - 260 Yards