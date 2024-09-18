Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne
NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 16 - Myles Garrett nimmt Trey Hendrickson ins Visier
- Aktualisiert: 25.12.2024
- 11:21 Uhr
- ran.de
Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 16 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.
Der 16. Spieltag der NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.
ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor (Quelle: nfl.com).
Passing Yards
1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 4.229 Yards
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 4.095 Yards
3. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 3.937 Yards
4. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3.920 Yards
5. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 3.787 Yards
Externer Inhalt
NFL: Das Wichtigste in Kürze
Passing Touchdowns
1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 39 TDs
2. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 37 TDs
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 34 TDs
4. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 33 TDs
5. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 32 TDs
Completion Percentage*
1. Platz: Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, Bild) - 72,9 % (291 von 399)
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 71,4 % (337 von 472)
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 71 % (359 von 506)
4. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 70,1 % (370 von 528)
5. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 69,7 % (301 von 432)
* Mindestens 100 Passversuche
Rushing Yards
1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles, Bild) - 1.838 Yards
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 1.636 Yards
3. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 1.243 Yards
4. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 1.216 Yards
5. Platz: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) - 1.196 Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
1. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles, Bild) - 14 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 14 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 13 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 13 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 13 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 13 TDs
Rushing Attempts
1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 314 Versuche
2. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams, Bild) - 303 Versuche
3. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 278 Versuche
3. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 278 Versuche
5. Platz: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) - 259 Versuche
Receiving Yards
1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 1.510 Yards
2. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 1.387 Yards
3. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 1.194 Yards
4. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 1.126 Yards
5. Platz: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks) - 1.089 Yards
Receiving Touchdowns
1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 16 TDs
2. Platz: Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 12 TDs
3. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 11 TDs
4. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 10 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 9 TDs
Receptions
1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 108 Receptions
2. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 101 Receptions
2. Platz (geteilt): CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 101 Receptions
2. Platz (geteilt): Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 101 Receptions
5. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 97 Receptions
Tackles
1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 151 Tackles
2. Platz Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 148 Tackles
3. Platz: Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 145 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Jamien Sherwood (New York Jets) - 142 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Daiyan Henley (Los Angeles Chargers) - 142 Tackles
Sacks
1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 13,5 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans) - 12 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 12 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos) - 11,5 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 11,5 Sacks
Interceptions
1. Platz (geteilt): Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7 INTs
1. Platz (geteilt): Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) - 7 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Byron Murphy Jr. (Minnesota Vikings) - 6 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 6 INTs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Donte Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 5 INTs
Forced Fumbles
1. Platz: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 6 FFs
2. Platz: Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 5 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Nick Herbig (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 4 FFs
Field Goals
1. Platz: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 39 Field Goals
2. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys) - 36 Field Goals
3. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 35 Field Goals
4. Platz: Jason Sanders (Miami Dolphins) - 33 Field Goals
5. Platz: Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 31 Field Goals
Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge (netto)
1. Platz: Cameron Johnston (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 51,5 Yards
2. Platz: Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee Titans) - 51,1 Yards
3. Platz: Jack Fox (Detroit Lions) - 51 Yards
4. Platz: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders) - 50,4 Yards
5. Platz: Bryce Barringer (New England Patriots) - 50,1 Yards
Kickoff-Return-Yards
1. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 826 Yards
2. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers) - 791 Yards
3. Platz: Austin Ekeler (Washington Commanders) - 594 Yards
4. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 554 Yards
5. Platz: Derius Davis (Los Angeles Chargers) - 507 Yards
Punt-Return-Yards
1. Platz: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos) - 408 Yards
2. Platz: Kalif Raymond (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 390 Yards
3. Platz Marcus Jones (New England Patriots) - 386 Yards
4. Platz: Jaelon Darden (Seattle Seahawks) - 292 Yards
5. Platz: Brandon Codrington (Buffalo Bills) - 281 Yards