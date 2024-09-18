Anzeige
Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne

NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 16 - Myles Garrett nimmt Trey Hendrickson ins Visier

  • Aktualisiert: 25.12.2024
  • 11:21 Uhr
  • ran.de

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 16 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Der 16. Spieltag der NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor (Quelle: nfl.com).

Anzeige
Anzeige

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 4.229 Yards
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 4.095 Yards
3. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 3.937 Yards
4. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3.920 Yards
5. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 3.787 Yards

Anzeige
Anzeige
Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Externer Inhalt

Dieser Inhalt stammt von externen Anbietern wie Facebook, Instagram oder Youtube. Aktiviere bitte Personalisierte Anzeigen und Inhalte sowie Anbieter außerhalb des CMP Standards, um diese Inhalte anzuzeigen.

NFL: Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Spielplan der NFL-Saison 2024

  • NFL: Das aktuelle Sack Ranking der Quarterbacks

  • NFL 2024: Aktuelles Quarterback Ranking

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 39 TDs
2. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 37 TDs
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 34 TDs
4. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 33 TDs
5. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 32 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Anzeige
Anzeige

Completion Percentage*

1. Platz: Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, Bild) - 72,9 % (291 von 399)
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 71,4 % (337 von 472)
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 71 % (359 von 506)
4. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 70,1 % (370 von 528)
5. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 69,7 % (301 von 432)

* Mindestens 100 Passversuche

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire
Anzeige
Anzeige

Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles, Bild) - 1.838 Yards
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 1.636 Yards
3. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 1.243 Yards
4. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 1.216 Yards
5. Platz: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) - 1.196 Yards

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire
Anzeige

Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles, Bild) - 14 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 14 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 13 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 13 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 13 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 13 TDs

Anzeige
Article Image Media
© IMAGO/Imagn Images
Anzeige

Rushing Attempts

1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 314 Versuche
2. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams, Bild) - 303 Versuche
3. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 278 Versuche
3. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 278 Versuche
5. Platz: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) - 259 Versuche

Anzeige
Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 1.510 Yards
2. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 1.387 Yards
3. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 1.194 Yards
4. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 1.126 Yards
5. Platz: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks) - 1.089 Yards

Anzeige
Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 16 TDs
2. Platz: Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 12 TDs
3. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 11 TDs
4. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 10 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 9 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receptions

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 108 Receptions
2. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 101 Receptions
2. Platz (geteilt): CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 101 Receptions
2. Platz (geteilt): Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 101 Receptions
5. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 97 Receptions

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Tackles

1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 151 Tackles
2. Platz Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 148 Tackles
3. Platz: Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 145 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Jamien Sherwood (New York Jets) - 142 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Daiyan Henley (Los Angeles Chargers) - 142 Tackles

Article Image Media
© 2021 Getty Images

Sacks

1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 13,5 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans) - 12 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 12 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos) - 11,5 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 11,5 Sacks

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Interceptions

1. Platz (geteilt): Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7 INTs
1. Platz (geteilt): Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) - 7 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Byron Murphy Jr. (Minnesota Vikings) - 6 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 6 INTs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Donte Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 5 INTs

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 6 FFs
2. Platz: Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 5 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Nick Herbig (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 4 FFs

Article Image Media
© Getty

Field Goals

1. Platz: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 39 Field Goals
2. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys) - 36 Field Goals
3. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 35 Field Goals
4. Platz: Jason Sanders (Miami Dolphins) - 33 Field Goals
5. Platz: Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 31 Field Goals

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge (netto)

1. Platz: Cameron Johnston (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 51,5 Yards
2. Platz: Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee Titans) - 51,1 Yards
3. Platz: Jack Fox (Detroit Lions) - 51 Yards
4. Platz: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders) - 50,4 Yards
5. Platz: Bryce Barringer (New England Patriots) - 50,1 Yards

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Kickoff-Return-Yards

1. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 826 Yards
2. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers) - 791 Yards
3. Platz: Austin Ekeler (Washington Commanders) - 594 Yards
4. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 554 Yards
5. Platz: Derius Davis (Los Angeles Chargers) - 507 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Punt-Return-Yards

1. Platz: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos) - 408 Yards
2. Platz: Kalif Raymond (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 390 Yards
3. Platz Marcus Jones (New England Patriots) - 386 Yards
4. Platz: Jaelon Darden (Seattle Seahawks) - 292 Yards
5. Platz: Brandon Codrington (Buffalo Bills) - 281 Yards

Article Image Media
© NurPhoto
Mehr News und Videos zur NFL
Detriot Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
News

Playoff-Szenarien: Machen Lions und Chiefs die Bye Week klar?

  • 25.12.2024
  • 10:50 Uhr

NFL: Stafford mit herzergreifender Weihnachtsaktion

  • Video
  • 01:22 Min
  • Ab 0

NFL: Steelers wollen Mahomes und die Chiefs stoppen

  • Video
  • 07:37 Min
  • Ab 0

NFL: Love mit ambitionierter Super-Bowl-Ansage

  • Video
  • 01:06 Min
  • Ab 0

NFL: Ravens vs. Texans - bleibt Lamar auf MVP-Kurs?

  • Video
  • 07:37 Min
  • Ab 0
imago images 1056141023
News

Meilenstein: Amon-Ra St. Brown zieht mit Receiver-Legende gleich

  • 24.12.2024
  • 17:24 Uhr
imago images 1055530093
News

Kommentar: Hurts hat die Eagles-Saison aufs Spiel gesetzt

  • 24.12.2024
  • 17:22 Uhr
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
News

Wegen NFC-Kracher: NFL ändert Spielplan kurzfristig

  • 24.12.2024
  • 17:20 Uhr

NFL: Lamar will trotz Einsatz bei Beyonces Halbzeitshow dabei sein

  • Video
  • 01:03 Min
  • Ab 0
Gewinner: C. J. Stroud (Houston Texans)
News

Woche 17 in der NFL: Alle Spiele und Liveticker

  • 24.12.2024
  • 12:45 Uhr
Mehr NFL-Galerien
Verlierer: Chris JonesUpdate

Hiobsbotschaft: Chiefs müssen auf Top-Star verzichten

  • Galerie
  • 25.12.2024
  • 12:45 Uhr
imago images 1054953365

Draft Order: Klarer Favorit auf ersten Pick - enges Rennen dahinter

  • Galerie
  • 24.12.2024
  • 18:16 Uhr
NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) reaches for an incomplete...Update

Texans reagieren auf Ausfall von Tank Dell

  • Galerie
  • 23.12.2024
  • 22:39 Uhr
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Myles Garrett knackt Sack-Rekordmarke

  • Galerie
  • 22.12.2024
  • 20:37 Uhr
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia EaglesUpdate

Zwei Schuhe, eine Strafe: Hurts muss blechen

  • Galerie
  • 20.12.2024
  • 18:42 Uhr
mahomesUpdate

Mahomes offenbar vor Blitz-Comeback bei den Chiefs

  • Galerie
  • 20.12.2024
  • 11:25 Uhr
lions

Restprogramm: Finale um Division-Sieg am letzten Spieltag?

  • Galerie
  • 19.12.2024
  • 15:13 Uhr
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 14: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the...

Sack-Ranking: Rookie-QB nach Katastrophen-Partie in Top 10

  • Galerie
  • 19.12.2024
  • 11:33 Uhr
NFL Salary CapUpdate

Cap Space aller Teams: Flop-Franchises können angreifen

  • Galerie
  • 17.12.2024
  • 11:15 Uhr
Josh Allen

Allen zeigt's allen! Die MVP-Zahlen des Bills-Quarterbacks

  • Galerie
  • 17.12.2024
  • 08:15 Uhr