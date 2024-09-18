Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne
NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 6 - Derrick Henry dominiert, Mayfield als Touchdown-Maschine
- Aktualisiert: 16.10.2024
- 14:20 Uhr
Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 6 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.
Der sechste Spieltag der neuen NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.
ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)
Passing Yards
1. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, Bild) - 1.778 Yards
2. Platz: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) - 1.629 Yards
3. Platz: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - 1.602 Yards
4. Platz: Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - 1.598 Yards
5. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 1.578 Yards
Passing Touchdowns
1. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 15 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 12 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) - 12 TDs
4. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 11 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 10 TDs
Completion Percentage*
1. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders, Bild) - 75,3 % (125 von 166)
2. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 71,6 % (144 von 201)
3. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 71,1 % (106 von 149)
4. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 70,9 % (134 von 189)
5. Platz: Gardner Minshew II (Las Vegas Raiders) - 70,7 % (99 von 140)
* Mindestens 100 Passversuche
Rushing Yards
1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 704 Yards
2. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 609 Yards
3. Platz: Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) - 485 Yards
4. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 482 Yards
5. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 464 Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 8 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 6 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 6 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 6 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Justin Fields (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 5 TDs
Rushing Attempts
1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 119 Attempts
2. Platz Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 114 Attempts
3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 108 Attempts
4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 104 Attempts
5. Platz: Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 96 Attempts
Receiving Yards
1. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans, Bild) - 567 Yards
2. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 565 Yards
3. Platz: Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 511 Yards
4. Platz: D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) - 469 Yards
5. Platz: CeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 467 Yards
Receiving Touchdowns
1. Platz (geteilt): Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 5 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 5 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 5 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - 5 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Allen Lazard (New York Jets) - 5 TDs
Receptions
1. Platz: Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 43 Receptions
2. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 41 Receptions
3. Platz: Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) - 38 Receptions
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 37 Receptions
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Stefon Diggs (Houston Texans) - 37 Receptions
Tackles
1. Platz: Robert Spillane (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 62 Tackles
2. Platz (geteilt): Dorian Williams (Buffalo Bills) - 61 Tackles
2. Platz (geteilt): Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 61 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. E.J. Speed (Indianapolis Colts) - 60 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 60 Tackles
Sacks
1. Platz: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7,5 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 7 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 7 Sacks
4. Platz: Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore Ravens) - 6 Sacks
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans) - 5,5 Sacks
Interceptions
1. Platz: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers, Bild) - 5 INTs
2. Platz: Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions) - 4 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Paulson Adebo (New Orleans Saints) - 3 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Brian Branch (Detroit Lions) - 3 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Donte Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 3 INTs
Forced Fumbles
1. Platz: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 4 FFs
2. Platz: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 3 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 2 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Germaine Pratt (Cincinnati Bengals) - 2 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2 FFs
Field Goals
1. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 17 Field Goals
2. Platz: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 16 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Falcons) - 15 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 15 Field Goals
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Wil Lutz (Denver Broncos) - 13 Field Goals
Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge
1. Platz: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 52,9 Yards
2. Platz: Ryan Rehkow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 52,8 Yards
3. Platz: Corey Bojorquez (Cleveland Browns) - 52,4 Yards
4. Platz: Cameron Johnston (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 51,5 Yards
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Bryce Baringer (New England Patriots) - 51,3 Yards
Kickoff-Return Yards
1. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 475 Yards
2. Platz: Laviska Shenault Jr. (Seattle Seahawks) - 369 Yards
3. Platz: DeeJay Dallas (Arizona Cardinals) - 355 Yards
4. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys) - 301 Yards
5. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 300 Yards
Punt-Return Yards
1. Platz: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos, Bild) - 163 Yards
2. Platz: Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints) - 143 Yards
3. Platz: Jha'Quan Jackson (Tennessee Titans) - 140 Yards
4. Platz: Xavier Gipson (New York Jets) - 136 Yards
5. Platz: Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 124 Yards