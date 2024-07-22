offizielles Ranking
NFL Top 100 der Saison 2024: Plätze 100 bis 81 - Cousins vor Rodgers
- Veröffentlicht: 22.07.2024
- 22:56 Uhr
- Florian Puth
Jedes Jahr kürt die NFL ihre 100 besten Football-Spieler. Wer schafft es 2024 auf die Liste?
Vor Beginn einer neuen Saison veröffentlicht die NFL eine besondere Liste. Auf ihr sind die 100 aktuell besten Spieler gerankt. ran gibt einen Überblick.
Platz 100: Zaire Franklin
- Team: Indianapolis Colts
- Position: Outside Linebacker
Platz 99: Lavonte David
- Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Position: Outside Linebacker
Dieser Inhalt stammt von externen Anbietern wie Facebook, Instagram oder Youtube. Aktiviere bitte Personalisierte Anzeigen und Inhalte sowie Anbieter außerhalb des CMP Standards, um diese Inhalte anzuzeigen.
Externer Inhalt
Platz 98: Cameron Heyward
- Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Position: Defensive Tackle
Das Wichtigste in Kürze
Platz 97:
- Team: Washington Commanders
- Position: Wide Receiver
Platz 96: Dion Dawkins
- Team: Buffalo Bills
- Position: Guard
Platz 95:
- Team: Seattle Seahawks
- Position: Safety
Platz 94: Trevor Lawrence
- Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Position: Quarterback
Platz 93: Harrison Smith
- Team: Minnesota Vikings
- Position: Safety
Platz 92: Aaron Rodgers
- Team: New York Jets
- Position: Quarterback
Platz 91: Tariq Woolen
- Team: Seattle Seahawks
- Position: Cornerbak
Platz 90: Devonta Smith
- Team: Philadelphia Eagles
- Position: Wide Receiver
Platz 89: Budda Baker
- Team: Arizona Cardinals
- Position: Safety
Platz 88: Chris Lindstrom
- Team: Atlanta Falcons
- Position: Offensive Line
Platz 87: Haason Reddick
- Team: New York Jets
- Position: Outside Linebacker
Platz 86: Saquon Barkley
- Team: Philadelphia Eagles
- Position: Running Back
Platz 85: Tristan Wirfs
- Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Position Offensive Tackle
Platz 84: D.K. Metcalf
- Team: Seattle Seahawks
- Position: Wide Receiver
Platz 83: Derwin James
- Team: Los Angeles Chargers
- Position: Safety
Platz 82: Montez Sweat
- Team: Chicago Bears
- Position: Defensive End
Platz 81: Kirk Cousins
- Team: Atlanta Falcons
- Position: Quarterback
Die weiteren Platzierungen werden nach und nach veröffentlicht.