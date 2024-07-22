  • Tennis
offizielles Ranking

NFL Top 100 der Saison 2024: Plätze 100 bis 81 - Cousins vor Rodgers

  • Veröffentlicht: 22.07.2024
  • 22:56 Uhr
  • Florian Puth
Jedes Jahr kürt die NFL ihre 100 besten Football-Spieler. Wer schafft es 2024 auf die Liste?

Vor Beginn einer neuen Saison veröffentlicht die NFL eine besondere Liste. Auf ihr sind die 100 aktuell besten Spieler gerankt. ran gibt einen Überblick.

Platz 100: Zaire Franklin

  • Team: Indianapolis Colts
  • Position: Outside Linebacker

Platz 99: Lavonte David

  • Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Position: Outside Linebacker

Platz 98: Cameron Heyward

  • Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Position: Defensive Tackle
Article Image Media
© imago images/Icon SMI
Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Aaron Rodgers spielt Abwesenheit im Minicamp herunter

  • Fans wegen NFL-Regel vom Training in Los Angeles ausgesperrt

Platz 97:

  • Team: Washington Commanders 
  • Position: Wide Receiver
Platz 96: Dion Dawkins

  • Team: Buffalo Bills
  • Position: Guard
Platz 95:

  • Team: Seattle Seahawks
  • Position: Safety

Platz 94: Trevor Lawrence

  • Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Position: Quarterback
Article Image Media
© 2021 Getty Images

Platz 93: Harrison Smith

  • Team: Minnesota Vikings
  • Position: Safety
Platz 92: Aaron Rodgers

  • Team: New York Jets
  • Position: Quarterback
Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire
Platz 91: Tariq Woolen

  • Team: Seattle Seahawks
  • Position: Cornerbak

Platz 90: Devonta Smith

  • Team: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Position: Wide Receiver

Platz 89: Budda Baker

  • Team: Arizona Cardinals
  • Position: Safety
Article Image Media
© 2018 Getty Images

Platz 88: Chris Lindstrom

  • Team: Atlanta Falcons
  • Position: Offensive Line

Platz 87: Haason Reddick

  • Team: New York Jets
  • Position: Outside Linebacker

Platz 86: Saquon Barkley

  • Team: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Position: Running Back
Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Platz 85: Tristan Wirfs

  • Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Position Offensive Tackle

Platz 84: D.K. Metcalf

  • Team: Seattle Seahawks
  • Position: Wide Receiver

Platz 83: Derwin James

  • Team: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Position: Safety

Platz 82: Montez Sweat

  • Team: Chicago Bears
  • Position: Defensive End

Platz 81: Kirk Cousins

  • Team: Atlanta Falcons
  • Position: Quarterback
Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Die weiteren Platzierungen werden nach und nach veröffentlicht. 

