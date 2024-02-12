  • Darts
American Football Live auf PROSIEBEN MAXX und ran.de

Super Bowl 2024: So seht ihr San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs am Montag in der Wiederholung

  • Veröffentlicht: 12.02.2024
  • 06:20 Uhr
  • ran.de
Wer sich den Super Bowl zwischen den San Francisco 49ers und den Kansas City Chiefs nicht live ansehen konnte oder wollte, hat am Montag die Chance, das Endspiel um die NFL-Meisterschaft relive zu schauen.

In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag (11. auf 12. Februar 2024) trafen in Las Vegas die Kansas City Chiefs und die San Francisco 49ers im Duell um den Super Bowl aufeinander. 

Wer sich die Nacht nicht um die Ohren schlagen konnte oder wollte, um sich das Spiel live anzusehen, hat am Montag, 12. Februar die Möglichkeit, das Duell um die NFL-Meisterschaft im Relive zu sehen.

Um 9:30 Uhr, 19 Uhr und 22 Uhr gibt es am Montag gleich drei Chancen für NFL-Fans, das Super-Bowl-Duell relive zu schauen.

Dann zeigt NFL Network das Duell der Chiefs gegen die 49ers - hier findet ihr den Stream zu Relive des Super Bowls

<strong>The Sphere in Las Vegas präsentiert sich in Form der Super-Bowl-Ringe seit 1967</strong><br>Vor dem Super Bowl zwischen den Kansas City Chiefs und den San Francisco 49ers werden an der Fassade der Merkzweckhalle Vegas Sphere die jeweiligen Super-Bowl-Ringe seit 1967 präsentiert. <em><strong>ran</strong></em> zeigt sie.
The Sphere in Las Vegas präsentiert sich in Form der Super-Bowl-Ringe seit 1967
Vor dem Super Bowl zwischen den Kansas City Chiefs und den San Francisco 49ers werden an der Fassade der Merkzweckhalle Vegas Sphere die jeweiligen Super-Bowl-Ringe seit 1967 präsentiert. ran zeigt sie.© twitter@nfl
<strong>1967 - Green Bay Packers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - Kansas City Chiefs&nbsp;35:10
1967 - Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - Kansas City Chiefs 35:10© twitter@NFL
<strong>1968 - Green Bay Packers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - Oakland Raiders 33:14
1968 - Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - Oakland Raiders 33:14© twitter@NFL
<strong>1969 - New York Jets</strong><br>Super Bowl: New York Jets - Baltimore Colts 16:7
1969 - New York Jets
Super Bowl: New York Jets - Baltimore Colts 16:7© twitter@NFL
<strong>1970 - Kansas City Chiefs</strong><br>Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs - Minnesota Vikings 23:7
1970 - Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs - Minnesota Vikings 23:7© twitter@NFL
<strong>1971 - Baltimore Colts</strong><br>Super Bowl: Baltimore Colts - Dallas Cowboys 16:13
1971 - Baltimore Colts
Super Bowl: Baltimore Colts - Dallas Cowboys 16:13© twitter@NFL
<strong>1972 - Dallas Cowboys</strong><br>Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Miami Dolphins 24:3
1972 - Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Miami Dolphins 24:3© twitter@NFL
<strong>1973 - Miami Dolphins</strong><br>Super Bowl: Miami Dolphins Washington Redskins 14:7
1973 - Miami Dolphins
Super Bowl: Miami Dolphins Washington Redskins 14:7© twitter@nfl
<strong>1974 - Miami Dolphins</strong><br>Super Bowl: Miami Dolphins - Minnesota Vikings 24:7
1974 - Miami Dolphins
Super Bowl: Miami Dolphins - Minnesota Vikings 24:7© twitter@nfl
<strong>1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Minnesota Vikings 16:6
1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Minnesota Vikings 16:6© twitter@NFL
<strong>1976 - Pittsburgh Steelers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Pittburgh Steelers - Dallas Cowboys 21:17
1976 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl: Pittburgh Steelers - Dallas Cowboys 21:17© twitter@nfl
<strong>1977 - Oakland Raiders</strong><br>Super Bowl: Oakland Raiders - Minnesota Vikings 32:14
1977 - Oakland Raiders
Super Bowl: Oakland Raiders - Minnesota Vikings 32:14© twitter@nfl
<strong>1978 - Dallas Cowboys</strong><br>Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Denver Broncos 27:10
1978 - Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Denver Broncos 27:10© twitter@nfl
<strong>1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Dallas Cowboys 35:31
1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Dallas Cowboys 35:31© twitter@nfl
<strong>1980 - Pittsburgh Steelers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Pittsburg Steelers - Los Angeles Rams 31:19
1980 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl: Pittsburg Steelers - Los Angeles Rams 31:19© twitter@nfl
<strong>1981 - Oakland Raiders</strong><br>Super Bowl: Oakland Raiders - Philadelphia Eagles 27:10
1981 - Oakland Raiders
Super Bowl: Oakland Raiders - Philadelphia Eagles 27:10© twitter@nfl
<strong>1982 - San Francisco 49ers</strong><br>Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Cincinnati Bengals 26:21
1982 - San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Cincinnati Bengals 26:21© twitter@nfl
<strong>1983 - Washington Redskins</strong><br>Super Bowl: Washington Redskins - Miami Dolphins 27:17
1983 - Washington Redskins
Super Bowl: Washington Redskins - Miami Dolphins 27:17© twitter@nfl
<strong>1984 - Los Angeles Raiders</strong><br>Super Bowl: Los Angeles Raiders - Washington Redskins 38:9
1984 - Los Angeles Raiders
Super Bowl: Los Angeles Raiders - Washington Redskins 38:9© twitter@nfl
<strong>1985 - San Francisco 49ers</strong><br>Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Miami Dolphins 38:16
1985 - San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Miami Dolphins 38:16© twitter@nfl
<strong>1986 - Chicago Bears</strong><br>Super Bowl: Chicago Bears - New England Patriots 46:10
1986 - Chicago Bears
Super Bowl: Chicago Bears - New England Patriots 46:10© twitter@nfl
<strong>1987 - New York Giants</strong><br>Super Bowl: New York Giants - Denver Broncos 39:20
1987 - New York Giants
Super Bowl: New York Giants - Denver Broncos 39:20© twitter@nfl
<strong>1988 - Washington Redskins</strong><br>Super Bowl: Washington Redskins - Denver Broncos 42:10
1988 - Washington Redskins
Super Bowl: Washington Redskins - Denver Broncos 42:10© twitter@nfl
<strong>1989 - San Francisco 49ers</strong><br>Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Cincinnati Bengals 20.16
1989 - San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Cincinnati Bengals 20.16© twitter@nfl
<strong>1990 - San Francisco 49ers</strong><br>Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Denver Broncos 55:10
1990 - San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Denver Broncos 55:10© twitter@nfl
<strong>1991 - New York Giants</strong><br>Super Bowl: New York Giants - Buffalo Bills 20:19
1991 - New York Giants
Super Bowl: New York Giants - Buffalo Bills 20:19© twitter@nfl
<strong>1992 - Washington Redskins</strong><br>Super Bowl: Washington Redskins - Buffalo Bills 37:24
1992 - Washington Redskins
Super Bowl: Washington Redskins - Buffalo Bills 37:24© twitter@nfl
<strong>1993 - Dallas Cowboys</strong><br>Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Buffalo Bills 52:17
1993 - Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Buffalo Bills 52:17© twitter@nfl
<strong>1994 - Dallas Cowboys</strong><br>Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Buffalo Bills 30:13
1994 - Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Buffalo Bills 30:13© twitter@nfl
<strong>1995 - San Francisco 49ers</strong><br>Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - San Diego Chargers 30:13
1995 - San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - San Diego Chargers 30:13© twitter@nfl
<strong>1996 - Dallas Cowboys</strong><br>Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers 27:17
1996 - Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers 27:17© twitter@nfl
<strong>1997 - Green Bay Packers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - New England Patriots 35:21
1997 - Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - New England Patriots 35:21© twitter@nfl
<strong>1998 - Denver Broncos</strong><br>Super Bowl: Denver Broncos - Green Bay Packers 31:24
1998 - Denver Broncos
Super Bowl: Denver Broncos - Green Bay Packers 31:24© twitter@nfl
<strong>1999 - Denver Broncos</strong><br>Super Bowl: Denver Broncos - Atlanta Falcons 34:19
1999 - Denver Broncos
Super Bowl: Denver Broncos - Atlanta Falcons 34:19© twitter@nfl
<strong>2000 - St. Louis Rams</strong><br>Super Bowl: St. Louis Rams - Tennessee Titans&nbsp;23:16
2000 - St. Louis Rams
Super Bowl: St. Louis Rams - Tennessee Titans 23:16© twitter@nfl
<strong>2001 - Baltimore Ravens</strong><br>Super Bowl: Baltimore Ravens - New York Giants 34:7
2001 - Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl: Baltimore Ravens - New York Giants 34:7© twitter@nfl
<strong>2002 - New England Patriots</strong><br>Super Bowl: New England Patriots - St. Louis Rams 20:17
2002 - New England Patriots
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - St. Louis Rams 20:17© twitter@nfl
<strong>2003 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Oakland Raiders 48:21
2003 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Oakland Raiders 48:21© twitter@nfl
<strong>2004 - New England Patriots</strong><br>Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Carolina Panthers 32:29
2004 - New England Patriots
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Carolina Panthers 32:29© twitter@nfl
<strong>2005 - New England Patriots</strong><br>Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Philadelphia Eagles 24:21
2005 - New England Patriots
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Philadelphia Eagles 24:21© twitter@nfl
<strong>2006 - Pittsburgh Steelers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Seattle Seahawks 21:10
2006 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Seattle Seahawks 21:10© twitter@nfl
<strong>2007 - Indianapolis Colts</strong><br>Super Bowl: Indianapolis Colts - Chicago Bears 29:17
2007 - Indianapolis Colts
Super Bowl: Indianapolis Colts - Chicago Bears 29:17© twitter@nfl
<strong>2008 - New York Giants</strong><br>Super Bowl: New York Giants - New England Patriots 17:14
2008 - New York Giants
Super Bowl: New York Giants - New England Patriots 17:14© twitter@nfl
<strong>2009 - Pittsburgh Steelers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Arizona Cardinals 27:23
2009 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Arizona Cardinals 27:23© twitter@nfl
<strong>2010 - New Orleans Saints</strong><br>Super Bowl: New Orleans Saints - Indianapolis Colts 31:17
2010 - New Orleans Saints
Super Bowl: New Orleans Saints - Indianapolis Colts 31:17© twitter@nfl
<strong>2011 - Green Bay Packers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - Pittsburgh Steelers 31:25
2011 - Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - Pittsburgh Steelers 31:25© twitter@nfl
<strong>2012 - New York Giants</strong><br>Super Bowl: New York Giants - New England Patriots 21:17
2012 - New York Giants
Super Bowl: New York Giants - New England Patriots 21:17© twitter@nfl
<strong>2013 - Baltimore Ravens</strong><br>Super Bowl: Baltimore Ravens - San Francisco 49ers 34:31
2013 - Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl: Baltimore Ravens - San Francisco 49ers 34:31© twitter@nfl
<strong>2014 - Seattle Seahawks</strong><br>Super Bowl: Seattle Seahawks - Denver Broncos 43:8
2014 - Seattle Seahawks
Super Bowl: Seattle Seahawks - Denver Broncos 43:8© twitter@nfl
<strong>2015 - New England Patriots</strong><br>Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Seattle Seahawks 28:24
2015 - New England Patriots
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Seattle Seahawks 28:24© twitter@nfl
<strong>2016 - Denver Broncos</strong><br>Super Bowl: Denver Broncos - Carolina Panthers 24:10
2016 - Denver Broncos
Super Bowl: Denver Broncos - Carolina Panthers 24:10© twitter@nfl
<strong>2017 - New England Patriots</strong><br>Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Atlanta Falcons 34:28 OT
2017 - New England Patriots
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Atlanta Falcons 34:28 OT© twitter@nfl
<strong>2018 - Philadelphia Eagles</strong><br>Super Bowl: Philadelphia Eagles - New England Patriots 41:33
2018 - Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl: Philadelphia Eagles - New England Patriots 41:33© twitter@nfl
<strong>2019 - New England Patriots</strong><br>Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Los Angeles Rams 13:3
2019 - New England Patriots
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Los Angeles Rams 13:3© twitter@nfl
<strong>2020 - Kansas City Chiefs</strong><br>Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs - San Francisco 49ers 31:20
2020 - Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs - San Francisco 49ers 31:20© twitter@nfl
<strong>2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers</strong><br>Super Bowl: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kansas City Chiefs 31:9
2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kansas City Chiefs 31:9© twitter@nfl
<strong>2022 - Los Angeles Rams</strong><br>Super Bowl: Los Angeles Rams - Cincinnati Bengals 23:20
2022 - Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowl: Los Angeles Rams - Cincinnati Bengals 23:20© twitter@nfl
<strong>2023 - Kansas City Chiefs</strong><br>Super Bowl - Kansas City Chiefs - Philadelphia Eagles 38:35
2023 - Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl - Kansas City Chiefs - Philadelphia Eagles 38:35© twitter@nfl
News
News

Magier Mahomes: Meisterstück passend zu Vegas – ein Kommentar

  • 12.02.2024
  • 07:11 Uhr
News
News

Hört er auf? Travis Kelce spricht über seine Zukunft

  • 12.02.2024
  • 06:36 Uhr
Super Bowl

Kansas City Swifts? Wilde Netzreaktionen zum Super Bowl 58

  • Video
  • 05:45 Min
  • Ab 0
Usher macht auf Starlight Express! Die Netzreaktionen zur Halftime-Show

Usher macht auf Starlight Express! Die Netzreaktionen zur Halftime-Show

  • Video
  • 02:15 Min
  • Ab 0
News
News

MVP-Triple für Patrick Mahomes

  • 12.02.2024
  • 05:10 Uhr
News
News

Chiefs schlagen 49ers in Super-Bowl-Thriller

  • 12.02.2024
  • 04:55 Uhr
News
News

Halftime-Show: Usher und Alicia Keys rocken Vegas

  • 12.02.2024
  • 02:48 Uhr
News
News

Eklat! Chiefs-Superstar Kelce geht auf eigenen Coach los

  • 12.02.2024
  • 02:15 Uhr
Jason Kelce von Pop-Star verhöhnt: "Betrunkener NFL-Fan"

Jason Kelce von Pop-Star verhöhnt: "Betrunkener NFL-Fan"

  • Video
  • 01:18 Min
  • Ab 0
News
News

Super Bowl: Taylor Swift im Stadion angekommen

  • 11.02.2024
  • 22:46 Uhr
