Bills-Safety kollabiert auf dem Feld

Reaktionen auf den Spielabbruch bei Bills at Bengals

Nachdem Bills-Safety Damar Hamlin auf dem Spielfeld kollabiert und nach langer Behandlung mit Reanimationsübungen im kritischen Zustand ins Krankenhaus gefahren wird, zeigt sich die Sport-Welt geschockt. Ein enger Hamlin-Freund gibt das erste Update aus dem Krankenhaus.

03.01.2023
News

NFL

Spielabbruch! Bills-Spieler kollabiert - Team gibt Update

Das Monday Night Game der Buffalo Bills bei den Cincinnati Bengals musste abgebrochen und verschoben werden. Bills-Safety Damar Hamlin kollabiert im ersten Viertel auf dem Platz, erhält Reanimationsmaßnahmen und muss im kritischen Zustand ins Krankenhaus.

Damar Hamlin kollabiert beim Monday Night Game der Buffalo Bills gegen die Cincinnati Bengals auf dem Platz und musste reanimiert werden. Nach einiger Zeit wurde der Bills-Safety im kritischen Zustand ins Krankenhaus gebracht. Die NFL brach die Partie ab. 

Dem Vorfall ging ein Zusammenstoß mit Bengals-Receiver Tee Higgins voraus.

Spielabbruch bei Bills at Bengals - NFL unter Schock, Stars reagieren

Bengals-Receiver Tee Higgins, welcher mit Hamlin zusammenstieß reagiert auf den Vorfall via Social Media.

