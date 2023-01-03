Bills-Safety kollabiert auf dem Feld
Reaktionen auf den Spielabbruch bei Bills at Bengals
Damar Hamlin kollabiert beim Monday Night Game der Buffalo Bills gegen die Cincinnati Bengals auf dem Platz und musste reanimiert werden. Nach einiger Zeit wurde der Bills-Safety im kritischen Zustand ins Krankenhaus gebracht. Die NFL brach die Partie ab.
Dem Vorfall ging ein Zusammenstoß mit Bengals-Receiver Tee Higgins voraus.
Spielabbruch bei Bills at Bengals - NFL unter Schock, Stars reagieren
Bengals-Receiver Tee Higgins, welcher mit Hamlin zusammenstieß reagiert auf den Vorfall via Social Media.
My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love 🙏🏾💙— Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 3, 2023
Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar, his family and the Buffalo Bills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/A03jGU4J9S— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2023
The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023
I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family . 🙏🏽— Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) January 3, 2023
Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023
Following a 71-point performance, Donovan Mitchell sent out his love and support for Damar Hamlin during tonight's post-game press conference. 💙 pic.twitter.com/3oIY0a9Kej— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 3, 2023
Blue lights on at Paycor Stadium out of respect for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills 💙 pic.twitter.com/2A2dR4E3ex— Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) January 3, 2023
'WE'RE FAMILY': Bills, Bengals fans gather outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin. https://t.co/E8PJvs8EMB pic.twitter.com/dvC3fjlT6z— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 3, 2023
Stefon Diggs at the hospital to be there with Damar Hamlin, his teammate, his brother, life really is bigger than football ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s9ADG8foPh— Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) January 3, 2023
LeBron James speaks on the Damar Hamlin situation 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RgYNriIEtU— NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 3, 2023
Please pray for our brother.— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023
All the love and many prayers for Damar, his family, and the #BillsMafia We are with you 💙🙏 https://t.co/1Gx9GZAiRt— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 3, 2023