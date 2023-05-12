American Football live auf ProSiebenMAXX und ran.de

NFL-Spielplan 2023: Kreativ, lustig, sehenswert - die Enthüllungsvideos der Teams

Die NFL hat in der Nacht den kompletten Spielplan für die Saison 2023 veröffentlicht. Dabei sorgten einige Teams mit Enthüllungsvideos mal wieder für Highlights. Wir haben sie gesammelt.

12.05.2023 • 06:53 Uhrran.de
Video
0

NFL

"They make good Sausages in Frankfurt!" - Patriots-Star hat Bock auf Deutschland

In Woche 10 treffen die New England Patriots in Frankfurt auf die Indianapolis Colts. Patriots-Center David Andrews plaudert über Ex-Teammate Sebastian Vollmer und freut sich auf die ein oder andere Bratwurst in Frankfurt.
7:34 min

Das Warten der Fans hat sich gelohnt: Die NFL hat endlich den kompletten Spielplan zur neuen Saison veröffentlicht.

Während die Liga selbst auf eine eher klassische Enthüllung setzt, haben sich die 32 Teams einmal mehr selbst übertroffen und mit kreativen Videos ihren Saisonverlauf vorgestellt. 

NFL-Spielplan: Chargers und Titans überzeugen mit lustigen Videos

Auf die Los Angeles Chargers war mal wieder Verlass, sie haben geliefert.

Das Team veröffentlichte den eigenen Spielplan für die kommende Saison wie schon im letzten Jahr im Anime-Style. Und es ist wie schon im letzten Jahr sehenswert.

Die Show gehörte aber ohne Zweifel den Tennessee Titans. Sie haben per Umfrage auf der Straße den eigenen Spielplan veröffentlicht. Herausgekommen sind Gegner wie die St. Louis Rams, Lightning McQueen, The Red Stallions, die Atlanta Florida Dolphins oder Baltimore Orioles.

Auch die anderen Teams waren kreativ. Wir haben die Videos gesammelt.

