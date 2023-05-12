American Football live auf ProSiebenMAXX und ran.de
NFL-Spielplan 2023: Kreativ, lustig, sehenswert - die Enthüllungsvideos der Teams
Die NFL hat in der Nacht den kompletten Spielplan für die Saison 2023 veröffentlicht. Dabei sorgten einige Teams mit Enthüllungsvideos mal wieder für Highlights. Wir haben sie gesammelt.
Das Warten der Fans hat sich gelohnt: Die NFL hat endlich den kompletten Spielplan zur neuen Saison veröffentlicht.
Während die Liga selbst auf eine eher klassische Enthüllung setzt, haben sich die 32 Teams einmal mehr selbst übertroffen und mit kreativen Videos ihren Saisonverlauf vorgestellt.
NFL-Spielplan: Chargers und Titans überzeugen mit lustigen Videos
Auf die Los Angeles Chargers war mal wieder Verlass, sie haben geliefert.
Das Team veröffentlichte den eigenen Spielplan für die kommende Saison wie schon im letzten Jahr im Anime-Style. Und es ist wie schon im letzten Jahr sehenswert.
Die Show gehörte aber ohne Zweifel den Tennessee Titans. Sie haben per Umfrage auf der Straße den eigenen Spielplan veröffentlicht. Herausgekommen sind Gegner wie die St. Louis Rams, Lightning McQueen, The Red Stallions, die Atlanta Florida Dolphins oder Baltimore Orioles.
Auch die anderen Teams waren kreativ. Wir haben die Videos gesammelt.
We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O
should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp
All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football! 👀— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
Powered by @Shift4
📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ymAaKLU87L
*sees @NFL Schedule is out*— Red Stallions (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2023
*opens up TikTok*
https://t.co/RoSneTBTGv pic.twitter.com/J7GnU25AGA
wait for it... pic.twitter.com/EUOQiADL3w— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 12, 2023
"The journey begins now." @Lj_era8 @SeatGeek | 📺: NFL Net, NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CXRFZYs1Ka— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2023
Our 2023 schedule is making dreams come true.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023
📺: Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HYDf6tBXbD
That's showbiz baby 🎭 pic.twitter.com/ddga84X7BG— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 12, 2023
Schedule release? Yes, Chef. pic.twitter.com/y967k2402T— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023
Screen time is up, schedule is out 📲— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023
Here’s to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn
14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023
This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9
One man’s script is another man’s schedule.@Yellowstone 🤝 #DallasCowboys football.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2023
Everybody wants to see what happens next season. 🤠🏈
Get @SeatGeek single-game 🎟️s now: https://t.co/XHlhWMoZAP pic.twitter.com/0ZXrtU8jVA
✨ Let the party planning commence ✨— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023
Conference room, five minutes.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08
Grab the sticks, it’s time to play! 🎮 🏈 @ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/1VsJ5XY83h— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2023
It's the 🔥hot🔥 new item everyone is talking about‼️— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023
The 2023 #Packers schedule is here 📆: https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY
📺 𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! 📺 pic.twitter.com/pXQzgMP9ps
H-Town, it's gonna be a party 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8fHAqUv7OU— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2023
Bon Appétit. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/HZYbf9jScz— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2023
2023 Schedule Release— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
You can’t write this stuff... or can you?@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UKDuwtpfBB
Hey @PatrickMahomes, have you seen the Chiefs 2023 schedule? pic.twitter.com/qtRVXKAz92— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023
We got the dates! 📃 pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023
A schedule release just For You. pic.twitter.com/T2C6SMlDdQ— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 12, 2023
Get your popcorn ready. 🍿— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023
Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! pic.twitter.com/afSl4VYbpn
122 days until Week 1— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2023
Enjoy The Ride pic.twitter.com/UZgsYsbygF
Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023
The Script is in... 👀#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/K8rBH5hu97— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2023
ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR— New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023
we'll take it @georainbolt pic.twitter.com/oOaszXKzma— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023
Team dog Reggie 🤝 Dawg Mentality@Ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wKS4HkAYNP— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2023
A schedule release video about making schedule release videos ft Zach Gentry. Enjoy.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023
📺: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qAl7RsOPvE
Schedule on LOCK 🔒@dalocksmith | @Ticketmaster#FTTB pic.twitter.com/gPdAaKGhVB— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 12, 2023
It's here. Your 2023 schedule is up! 🗓— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 12, 2023
🎟 https://t.co/u2gjLhmZMn | @Delta pic.twitter.com/X81Gick4zS
We couldn’t decide how to release our 2023 schedule, so @TristanWirfs78 and @KoKieft asked AI.@Ticketmaster | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/8CflVT9WFh— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2023
Introducing the newest AI software, ChatDMV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
🎟 https://t.co/OVs7oTdPAu | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/gJEJB6bKnp