.@RobGronkowski is one of the five tight ends selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!



🏆 3x Super Bowl Champion

🏆 12 postseason TDs (most by TE, T-2nd all-time)

🏆 Single-season receiving TDs by TE record (17 in 2011)

🏆 79 receiving TDs (3rd among TEs)

🏆 4x First-Team All-Pro