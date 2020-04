"I don't see those two coexisting together."- Former #Patriots VP of Player Personnel @scottpioli51 doesn't think #Patriots HC Bill Belichick will sign @CameronNewton.



Scott also shared a story about being on the other side of 28-3.



(@ZachGelb)



Full: https://t.co/78mwd9RY7i pic.twitter.com/BmPeuq89b6