Kudos to Baker High School JR RB Kayleb Wagner for breaking the Florida single-game rushing record previously held by 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry. Wagner rushed for 535 yards and 6 TDs beaking Henry's 502 yards which was set on 09/21/2012!@Kaylebwagner #cflpreps pic.twitter.com/QAmUVbytDU