Karriereende einer Giants-Ikone

Eli Manning hört auf: So huldigt die NFL-Welt dem zweifachen Super-Bowl-Champion

Giants-Legende Eli Manning hat sein Karriereende bekannt gegeben. Unter #ThankYouEli wird dem zweifachen Champion in den sozialen Medien gedankt. ran.de sammelt die besten Netzreaktionen zum Rücktritt der NFL-Ikone. 

23.01.2020 • 08:20 Uhrran.de
Twitter huldigt Giants-Legende Eli Manning - Bildquelle: 2018 Getty ImagesTwitter huldigt Giants-Legende Eli Manning © 2018 Getty Images

München/New York - Nach 16 Jahren in der NFL hört Quarterback Eli Manning auf. Der langjährige Spielmacher der New York Giants gewann zwei Championships für sein Team und wurde dabei jeweils als Super-Bowl-MVP ausgezeichnet. 

In den sozialen Medien wird dem 39-Jährigen nun mit #ThankYouEli gedankt und gehuldigt. ran.de hat die besten Netzreaktionen zum Rücktritt der Giants-Legende gesammel:

Du willst die wichtigsten NFL-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.

US-Sport-Videos

NFL

Steckers Trickplay: Fake-Interception-Fumble-Recover

Beim Pro Bowl (So., ab 20:15 Uhr auf ProSieben MAXX und ran.de) geht es nicht immer bierernst zu. Und vor allem sieht man auch Trickplays, die nur Jan Stecker kennt. Wie beim Pro Bowl 2016 den "Fake-Interception-Fumble-Recover". Wir blicken zurück.
1:44 min

NFL

NFL schnell erklärt: Die besten Hail Marys in der NFL-Geschichte

In der NFL gibt es einige Begriffe die für Neulinge relativ unlogisch klingen. Im Video wird der Begriff Hail Mary erklärt und es gibt die fünf besten Verzeiflungsversuche gezeigt.
3:23 min

NFL

NFL schnell erklärt: Das ist eine Hail Mary

In der NFL gibt es einige Begriffe die für Neulinge relativ unlogisch klingen. Im Video wird der Begriff Hail Mary erklärt.
0:34 min

NFL

NFL schnell erklärt: Das ist ein Catch

In der NFL gibt es einige Begriffe die für Neulinge relativ unlogisch klingen. Im Video wird der Begriff Catch erklärt.
0:21 min

NFL

NFL schnell erklärt: Das ist ein Fumble

In der NFL gibt es einige Begriffe die für Neulinge relativ unlogisch klingen. Im Video wird der Begriff Fumble erklärt.
0:20 min
mehr anzeigen

US-Sport-News

NFL

Eli hört auf: So huldigt die NFL dem zweifachen Champion

Giants-Legende Eli Manning hat sein Karriereende bekannt gegeben. Unter #ThankYouEli wird dem zweifachen Champion in den Sozialen Medien gedankt. ran.de sammelt die besten Netzreaktionen zum Rücktritt der NFL-Ikone.

NFL

Angriff auf Lieferanten - Haftbefehl gegen AB erlassen

Hat es sich Antonio Brown nun endgültig verscherzt? Gegen den Wide Receiver wurde ein Haftbefehl wegen angeblicher Körperverletzung erlassen.

NBA

NBA: Williamson verliert bei Debüt - Schröder stark

Der 19 Jahre alte Zion Williamson hat in der nordamerikanischen Basketball-Profiliga NBA ein bemerkenswertes Debüt gegeben.

NFL

NFL: Zweimaliger Super-Bowl-Champion Eli Manning hört auf

Der zweimalige Super-Bowl-Champion Eli Manning beendet seine Football-Karriere nach 16 Spielzeiten in der NFL.

NFL

Offiziell: Eli Manning gibt Karriereende bekannt

Eli Manning hat seine Karriere beendet. Das verkünden die New York Giants über "Twitter".
mehr anzeigen