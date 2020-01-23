Karriereende einer Giants-Ikone
Eli Manning hört auf: So huldigt die NFL-Welt dem zweifachen Super-Bowl-Champion
Giants-Legende Eli Manning hat sein Karriereende bekannt gegeben. Unter #ThankYouEli wird dem zweifachen Champion in den sozialen Medien gedankt. ran.de sammelt die besten Netzreaktionen zum Rücktritt der NFL-Ikone.
München/New York - Nach 16 Jahren in der NFL hört Quarterback Eli Manning auf. Der langjährige Spielmacher der New York Giants gewann zwei Championships für sein Team und wurde dabei jeweils als Super-Bowl-MVP ausgezeichnet.
In den sozialen Medien wird dem 39-Jährigen nun mit #ThankYouEli gedankt und gehuldigt. ran.de hat die besten Netzreaktionen zum Rücktritt der Giants-Legende gesammel:
Congratulations to one of the fiercest competitors the league has ever seen. Man of the Year, Super Bowl champion, philanthropist, and ambassador for the game...the game won’t be the same without you my friend.#ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/8VXoKYRrB1— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 23, 2020
10 perfect moments from Eli's career#ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/3r5nfTPSpE— New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020
Congratulations to a special NFL Rebel on a spectacular career! 👏#ThankYouEli https://t.co/zp9SIYvlD8— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 22, 2020
Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because this picture exists. #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/7MdadbCEjJ— Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) January 22, 2020
The funniest Eli critiscm to me has always been that he ‘only showed up for 2 games’. Uhhh...— GMEN HQ (@GMENHQ) January 22, 2020
2007 NFC Champ in -20 degrees vs Packers
2011 NFC Champ vs 49ers
2011 Div round vs Packers
2011 Wildcard vs Atlanta
Oh, then the two SBs.#ThankYouEli
Thank you Eli for all you did off the field, as well as on it. 💙 @Giants | #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/aqVsks8OWS— MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) January 22, 2020
#ThankYouEli for preventing New England from winning 8 super bowls instead of 6. I will be forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/kfmyBOLNOx— Mark Morgan (@OnlyMarkMorgan) January 22, 2020
Whether we like it or not, Eli Manning is going to the Hall of Fame.— Ned Balme (@NedBalmeLives) January 23, 2020
The question now is which “Manning Face” should be used for his Canton bust 🤔 #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/QEOXjQxpnI
The standing ovation Eli got in his last game ❤️ @brgridiron— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2020
(via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/gQA4BLmBd3
End to an era pic.twitter.com/NM1z4CdsHH— BrookLopezFanClub (@ClubBrook) January 22, 2020
