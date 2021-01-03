NFL auf ProSieben, ProSieben MAXX und ran.de

Exklusiv! Die Gameday-Playlist von Patriots-Fullback Jakob Johnson

Welche Musik hört ein deutscher NFL-Star vor einem Match? ran.de hat die exklusive Antwort und die Gameday-Playlist von Jakob Johnson von den New England Patriots.

03.01.2021 • 15:03 Uhrran.de
ran.de zeigt Euch die exklusive Playlist von Patriots-Fullback Jacob Johnson... - Bildquelle: Imago Imagesran.de zeigt Euch die exklusive Playlist von Patriots-Fullback Jacob Johnson. © Imago Images

München - Wie stimmt sich ein deutscher NFL-Star vor einem Spieltag ein? Welche Musik hört der deutsche Fullback Jakob Johnson vor einem NFL-Game? ran.de hat die exklusive Antwort.

Eine gesunde Mischung aus Deutschrap, Rock und Metal - das ist die Playlist von Jakob Johnson von den New England Patriots.

1. Your Hand In Mine (Explosions In The Sky)

2. A Horse with No Name (America, George Martin)

3. (Don't Fear) the Reaper (Blue Öyster Cult)

4. Vorwort (OG Keemo)

5. V.I.P. (Celo & Abdi)

6. A2zlack (Celo & Abdi, Capo)

7. Mit dem Kopf durch die Wand (187 Straßenbande)

8. Orion (Metallica)

9. Du hast (Rammstein)

10. Duality (Slipknot)

11. Walk (Pantera)

12. Psychosocial (Slipknot)

13. Feuer frei! (Rammstein)

14. Raining Blood (Slayer)

