Liga-Schlusslichter müssen büßen

"I suck at Fantasy Football": Skurrile Bestrafungen unter NFL-Fans auf Twitter

Wer beim Fantasy Football auf dem letzten Platz seiner Liga landet, muss nach der Saison dafür büßen. Wie skurril die Bestrafungen teilweise ausfallen, ist auf den Social-Media-Kanälen zu sehen.

08.01.2020 • 16:04 Uhrran.de
Strafe muss sein: Die Schlusslichter diverser Fantasy-Football-Ligen werden ... - Bildquelle: Getty Images, TwitterStrafe muss sein: Die Schlusslichter diverser Fantasy-Football-Ligen werden öffentlichkeitswirksam veralbert © Getty Images, Twitter

München - Am Ende jeder NFL-Saison folgt die Abrechnung - mit Folgen besonders für einige Head Coaches oder General Manager, die ihre Jobs verlieren. Auch in den Fantasy-Football-Ligen rund um den Erdball wird nach deren Abschluss durchgegriffen. Zum Leidwesen der jeweiligen Schlusslichter.

Denn Tausende Fantasy-Football-"Versager" müssen für ihre miese Personalplanung büßen - dabei fallen die Bestrafungen recht unterschiedlich aus. So mancher Auftritt landet auf den Social-Media-Kanälen. Und damit für immer im Internet. Unter dem Motto: "I suck at Fantasy Football."

Skurrile Bestrafungen der Fantasy-Football-Schlusslichter

ran.de zeigt einige der skurrilen Bestrafungen der Fantasy-Football-Gemeinde. Von peinlichen Outfits - sogar inklusive öffentlichkeitswirksamer Parade - über unappetitliche Mahlzeiten bis hin zu einer Präsentation auf einer übergroßen Werbetafel ist alles dabei.

Fantasy Football: Ungesunde Mahlzeiten

Fantasy Football: Schräge Kostümierungen

Fantasy Football: Alles rund ums Auto

Du willst die wichtigsten NFL-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.

US-Sport-Videos

NFL

"Nerven aus Stahl" - Tannehill kann die Ravens schlagen

Die Tennessee Titans treffen in der Divisional Round der AFC-Playoffs in der NFL auf die Baltimore Ravens. Die NFL-Experten aus der USA sind davon überzeugt, dass Ryan Tannehill seine Titans eine Runde weiter führen kann.
3:43 min

NFL

Saison-Rückblick: Brees, Hill und Co. - Die besten Plays der Saints-Offense

Die Offense der New Orleans Saints war in der 100. NFL-Saison wieder extram produktiv und vor allem einfallsreich. Darunter waren natürlich auch einige Highlights. Die besten Plays der Saints-Offense gibt es im Video.
4:33 min

NFL

Saison-Rückblick: Die Highlights von Kenyan Drake bei den Arizona Cardinals

Kenyan Drake wurde während der Saiosn von den Miami Dolphins zu den Arizona Cardinals geschickt. Bei seinem neuen Team schlug der Running Back richtig ein. Die besten Highlights aus seiner Saison gibt es im Video.
4:24 min

NFL

Saison-Rückblick: 52 Saints-Touchdowns in knapp 15 Minuten

Die New Orleans Saints waren in der 100. NFL-Saison erneut eine Touchdown-Maschine. Insgesamt 52 Mal erreichten die Saints die gegnerische Endzone. Alle Touchdowns gibt es im Video.
14 min

NFL

Saison-Rückblick: Die Highlights von OBJ bei den Cleveland Browns

Es war einer der spektakulärsten Trades in der Offseason. Odell Beckahm Jr. wurde von den New York Giants zu den Cleveland Browns geschickt. Bei seinem neuen Team lief die Saison aber nicht so von vielen erhofft. Seine Highlights gibt es im Video.
5:47 min
mehr anzeigen

US-Sport-News

NFL

Fantasy Football: Skurrile Bestrafungen auf Twitter

Wer beim Fantasy Football auf dem letzten Platz seiner Liga landet, muss dafür büßen. Wie skurril die Bestrafungen teilweise ausfallen, ist auf den Social-Media-Kanälen zu sehen.

NFL

Langer Instagram-Post von Brady: "Habe noch etwas zu beweisen"

In Tom Brady brennt nach wie vor das Footballfeuer. In einem Instagram-Post kündigt der Quarterback an, auch 2020 auf dem Platz stehen zu wollen. Fragt sich nur, in welchem Trikot.

NFL

Brady macht weiter: "Ich muss noch etwas beweisen"

Tom Brady macht weiter: Vier Tage nach dem schnellen Aus in den Play-offs der US-Profiliga NFL hat sich der Footballstar zu Wort gemeldet.

NFL

Klare Ablehnung: 49ers-WR Sanders gegen längere NFL-Saison

Emmanuel Sanders lief als einziger NFL-Profi in dieser Saison bei 17 Spielen der Regluar Season auf. Nun warnt er die Liga vor der offenbar geplanten Ausweitung der Spielzeit.

NFL

US-Wahl: Trump und Bloomberg werben beim Super Bowl

US-Präsident Donald Trump und der demokratische Präsidentschaftskandidat Michael Bloomberg werden während des Super Bowls Wahlkampf betreiben.
mehr anzeigen