Liga-Schlusslichter müssen büßen
"I suck at Fantasy Football": Skurrile Bestrafungen unter NFL-Fans auf Twitter
Wer beim Fantasy Football auf dem letzten Platz seiner Liga landet, muss nach der Saison dafür büßen. Wie skurril die Bestrafungen teilweise ausfallen, ist auf den Social-Media-Kanälen zu sehen.
München - Am Ende jeder NFL-Saison folgt die Abrechnung - mit Folgen besonders für einige Head Coaches oder General Manager, die ihre Jobs verlieren. Auch in den Fantasy-Football-Ligen rund um den Erdball wird nach deren Abschluss durchgegriffen. Zum Leidwesen der jeweiligen Schlusslichter.
Denn Tausende Fantasy-Football-"Versager" müssen für ihre miese Personalplanung büßen - dabei fallen die Bestrafungen recht unterschiedlich aus. So mancher Auftritt landet auf den Social-Media-Kanälen. Und damit für immer im Internet. Unter dem Motto: "I suck at Fantasy Football."
Skurrile Bestrafungen der Fantasy-Football-Schlusslichter
ran.de zeigt einige der skurrilen Bestrafungen der Fantasy-Football-Gemeinde. Von peinlichen Outfits - sogar inklusive öffentlichkeitswirksamer Parade - über unappetitliche Mahlzeiten bis hin zu einer Präsentation auf einer übergroßen Werbetafel ist alles dabei.
Fantasy Football: Ungesunde Mahlzeiten
@MatthewBerryTMR @Stephania_ESPN #ButteR’ League Punishment for last place. Loser must eat a stick of Butter... #FantasyPunishment pic.twitter.com/Rw5F7QVhBb— John Theus (@jtheus71) January 5, 2020
#fantasyfootball Fantasy football loser documents harrowing Waffle House punishment (60 photos) https://t.co/xRzBTjH1sW pic.twitter.com/lmHMounuNi— Tony (@TonyWHmag) January 8, 2020
This year in my fantasy league, the punishment for last place was to eat as many raw hot dogs as the corresponding NFL week on Instagram live. It’s week 16. He eats 16 raw hot dogs. Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/R2M2t9HwuM— Danny Stayton (@DannyStaysIn) December 24, 2019
Fantasy Football: Schräge Kostümierungen
Fantasy football punishment. Nick Simmons came in last place in our league and dressed up as Elsa from Frozen for the Coral Springs Holiday Parade #FantasyFootball #ffnow @Fantasy_Guru @JeffRatcliffe @thereallisaann @MatthewBerryTMR pic.twitter.com/r5rkkZuGyn— Jason Weese (@JasonWeese) December 15, 2019
When you came last at last season’s fantasy football and had to do a forfeit as punishment. Thanks guys! 😂 #vegas #insanity #stratospherelasvegas #forfeit #fantasyfootball pic.twitter.com/AAHiZvnNoc— Mustafa Mirreh (@Mos210890) December 19, 2019
Gotta love our league punishment. Last place = a trip to the mall in oompa loompa gear. #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/bnkKZq7oT2— Tyson Shepard (@shepard_tyson) December 29, 2019
@MatthewBerryTMR here he is! #lastplace #FantasyFootball #punishment @jberrodin @VickrumShetty @JennaLynn7717 pic.twitter.com/QAyLoa9XC0— Scott Hoffman (@MrHoffman9) January 4, 2020
Update, the Colts defense saved me 🤧 #fantasyfootball #boyz https://t.co/0zAUt0gGB2 pic.twitter.com/HNEN00khyc— Ricky Rojas ⚽️ (@Rickyr_07) January 4, 2020
When you win #FantasyFootball and you get to pick the punishment for the loser @NFLFantasy @GameSeeGame1 pic.twitter.com/pCqEgFka1g— Cassandra Spengler (@casispengler) January 7, 2020
What happens when you get last in our fantasy league #fantasyfootball pic.twitter.com/kR3Ni5rBU9— Eduardo (@e_garcia1014) January 4, 2020
Last place in my home league has to sit on Santa’s lap with a sign. My buddy totally owned being a loser, while his family keeps winning. pic.twitter.com/rzDz9if4tn— Expert Fantasy GM (@ExpertFantasyGM) December 20, 2019
Fantasy Football: Alles rund ums Auto
Fml I hate #fantasyfootball I’m never playing again pic.twitter.com/grtJZ2HKGg— Issac Lozano (@issac_lozano) January 7, 2020
@DanLeach971 check out my keagues last place punishment. this is on 75 right now pic.twitter.com/DRj4KCdTKU— Peter (@mvpete96) December 23, 2019
