"Die sind so schlecht"

Mehr Spott als Jubel: Die Netzreaktionen zum neuen Trikot der Atlanta Falcons

Die Atlanta Falcons haben nach den Tampa Bay Buccaners als weitere NFL-Franchise neue Trikots präsentiert. Nach 17 Jahren verändert die Franchise aus Georgia die Uniformen. Die Reaktionen dazu fallen eher negativ aus.

08.04.2022 • 15:49 Uhr
"Wie College oder XFL" - Fans über neues Falcons-Trikot - Bildquelle: twitter.com"Wie College oder XFL" - Fans über neues Falcons-Trikot © twitter.com

Atlanta/München - "Atlanta, das ist für euch" - mit diesem Slogan präsentieren die Atlanta Falcons nach 17 Jahren ihre neuen Trikots. Doch nicht alle Fans sind von der Neuerung überzeugt. Ein Trikot wird allerdings ziemlich gefeiert. Die besten Netzreaktionen:

Du willst die wichtigsten NFL-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.

US-Sport-Videos

NFL

Super Bowl 50 Throwback - Stecker und Co. rasten aus!

Super Bowl 50 hatte seine Höhen und Tiefen. Für Cam Newton war diese Szene ein Tiefpunkt, für unsere Männer im Studio einer der besten Momente im ganzen Spiel.
0:18 min

NFL

Mock Draft: Coach Esume tippt die Top 10

Der NFL Draft steht vor der Tür. Am 23. April startet die erste Runde. Seid live dabei auf ran.de, wenn die Stars der Zukunft ihre neue Heimat finden.
8:07 min

NFL

Ihr entscheidet: Welche NFL-Spiele sollen auf ran.de laufen?

Ab in die ran-App (erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android) und Abstimmen. Über den Navigations-Punkt links oben kommst Du auf die Votings für Freitag, Samstag und Sonntag. Viel Spaß!
0:35 min

NFL

NFL: Das sind die neuen Jerseys der Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Für die Tampa Bay Buccaneers steht ein kompletter Neuanfang an. 2020 gehen sie mit neuem Quarterback und jetzt auch noch mit neuen Jerseys an den Start.
0:51 min

NFL

Die NFL ist bereit für einen virtuellen Draft 2020

Es führt kein Weg mehr daran vorbei. Der NFL Draft 2020 wird virtuell stattfinden. Die NFL trifft bereits alle nötigen Vorbereitungen, damit es nicht zu Komplikationen kommt.
1:26 min
mehr anzeigen

US-Sport-News

NFL

"Wie College oder XFL" - Fans über neues Falcons-Trikot

Die Atlanta Falcons haben neue Trikots präsentiert. Nach 17 Jahren verändert die Franchise aus Georgia die Uniformen. Die Reaktionen dazu fallen eher negativ aus.

NFL

Atlanta Falcons präsentieren neues Trikot

Nach den Tampa Bay Buccaneers haben nun auch die Atlanta Falcons neue Trikots präsentiert. Dabei stehen die Franchise-Farben weiterhin im Vordergrund.

NHL

Corona: Ex-Bundestrainer Sturm rechnet mit NHL-Saisonabbruch

Der ehemalige Eishockey-Bundestrainer Marco Sturm erwartet für die nordamerikanische NHL wegen der Corona-Pandemie einen vorzeitigen Saisonabbruch.

NFL

Michael Gallup: Mehr als nur die Nummer zwei

Bei den Cowboys legte Michael Gallup ähnliche Zahlen auf wie Star-Receiver Amari Cooper. Seine Beziehung zu Football ist einzigartig - daran änderte auch ein Schicksalsschlag nichts.

NHL

NHL: Draisaitls Teamkollege in künstlichem Koma

Colby Cave, Teamkollege von Leon Draisaitl bei den Edmonton Oilers in der NHL, ist nach einer Gehirnblutung in ein künstliches Koma versetzt worden.
mehr anzeigen