"Die sind so schlecht"
Mehr Spott als Jubel: Die Netzreaktionen zum neuen Trikot der Atlanta Falcons
Die Atlanta Falcons haben nach den Tampa Bay Buccaners als weitere NFL-Franchise neue Trikots präsentiert. Nach 17 Jahren verändert die Franchise aus Georgia die Uniformen. Die Reaktionen dazu fallen eher negativ aus.
Atlanta/München - "Atlanta, das ist für euch" - mit diesem Slogan präsentieren die Atlanta Falcons nach 17 Jahren ihre neuen Trikots. Doch nicht alle Fans sind von der Neuerung überzeugt. Ein Trikot wird allerdings ziemlich gefeiert. Die besten Netzreaktionen:
these are not good jerseys— the bears make me want to die (@AlexDeBrincats) April 8, 2020
Looking for Julio Jones like pic.twitter.com/53ayDCLoGE— Alexandre Tétreault (@AlexTetreault_) April 8, 2020
31 other fan bases rn pic.twitter.com/LjfIpzfR28— He is Risen JT (@Jaberuski) April 8, 2020
Look like an arena league team— Jack (@jr_batten) April 8, 2020
Quite possibly the worst number style ever used on a football uniform— The Busch Series (@TheBuschSeries) April 8, 2020
Damn, April 14th came early, and these jerseys are.... pic.twitter.com/gom0ysk9ub— Alex Brewer (@AlexBrewer1) April 8, 2020
These look like arena league uniforms. Terrible— Reeves Guyton (@reevesg55) April 8, 2020
Y’all had to go pretty far out of your way to mess up this badly. The arena league stripe, the XFL gradient, the comically oversized font and drop shadow in the year 2020. Embarrassing.— B r i t t o n T h o m a s (@BrittonThomas) April 8, 2020
I actually like em— Ted Atwell (@Atwell63) April 8, 2020
Falcons to the XFL confirmed— Grandpa Ramsay (@GrandpaRamsaySr) April 8, 2020
Do us all a favor and wear these at all times pic.twitter.com/lBlnwW6fgc— Joey Larkin (@JoeyLarkin) April 8, 2020
You guys really keep failing since 28-3 LOL— Sports Dudes🎙🎙🎙🎙 (@SportsD24733772) April 8, 2020
Recycled toilet paper at its finest.— Saints4lyfe⚜️ (@Saints4lyfe73) April 8, 2020
Please change these*. Please.— Sam Singletary (@SamSingletary) April 8, 2020
*throwback excluded
Look like the CFL team in Ottawa— Trust Umbrella Corp (@NE_AD50) April 8, 2020
April 8, 2020
Du willst die wichtigsten NFL-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.