Marshawn Lynch gibt Comeback bei Seattle Seahawks

Netzreaktionen: "Beast Mode" kehrt zurück und die Seahawks-Fans rasten aus

Running Back Marshawn Lynch kehrt zu den Seattle Seahawks zurück und sorgt für großen Jubel bei den Fans. ran.de zeigt die Netzreaktionen zum Comeback von "Beast Mode".

24.12.2019 • 09:44 Uhrran.de
Die Seahawks rufen um Hilfe und "Beast Mode" kommt zur Rettung. - Bildquelle: imago/ZUMA PressDie Seahawks rufen um Hilfe und "Beast Mode" kommt zur Rettung. © imago/ZUMA Press

München/Seattle - Mit einem großen Knall schlug am Weihnachtsmorgen die Nachricht der Rückkehr von Running Back Marshawn Lynch zu den Seattle Seahawks ein und brachte den Seahawks-Fans damit ein verfrühtes Weihnachtsgeschenk.

Der 33-Jährige beendete vor zwei Jahren seinen Ruhestand und spielte fortan bei den Oakland Raiders. Nun reagieren die Seahawks auf ihren akuten Notstand im Running Game und holen "Beast Mode" an seine alte Wirkungsstätte zurück, wo er von 2010 bis 2015 unter Vertrag stand.

ran.de zeigt die besten Reaktionen aus dem Netz:

Die Fans lieben Lynch für seine unnachahmliche Art.

NFL

Packers sichern sich Divisions-Titel in NFC North

Die Green Bay Packers mit Quarterback Aaron Rodgers haben sich in der Football-Profiliga NFL den Divisionstitel in der NFC North gesichert.

NHL

NHL: Scorerpunkt für Draisaitl bei Edmonton Niederlage

Nationalspieler Leon Draisaitl sammelt in der Eishockey-Profiliga NHL weiter unermüdlich Scorerpunkte.

NFL

NBA

NBA: Meister Toronto verliert bei den Pacers

Die Erfolgsserie von Meister Toronto Raptors ist zwei Tage nach dem Kraftakt gegen die Dallas Mavericks beendet.

NFL

Bei Patriots-Spiel: Baseball-Star und Ehefrau verhaftet

Pitcher Rich Hill und seine Frau werden beim Besuch des NFL-Spiels zwischen den New England Patriots und Buffalo Bills verhaftet. Es fängt alles mit einer zu großen Tasche von Caitlin Hill an.
