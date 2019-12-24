Marshawn Lynch gibt Comeback bei Seattle Seahawks
Netzreaktionen: "Beast Mode" kehrt zurück und die Seahawks-Fans rasten aus
Running Back Marshawn Lynch kehrt zu den Seattle Seahawks zurück und sorgt für großen Jubel bei den Fans. ran.de zeigt die Netzreaktionen zum Comeback von "Beast Mode".
München/Seattle - Mit einem großen Knall schlug am Weihnachtsmorgen die Nachricht der Rückkehr von Running Back Marshawn Lynch zu den Seattle Seahawks ein und brachte den Seahawks-Fans damit ein verfrühtes Weihnachtsgeschenk.
Der 33-Jährige beendete vor zwei Jahren seinen Ruhestand und spielte fortan bei den Oakland Raiders. Nun reagieren die Seahawks auf ihren akuten Notstand im Running Game und holen "Beast Mode" an seine alte Wirkungsstätte zurück, wo er von 2010 bis 2015 unter Vertrag stand.
ran.de zeigt die besten Reaktionen aus dem Netz:
Gleich mal mein Marshawn Lynch Seahawks Trikot aus dem Schrank holen und schon mal bügeln für Sonntag! 😂 #BeastMode pic.twitter.com/geQFWsWBUC— Patrick Calprainn 🎄 パトリックさん (@TheRealSpesch) December 23, 2019
49ers bei den Seahawks. Sunday Night Football. Es geht um den Divisionstitel. Und ganz nebenbei gibt Marshawn Lynch sein Comeback.— IckeKritiker (@IckeKritiker) December 24, 2019
Leute, ich hoffe für euch, dass ihr nächsten Montag Urlaub habt. #SFvsSEA #SNF pic.twitter.com/lCekrYRbkE
Mann stelle sich vor -4 für die seahawks und 20 sec zu spielen und 4. And goal an der 2 yard linie. Sie laufen über lynch. Er kniet ab und zeigt pete den finger 🤣😎— paul glaow (@glasow90) December 23, 2019
Marshawn Lynch walking into the VMAC tomorrow like #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/oneWCfvcUA— Mark Parrott (@mark__parrott) December 23, 2019
It’s like every Seahawks fan is sitting in the hospital lobby waiting on Marshawn Lynch’s physical results together.— alexSSN (@alexSSN) December 24, 2019
Marshawn Lynch and impeachment?— Ryan Stiles (@WhoseRyanStiles) December 24, 2019
This is the best Christmas ever!
Imagine the emotion if Marshawn Lynch returns and the Seahawks win on Sunday. I’ll die. I’ll actually die— Evan (@EvanHillSEA) December 23, 2019
Give me Marshawn Lynch trucking Bosa and Buckner to win the NFC West and I will never ask for anything for the rest of my life of the #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/IhA2ekNHdY— Antony Copland (@AntonyCopland2) December 23, 2019
Marshawn Lynch will suit up as a Seattle Seahawk this Sunday night against the 49ers.‼️— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2019
Marshawn Lynch is trending and I’m here for it. Gimme this one thing pic.twitter.com/z5CGt6lrXS— Justin (@imjustinsanders) December 23, 2019
if marshawn lynch suited up in a seahawks uniform in a playoff game one more time i think i would legitimately cry— mike (@SeahawkScout) December 23, 2019
It is official #Seahawks sign Marshawn Lynch 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/BXNMqS69KM— Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) December 24, 2019
Marshawn Lynch has signed pending on physical... Ladies and Gentlemen...Beast Mode is back. pic.twitter.com/sNrSr5jiPy— Gordon Haggis Currie (@GCHaggis) December 23, 2019
The fact that Marshawn Lynch is willing to come help the #Seahawks when they need him most should be worthy of retiring his number, regardless of how it plays out. Nobody should wear No. 24 again.— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 24, 2019
A transcript of Marshawn Lynch's interview before returning to the Seahawks has leaked pic.twitter.com/Q7riZvfJEh— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) December 24, 2019
Marshawn Lynch was serving tequila shots at a parking lot tailgate in Oakland eight days ago for the Raiders' last game there. Now he's gonna start for the Seahawks in the playoffs.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 23, 2019
Legend.
That time Marshawn Lynch got ejected from a game, sat in the stands to watch the rest, and then took the train home with fans.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 23, 2019
We need the legend back 😂 pic.twitter.com/6lx4FBPCG4
Seahawks fans running to get their Marshawn Lynch jerseys from the closet pic.twitter.com/7bvwP4QwHM— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 24, 2019
Marshawn Lynch really bout to return to the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/3BbgTkhzNi— Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua1997) December 23, 2019
Marshawn Lynch showing back up to Seattle like pic.twitter.com/Fv1V8DUNTt— Jolly Brycen 🎅🏼🎄 (@BrycenNFL) December 24, 2019
Die Fans lieben Lynch für seine unnachahmliche Art.
Yes, we know there are a million different variables to the Seahawks signing Marshawn Lynch, but the one that matters to me most right now is that our beloved Beast Mode is coming home!— Bhavisha Patel (@BhavishaPatel) December 24, 2019
It’s a great day for the #12s 💙💚🏈 pic.twitter.com/DoRfgHqKnB
Marshawn Lynch may be returning to the Seattle Seahawks. More importantly, let’s not forget that he gave us one of the realest quotes of the decade! ✊🏾💯 #BeastMode pic.twitter.com/D27qdRW4zb— Da Kid Gowie (@DaKidGowie) December 23, 2019
Did @MoneyLynch actually just roll up in an Escalade full of Skittles? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ygFdk95Sbq— Sports World (@Sports22384807) September 5, 2019
“I’m that sharp. I stay ready. So there ain’t no getting ready.”— Bhavisha Patel (@BhavishaPatel) December 24, 2019
-Marshawn Lynch
January 30, 2014
💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚
(2003) Marshawn Lynch with one of the greatest interviews ever, after rushing for 4 TDs in high school.— Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) December 24, 2019
pic.twitter.com/KwqzD9ui3Z
