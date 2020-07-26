Tweets zum Monster-Trade

Netzreaktionen zum Adams-Trade: Le'Veon Bell giftet gegen Ex-Kollegen

Nach dem Trade von Jamal Adams zu den Seattle Seahawks überschlagen sich die Reaktionen im Netz. Ein Ex-Kollege wirft dem Ex-Jets-Safety Lügen vor, zwei Seahawks heißen ihn willkommen. 

26.07.2020 • 09:05 Uhrran.de
Le'Veon Bell ist alles andere als glücklich über den Abgang seines Kollegen - Bildquelle: gettyLe'Veon Bell ist alles andere als glücklich über den Abgang seines Kollegen © getty

München/New York - Star-Safety Jamal Adams verlässt die New York Jets und schließt sich den Seattle Seahawks an. Während der 24-Jährige auf seinem Instagram-Channel den Trade recht eigenwillig feiert, greift ihn sein Ex-Kollege Le'Veon Bell auf Twitter an.

ran.de fasst die besten Tweets zum Monster-Deal zusammen.

