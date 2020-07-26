Tweets zum Monster-Trade
Netzreaktionen zum Adams-Trade: Le'Veon Bell giftet gegen Ex-Kollegen
Nach dem Trade von Jamal Adams zu den Seattle Seahawks überschlagen sich die Reaktionen im Netz. Ein Ex-Kollege wirft dem Ex-Jets-Safety Lügen vor, zwei Seahawks heißen ihn willkommen.
München/New York - Star-Safety Jamal Adams verlässt die New York Jets und schließt sich den Seattle Seahawks an. Während der 24-Jährige auf seinem Instagram-Channel den Trade recht eigenwillig feiert, greift ihn sein Ex-Kollege Le'Veon Bell auf Twitter an.
ran.de fasst die besten Tweets zum Monster-Deal zusammen.
ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave...lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 25, 2020
“noted” what?! lol that you LIED? PLEASEE TRUST that it IS “noted” then..& if I’m supposed to take “see you in week 14” as a threat...I don’t! but it’s still allll love and like I told you ON THE PHONE I want the best for you..if this is the best for you, I want it for you bro 🙌🏾 https://t.co/yyNGH5XAb3— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 26, 2020
Yall think @Prez is happy to be a Seahawk?— Master (@MasterTes) July 26, 2020
New team, who dis 😂 pic.twitter.com/6r6R1MjXzA
Let’s get it!!! @Prez— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 25, 2020
Let’s go ! https://t.co/e68H9M3mE4— Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) July 25, 2020
This would probably happen if @Prez tried walking in those doors today 🤣— SportsNation (@SportsNation) July 25, 2020
(via @nyjets)pic.twitter.com/IcM99IHNGM
thats robbery 😭😭 https://t.co/NzerD950Xg— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) July 25, 2020
Laremy Tunsil, Jalen Ramsey, Khalil Mack, Jamal Adams... all superstars traded for packages that included two first-rounders. Expensive. But that’s what it costs for big-time stars to move.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2020
Jamal Adams, Laremy Tunsil, Jalen Ramsey all got traded for a ton. Multiple 1st rounders and more.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 25, 2020
My issue with those trades is yes, they gave up a lot, but the bigger problem is those teams didn't secure a long-term extension with the player before agreeing to the trade.
1 thing to keep in mind- It's important to make aggressive moves at the RIGHT time. This is the right time for SEA to be bold. If you're a NYJ fan, the hope is your team is on the other side of a trade like this once the foundation is built. These picks will form the foundation.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) July 25, 2020
Cowboys fans finding out Jamal Adams was trades.. (@WhatGoingDowney) pic.twitter.com/es5KIB6UNU— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) July 25, 2020
