Hopkins fängt Hail Mary von Kyler Murray
Netzreaktionen zum Mega-Catch von DeAndre Hopkins: "Sag niemals nie"
DeAndre Hopkins entscheidet mit einem Mega-Catch nach einer "Hail Mary" von Arizona Cardinals-Quarterback Kyler Murray die Partie gegen die Buffalo Bills. Und das Netz dreht komplett durch.
München/Glendale - Was für ein grandioses Finale! Die Arizona Cardinals liegen in Week 10 der NFL-Saison 2020 elf Sekunden vor Schluss zu Hause gegen die Buffalo Bills mit 26:30 zurück, als Cardinals-Quarterback Kyler Murray die altbekannte "Hail Mary" in Richtung Endzone auspackt.
Und dort passiert das fast Unmögliche: Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins schraubt sich inmitten von drei Bills-Verteidigern in die Lüfte und fängt den Ball zum alles entscheidenden Touchdown. Komplett irre.
Auch das Netz - egal ob Fans oder andere Sport-Stars - feiert Hopkins für diesen Mega-Catch.
ran.de hat die besten Netzreaktionen zusammengefasst:
WOW WOW WOW!! HOP HOP HOP! @DeAndreHopkins My bro different!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 16, 2020
DeAndre Hopkins with ONE of the best leaps in Masters Sunday history ... #BUFvsAZ pic.twitter.com/hMa8NK5Dd6— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 16, 2020
Never say never, I guess. Wow.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 16, 2020
@DeAndreHopkins @K1 @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/SOmDO4un30
There are only a select few of us that can make a play like this! Ha https://t.co/7mYbWMOKpF— Eli Manning (@EliManning) November 16, 2020
Shiiiiiiiiiiiiid..... Hop down there somewhere! 🌚🧞♂️ @DeAndreHopkins— Kyler Murray (@K1) November 16, 2020
ARE....YOU....NOT.....ENTERTAINED! 🤫 @DeAndreHopkins 🐐 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/kvg7AF3ux9— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) November 16, 2020
I DONT NEED ANY NOMINEES FOR THIS WEEK!!!Did yaw see @DeAndreHopkins??WOW— Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) November 16, 2020
GLOBAL HOPKINS— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2020
Fuck 2020. I miss Hopkins so bad. Fuckk why the fuck did O’brien fuck this organization?’ #HoustonTexans #Hopkins— David Compean (@Compean_Texans) November 16, 2020
This will be a Jordan commercial #Hopkins pic.twitter.com/hMhVawqZdm— Sasha D (@SashaD206) November 16, 2020
Why do the people in charge of Houston sports teams hate Houstonians so much? #Harden #Hopkins #Springer pic.twitter.com/rzgVur5fTd— Jené Rockwood (@JeneRockwood) November 16, 2020
Watching @DeAndreHopkins do Miraculous things for the Cardinals is like seeing your son call your ex wife's new husband "Dad". #Hopkins #Texans #ARIvsBUF— Tab Agha 🧢 (@Tabaveli662) November 16, 2020
Holy shit DeAndre Hopkins!!!!!!! Wow what a fuckin catch!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 #Hopkins clemson strong!— D-DOWG (@KillaDDowg67) November 16, 2020
#Bills #Hopkins pic.twitter.com/sVWn5lD8iB— APimpNamedSlickBack (@JShelvay) November 16, 2020
Texans watching Deondre #Hopkins make that play pic.twitter.com/Z2BeYPBuge— Gabe Weigelt (@GWeigelt) November 16, 2020
Du willst die wichtigsten NFL-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.