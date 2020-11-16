Hopkins fängt Hail Mary von Kyler Murray

Netzreaktionen zum Mega-Catch von DeAndre Hopkins: "Sag niemals nie"

DeAndre Hopkins entscheidet mit einem Mega-Catch nach einer "Hail Mary" von Arizona Cardinals-Quarterback Kyler Murray die Partie gegen die Buffalo Bills. Und das Netz dreht komplett durch.

16.11.2020 • 08:12 Uhrran.de
Setzt sich gegen drei Buffalo Bills-Verteidiger durch und entscheidet mit di... - Bildquelle: 2020 Getty ImagesSetzt sich gegen drei Buffalo Bills-Verteidiger durch und entscheidet mit diesem Mega-Catch nach einer "Hail Mary" das Spiel: Arizona Cardinals-Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins © 2020 Getty Images

München/Glendale - Was für ein grandioses Finale! Die Arizona Cardinals liegen in Week 10 der NFL-Saison 2020 elf Sekunden vor Schluss zu Hause gegen die Buffalo Bills mit 26:30 zurück, als Cardinals-Quarterback Kyler Murray die altbekannte "Hail Mary" in Richtung Endzone auspackt.

Clip

NFL

HIGHLIGHTS: Hail-Mary-Wahnsinn! Hopkins der Held

Am zehnten Spieltag der NFL sind die Buffalo Bills bei den Arizona Cardinals zu Gast. Die Highlights gibt es im Video.

Und dort passiert das fast Unmögliche: Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins schraubt sich inmitten von drei Bills-Verteidigern in die Lüfte und fängt den Ball zum alles entscheidenden Touchdown. Komplett irre. 

Auch das Netz - egal ob Fans oder andere Sport-Stars - feiert Hopkins für diesen Mega-Catch.

ran.de hat die besten Netzreaktionen zusammengefasst:

