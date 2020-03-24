NFL
Netzreaktionen zum neuen Logo der Los Angeles Rams: Schadenfreude und Design-Vergleiche
Die Los Angeles Rams geben ihr neues Logo für die kommende Saison bekannt. ran.de zeigt die besten Reaktionen auf die Präsentation aus dem Netz.
Los Angeles - Am Montagabend haben die Los Angeles Rams ihr neues Logo veröffentlicht. In den gewohnten Farben, dafür aber mit komplett neuem Design wird das Team um Quarterback Jared Goff in der kommenden Saison antreten.
ran.de präsentiert die besten Netzreaktionen zum neuen Rams-Logo.
The full collection of the Rams' new look: logo and Ram included. pic.twitter.com/0TaFtvBH4I— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2020
Die neue Kreation weckt bei den Fans gemischte Gefühle - mit gewisser Tendenz in eine Richtung ...
Everyone is hating on the new #ramslogo but i actually like it!! pic.twitter.com/XN2U7i7qT2— DylanC (@DylanChunn1) March 23, 2020
Ich wünschte ich hätte vier Hände, damit ich dem neuen Rams Logo vier Daumen runter geben könnte. Es ist so schlecht, dass es mich wütend macht und das Team könnte mich nicht weniger interessieren. Leute wurden dafür bezahlt smh.— Colts News Germany (@ColtsNewsGER) March 23, 2020
Browns: We have the worst logo in the NFL #ramslogo— Yoshi (@msuyoshi) March 23, 2020
Rams: pic.twitter.com/7dJhktH4S5
#ranNFL Zähle alle Logos auf die schlechter sind wie das neue Logo der #Rams pic.twitter.com/LVgewsD1Ry— Admiral_Iblis (@Admiral_Iblis) March 23, 2020
My thoughts on the new rams logo. Super bowl loss to NE hit them hard. #LArams #ramslogo. pic.twitter.com/DawJW1nHMN— Dean G (@deanfense12) March 23, 2020
was ich so bislang vom neuen #rams logo höre #ranNFL 😅 https://t.co/QcKvhfvynK pic.twitter.com/hnZj0sklOl— Futbolverrückt (@futbolverruckt) March 23, 2020
Designer makes new Rams logo— 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙 👑 (@JordanPooleWrld) March 23, 2020
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/v7XUUz2oHw
BREAKING NEWS: Los Angeles Rams unveil new logo for the upcoming 2020 season #LARams pic.twitter.com/LRmlWy1XrW— yacup (@complcnt) March 23, 2020
The Ram Head looks 🔥— 𝐒𝐋𝐘™️ (@ThinkBlue47) March 23, 2020
The LA logo 🤢 #RamsLogo pic.twitter.com/DT8VXt21S6
Fans are just ROASTING the Rams' new logo. 😂— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 23, 2020
Reactions: https://t.co/R05JsN5DsU pic.twitter.com/pqoatUdlBi
Rams fans wanted you to get rid of the new logo, not Todd Gurley. pic.twitter.com/Z5Gu6y9nc8— Jumbotron Life (@JumbotronLife) March 19, 2020
Don't worry, everyone, I fixed the #ramslogo 👍 pic.twitter.com/xLfL0DmYgh— BODIED novel(ist) 🕹️🖋️@ Donating to FGC events (@BodiedNovel) March 23, 2020
This new rams logo hitting pic.twitter.com/NyfC6ivVIP— Geo (@Geo_Pina) March 23, 2020
Twitter be like “ saw #ramslogo trending and thought it had Coronavirus” pic.twitter.com/cRddV5PwnB— We Only ❤️ Big Girls on SM (@HerBackSaysOuch) March 23, 2020
Ich fühle mit allen Rams Fans. Von einem der schönsten Logos der NFL mal eben zu einem der langweiligsten. Und das liegt noch nicht einmal an den Farben. #rams #ramslogo #ranNFL— Luca Koe (@luc_koe) March 23, 2020
Seeing Ram fans pissed over their logo makes this isolation great— Who Dat Queen ⚜️ (@ashleyjones9411) March 23, 2020
Rams new logo pic.twitter.com/PweF3ovYL2— Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) March 23, 2020
Underrated look 🤷🏻♂️ #ramslogo pic.twitter.com/efYj31F6gr— Joe DiOrio (@JoeDiOrio6) March 24, 2020
So könnte das Logo dann auf dem Feld aussehen.
quick mockup of how the new Rams logo could look on the helmet pic.twitter.com/T54lNk85Jq— MadeByTim (@MadeByTim) March 23, 2020
Und das Twitter-Universum zog treffende Vergleiche.
Microsoft will das Logo des IE zurück #ranNFL #Rams https://t.co/hMAG8QmOVE— Admiral_Iblis (@Admiral_Iblis) March 23, 2020
New rams logo pic.twitter.com/C5n4cL2Yxi— ⚡️ 𝒮𝑒𝓃𝓈𝒶𝓉𝒾𝑜𝓃𝒶𝓁 ⚡️ (@PChargers619) March 23, 2020
Guys I actually think the new Rams logo is cool pic.twitter.com/q3QTsK9gnZ— Sam Wiles, healthy! (@VoteSamWiles) March 23, 2020
The #ramslogo looks like the internet explorer logo pic.twitter.com/U3sBnbQpId— Omario (@AmeerWeebiyyah) March 23, 2020
The New LA Rams logo really do be looking like a news channel logo 😂 pic.twitter.com/hOPNkoVGjR— 24. MAMBA 8. 🦉 (@foeknite) March 23, 2020
Check out the new LA Rams logo 👀 pic.twitter.com/hj9vu3FCsW— ace 85 Sports (@ace_1985) March 23, 2020
Rams: “Hey guys our graphic designer worked really hard on this logo check it out”— 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) March 23, 2020
Twitter:pic.twitter.com/ugzZylma6h
the Rams officially unveiled their new logo— SB Nation (@SBNation) March 23, 2020
which means they got rid of the old Rams logo ... which was shaped just like their new stadium 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/ETNNWUFLV4
Spot the difference. I'll wait. #ramslogo pic.twitter.com/SsAaE6fcps— Jacob Launius (@jlawnius) March 23, 2020
Y’all wanna know how they made the new #ramslogo? pic.twitter.com/WKi2f01bXM— Mr. Bob Dobalina (@ObieDougs) March 23, 2020
The Rams straight up stole the Avengers logo 💀 pic.twitter.com/peLCW2uJM7— GallupSZN (@Gallup4Six) March 23, 2020
Der ein oder andere Gegenvorschlag kursiert bereits.
All 3 are 100x better than the #ramslogo pic.twitter.com/kOH0rcWppl— World FamousJameis Turnover SZN (@FamousJameisSZN) March 23, 2020
Rams oder Chargers, was denn nun?
So one team who shares the same stadium as another has changed their logo... #ramslogo pic.twitter.com/HWfTmUWpB0— Tommy Tomorrow (@TommyOfTomorrow) March 23, 2020
Chargers oder Rams? Nicht sicher für welches Franchise das Logo steht pic.twitter.com/Sj8VfGSH4C— RedStar 🏈🇺🇸 ⚽️🖤💛 (@RedStarDo) March 23, 2020
Du willst die wichtigsten NFL-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.