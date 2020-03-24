NFL

Netzreaktionen zum neuen Logo der Los Angeles Rams: Schadenfreude und Design-Vergleiche

Die Los Angeles Rams geben ihr neues Logo für die kommende Saison bekannt. ran.de zeigt die besten Reaktionen auf die Präsentation aus dem Netz.

24.03.2020 • 08:25 Uhrran.de
Die Netzreaktionen zur Präsentation des neuen Logos der Los Angeles Rams. - Bildquelle: imago images / Icon SMIDie Netzreaktionen zur Präsentation des neuen Logos der Los Angeles Rams. © imago images / Icon SMI

Los Angeles - Am Montagabend haben die Los Angeles Rams ihr neues Logo veröffentlicht. In den gewohnten Farben, dafür aber mit komplett neuem Design wird das Team um Quarterback Jared Goff in der kommenden Saison antreten.

ran.de präsentiert die besten Netzreaktionen zum neuen Rams-Logo.

Die neue Kreation weckt bei den Fans gemischte Gefühle - mit gewisser Tendenz in eine Richtung ...

So könnte das Logo dann auf dem Feld aussehen.

Und das Twitter-Universum zog treffende Vergleiche.

Der ein oder andere Gegenvorschlag kursiert bereits.

Rams oder Chargers, was denn nun?

NFL



