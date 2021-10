Bill Belichick's decision to kick a field goal instead of go for it in the final minute of @SNFonNBC cost the #Patriots 10.3% in win-probability value.



🔹 Win % if GO: 34.7%

🔹 Win % if FG: 24.4%



Recommendation: GO FOR IT (by 10.3%) ❌



📋: The math behind the recommendation pic.twitter.com/gmLe1xpwnm