So reagiert das Netz
NFL 2010 All-Decade Team: Netzreaktionen auf die Wahl
Die NFL hat die Auswahl des 2010 All-Decade Team bekanntgeben. ran.de zeigt die besten Reaktionen aus dem Netz.
München/New York - Am Montag gab die NFL das 2010 All-Decade Team bekannt.
55 Spieler wurden von der 48-köpfigen Auswahlkommission der Pro Football Hall of Fame ausgewählt. Dabei waren nur Spieler, die in den Spielzeiten 2010-19 mindestens eine Auswahl für Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro-Team oder Pro Football Writers of America All-Conference-Team erhalten haben, teilnahmeberechtigt.
Einige klangvolle Namen haben es nicht ins Auswahl der besten Spielern des vergangenen Jahrzehnts geschafft.
ran.de präsentiert die besten Reaktionen aus dem Netz.
Congrats to all the NFL guys who made the all decade team #datstough💪🏿— Ron Parker (@ghost_0836) April 7, 2020
I guess no fullbacks played this decade...— Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) April 6, 2020
Welcome to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, @FiftyDeuce, @juliuspeppers_, @D_Hest23 & @ceeflashpee84.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 6, 2020
CONGRATS! pic.twitter.com/tlVNlZv4T9
NFL 2010s All Decade Team— Master (@MasterTes) April 6, 2020
Who got snubbed? pic.twitter.com/0m2eqkzrcJ
Eight NFL players were chosen as unanimous selections to the All Decade team for the 2010’s:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 6, 2020
* QB Tom Brady
* RB Adrian Peterson
* OT Joe Thomas
* G Marshal Yanda
* OLB Von Miller
* DT Aaron Donald
* DE J.J. Watt
* K Justin Tucker
Gronk not unanimous is the worst part about this list— Patton (@generalpatron2) April 6, 2020
Alex Mack has zero first team all pros but some how he made the all decade team and Jason Kelce has 3 pro bowls which should be five cause two years he made first team all pro he didn’t make the pro bowl which shows that the pro bowl is a popularity contest— Eagles Szn (@Philly_Sports_0) April 6, 2020
Von Miller (unanimous), Chris Harris Jr. represent Broncos on NFL's All Decade Team. Broncos snubbed: Peyton Manning, Demaryius Thomas, Aqib Talib. #9sports— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 6, 2020
When 2 Cleveland Browns make the NFL All Decade Team: pic.twitter.com/AGwY3rfSPZ— Kyle Ledbetter (@CSM_MemesInsta) April 6, 2020
Congrats to Frank Gore being named to the NFL all decade team.... Many debated me on whether or not he was a Hall of Famer or not Even some that get paid to analyze football for a living(Trust me i did briefly too) VINDICATION is oh so sweet!!!!!— Miami Mando 🙌🦅🏝🏈🏋️♀️ (@LakersCanes305) April 6, 2020
Tom Brady is officially the first quarterback in NFL history to make 2 all decade teams.— Savage Boston Sports 🇺🇸🍀❄️☃️ (@SavageBoston) April 6, 2020
The GOAT.
pic.twitter.com/v74T1Zxgns
@NFL Putting Rodgers over Brees on the all decade team pic.twitter.com/G5H21hdqYi— Will (🐘/⚜️) (@WillMoody00) April 6, 2020
Kam Chancellor should be on the nfl All Decade Team over Weddle.— Dcroft (@Dcroft) April 6, 2020
@NFL how did Ed Reed not make the all decade team??? https://t.co/GE5v5Edq3I— Ox (@0tsPapaOx) April 7, 2020
BeastMode made the NFL’s All Decade Team.— 𝕮𝕵 ‘𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝕳𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉’ 𝕮𝖑𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖊 (@LuridRaider) April 6, 2020
Well deserved. Jurell Casey would agree. #RaiderNation
pic.twitter.com/SqqO5Y1BhM
All Decade Team: Zak Martin und Tyron Smith wurden von der NFL in die Auswahl der 53 besten Spieler des letzten Jahrzehnts gewählt. Damit wurden zwei Spieler der Offensive Line und kein anderer Mannschaftsteil ausgewählt. #cowboys #dallascowboys #rannfl #rannflsüchtig pic.twitter.com/ceRqAvDRmc— Cowboys Germany (@cowboys_de) April 7, 2020
Crazy he left off the all decade team, but you know the nfl loves to glorify Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/xnZoSSTZY4— Lucas Soileau (@shutupbsoileau) April 6, 2020
Darren Sproles was named to the NFL All Decade team at “Flex”— Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) April 7, 2020
Sproles (2010-2019)
— 2,659 rushing yards
— 3,960 receiving yards
— 40 combined TD’s
Matt Forte (2010-2017)
— 7,629 rushing yards
— 3,724 receiving yards
— 59 combined TD’s
What are we even doing here?
I nominate Aqib Talib as the No. 1 snub on All Decade Team. He has 10 pick-sixes in the decade. The NFL record is 12 by Rod Woodson. #9sports— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 6, 2020
#Ravens bedtime thoughts:— Chris Schisler (@footballman58) April 7, 2020
How does Terrell Suggs a 2011 DPOY, Future hall of famer, not make NFL all decade team? Marlon Humphrey is better than Patrick Peterson. While one problem Ravens had in 2010's was a lack of superstars they had some and are mildly underrepresented.
Eric Berry hasn't played more than 3 games in the NFL since 2017 yet he's on the all decade team sure— Anthony (@ZombiesIsBeast) April 6, 2020
Tyrann Mathieu made the NFL All Decade Team and Kam Chancellor was left out. pic.twitter.com/Yk3LsvcM4i— Carson/🚗☀️ (@CarsonDRoberts) April 7, 2020
Du willst die wichtigsten NFL-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.