🤗 Moin Moin, #JayCutler you say playing handball is easy? So show us what you got!

Come to Flensburg 🇩🇪Champion and join us in a training week with @tythomasreed of @USATH! 👋#SGPower 💙❤ #OhneGrenzen@EHFEURO @ehfcl @liquimoly_hbl @LasseSvan @EHF @luka7doncic @KristinCav pic.twitter.com/YrY8nHRj7b