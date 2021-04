lol



no team spends less in free agency than the Packers...



nothing to do w Rodgers contract (signed in 2018)



Free Agency $ Spent 2011-17:



1. Jaguars $835M (73 players signed)

2. Bucs

3. Bears



avg: $437M (81 players)



30. Bengals

31. Steelers

32. Packers $181M (39 players) https://t.co/yaU2i0ZKSQ