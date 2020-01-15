Schluss mit 28 Jahren
NFL: Panthers-Star Luke Kuechly tritt zurück! So reagiert das Netz
Der siebenmalige Pro Bowler Luke Kuechly macht nach acht Spielzeiten in der NFL Schluss. Das Netz reagierte überrascht, aber mit viel Anerkennung für den Star-Linebacker der Carolina Panthers.
München/Charlotte - Mit gerade einmal 28 Jahren geht Star-Linebacker Luke Kuechly von den Carolina Panthers in Rente.
Der siebenmalige Pro Bowler & All-Pro gehörte in den letzten Jahren zu den besten und am meisten respektierten Akteuren in der NFL - auch aufgrund seiner besonderen Persönlichkeit.
Das Netz, darunter viele NFL-Stars, reagierte überrascht, aber mit viel Lob, Liebe und Anerkennung für Kuechly.
Once-in-a-generation player #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/eMiBwXrqMN— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020
Much respect to one of the great LBs to play football. You’ve given so much to this game and were a special player to watch. The game is losing a great one. Nothing but respect ✊🏾 https://t.co/Ja76illgi5— Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) January 15, 2020
Incredible player and person.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2020
The game is going to miss you brother! https://t.co/UxKiTkww7S
That's a man of character. https://t.co/wZv82YGg5L— Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) January 15, 2020
Forever my brother! You set the standard for me since I’ve come into the league. Hate to see you go, but love that left on top. LUUUUKKKKEEEE!! Stay svckafree August @LukeKuechly— Trai Turner (@trai_turner) January 15, 2020
Luke doesn’t even have social media he is that different. I have to see him soon in person and pay my respect always fun to play against. Meetings were always a little longer, and gameplans a little more complex. He kept you honest.— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 15, 2020
Thank you for some of the best memories both on and off the field. I’m so honored to have shared the field with not just the best player I’ve ever seen, but the best person I’ve ever met. Will always love you bro! To retirement🍻🎣@LukeKuechly— Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) January 15, 2020
That’s why you never miss a chance to cherish those special moments. This last time playing together was one of those moments. https://t.co/WM7o7OkpuZ— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 15, 2020
Luke kuechly is one of most pure and authentic people i’ve met! He was a great teammate and friend! honored to have played with you! The gridiron will miss your presence but I’m excited to see what the next chapter has for you! love you Bro! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0a6k4urcRu— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) January 15, 2020
One of the greatest players of our time! 🐐 @LukeKuechly Will never forget playing against you! Good luck in the future!! pic.twitter.com/OsCiFXHVPP— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2020
Easily one of my favorite teammates and one of the top 3 best players that I’ve seen. Can’t wait to see what’s next for you! https://t.co/zrDa2mo2HU— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 15, 2020
After playing with @PatrickWillis52 I didn’t think it was possible for me to touch the field with another LB of his caliber. Then I went to Carolina. Enjoy retirement @LukeKuechly!— Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) January 15, 2020
One of the Best Teammates I’ve ever had! The 1st person you meet when you come into the locker room. Always told people I’d teach my son to be like you! You’re the model of The Standard! Future HOFer! Proud to call you one of the bros! One heck of a career! Love you bro! LUUUUKE! https://t.co/NcB3MQExMg— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 15, 2020
In the short time I have been here in Carolina it’s been a pleasure to learn from you and play with you. Will be missed💫 #greatteammate https://t.co/L9Dbyh4yjU— DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) January 15, 2020
Words can’t describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate. We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it. I feel honored to be his friend and I’ll always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. Love you buddy pic.twitter.com/0DHYkOwDp1— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 15, 2020
Where do you even begin...— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) January 15, 2020
Luke is the most down to earth Panther I've come across. No one more universally respected and admired. Played the middle LB position at a level few - if any - have touched.
59 is iconic. To say he'll be missed doesn't do it justice.
I couldn’t be more proud to call you my brother! Congrats on a heck of a career! The game will miss you as much as you miss the game bro! I love you my brother! https://t.co/6jw3C1xeZK— Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) January 15, 2020
I had the privilege of playing next to HOF #MikeSingletary & coaching HOF @BUrlacher54 & @LukeKuechly is worthy of that honor someday. But more important I will remember Luke’s sense of humor, his leadership & 4 being a great teammate. pic.twitter.com/MM96l6vZSS— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) January 15, 2020
Respect. ✊ pic.twitter.com/N8fSdXK9av— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 15, 2020
