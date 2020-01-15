Schluss mit 28 Jahren

NFL: Panthers-Star Luke Kuechly tritt zurück! So reagiert das Netz

Der siebenmalige Pro Bowler Luke Kuechly macht nach acht Spielzeiten in der NFL Schluss. Das Netz reagierte überrascht, aber mit viel Anerkennung für den Star-Linebacker der Carolina Panthers.

15.01.2020
- Bildquelle: getty images/Twitter@CMC_22/@gregolsen88 © getty images/Twitter@CMC_22/@gregolsen88

München/Charlotte - Mit gerade einmal 28 Jahren geht Star-Linebacker Luke Kuechly von den Carolina Panthers in Rente. 

Der siebenmalige Pro Bowler & All-Pro gehörte in den letzten Jahren zu den besten und am meisten respektierten Akteuren in der NFL - auch aufgrund seiner besonderen Persönlichkeit.

Das Netz, darunter viele NFL-Stars, reagierte überrascht, aber mit viel Lob, Liebe und Anerkennung für Kuechly.

