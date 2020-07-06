Super-Bowl-MVP verlängert um zehn Jahre
Patrick Mahomes unterschreibt Monster-Vertrag bei den Kansas City Chiefs: Die Netzreaktionen
Patrick Mahomes verlängert seinen laufenden Vertrag bei den Kansas City Chiefs um zehn Jahre und ist insgesamt für die nächsten zwölf Jahre an Kansas City gebunden. ran.de präsentiert die Netzreaktionen zum Rentenvertrag.
München/Kansas City - Dass es passieren würde, war absehbar, doch die Details überraschen dann doch: Die Kansas City Chiefs binden Patrick Mahomes für die nächsten zwölf Jahre und verlängern den laufenden Vertrag um stolze zehn Jahre.
Die genauen Vertragsinhalte stehen noch nicht fest, doch die NFL-Welt eskaliert dennoch komplett. Die besten Netzreaktionen.
There are no official numbers on Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension just yet, but multiple sources believe it ultimately will be tied to a percentage of the salary cap for each season. The higher the cap goes, the more Mahomes will make.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020
Everyone waiting for the Mahomes contract details pic.twitter.com/kVtG6j72go— PFF (@PFF) July 6, 2020
Dak Prescott looking at Patrick Mahomes deal: pic.twitter.com/fYfzI3kIQb— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) July 6, 2020
A 10-year deal for the #10 draft pick of 2017.— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 6, 2020
To this day it's indefensible to draft Leonard Fournette #4 overall when your QB room consists of just these two QBs:
• Blake Bortles
• Chad Henne
And Patrick Mahomes & Deshaun Watson are on the board.
Is this better than a 1 year deal with 10 teams? https://t.co/bg6aGqjfRg— Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) July 6, 2020
10+ year QB contracts in last 20 years:— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 6, 2020
- Drew Bledsoe (2001)
- Brett Favre (2001)
- Donovan McNabb (2002)
- Daunte Culpepper (2003)
- Patrick Mahomes (2020)
How much is this Mahomes 10 year deal worth you think?— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 6, 2020
$250,000,000- $300,000,000?? pic.twitter.com/wKEeISmWcJ
Patrick Mahomes when he runs into Dak Prescott! (@Dojafat) pic.twitter.com/z2vMUEr3lj— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) July 6, 2020
"Exclusive" look at how the negotiations went that led to Patrick Mahomes' new 10-year deal. pic.twitter.com/qgn0feGQNG— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 6, 2020
Super Bowl comeback, MVP and what is going to be the biggest contract in NFL history.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 6, 2020
Patrick Mahomes is going to be 37-years old when his new contract expires and will probably have a few more rings on his fingers. pic.twitter.com/ePNVRkFMB2
🔝10 Jahre ????🔝 Holy Sh.... was wird das für ein Vertrag sein? 400 Millionen + Signing Bonus?? Bin gespannt auf die Zahlen💲 . Was denkt ihr? #rannfl #rannflsuechtig #footballbromance #mahomes #chiefs #nfl #coachesume 💰💰💰💰💰💰 @PatrickMahomes ©️ @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/1mufkVEEhT— Patrick Esume (@EsumePatrick) July 6, 2020
Biggest sports contract in history is the 12-year, $426.5M deal @MikeTrout signed last year.— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) July 6, 2020
I'd be very surprised if @PatrickMahomes didn't just top that. https://t.co/D4yz5n1LYU
Chiefs front office whenever someone asks for a nice extension the next decade pic.twitter.com/3oLf2dkJ6X— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) July 6, 2020
