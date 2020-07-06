Super-Bowl-MVP verlängert um zehn Jahre

Patrick Mahomes unterschreibt Monster-Vertrag bei den Kansas City Chiefs: Die Netzreaktionen

Patrick Mahomes verlängert seinen laufenden Vertrag bei den Kansas City Chiefs um zehn Jahre und ist insgesamt für die nächsten zwölf Jahre an Kansas City gebunden. ran.de präsentiert die Netzreaktionen zum Rentenvertrag.

06.07.2020 • 21:17 Uhrran.de
Das Netz flippt nach Patrick Mahomes Rentenvertrag aus. - Bildquelle: gettyDas Netz flippt nach Patrick Mahomes Rentenvertrag aus. © getty

München/Kansas City - Dass es passieren würde, war absehbar, doch die Details überraschen dann doch: Die Kansas City Chiefs binden Patrick Mahomes für die nächsten zwölf Jahre und verlängern den laufenden Vertrag um stolze zehn Jahre.

Die genauen Vertragsinhalte stehen noch nicht fest, doch die NFL-Welt eskaliert dennoch komplett. Die besten Netzreaktionen.

