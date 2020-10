Mike Vrabel is outstanding



1. he rushes in 46 late (12th man on D)

2. 33 is WTF

3. penalty for 12men

4. Vrabel fakes upset & brings 46 off



WHY?



-penalty stops clock

-time > yds

-knows HOU will score



Result:



- w :04 left, TEN scores tying TD

- move saved 40 seconds & won game