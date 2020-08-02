Auf drei Reifen zum Sieg! Die Netzreaktionen zum Grand Prix in Silverstone
Lange passiert beim Grand Prix in Silverstone nicht sonderlich viel, doch dann sorgen mehrere Reifenschäden für Aufregung. Die Twitter-User feiern Lewis Hamilton, der auf drei Rädern zum Sieg fährt. Die Netzreaktionen.
Silverstone/München - Lange sah es beim Grand Prix in Silverstone am Sonntag so aus, als ob die drei ersten Plätze fix vergeben wären.
Lewis Hamilton führte das Feld vor Valtteri Bottas und Max Verstappen an, doch Reifenschäden bei Hamilton, Bottas und Sainz in den letzten Runden sorgten nochmal für ordentlich Spannung.
Während Hamilton sich trotz kaputtem Reifen als Sieger ins Ziel rettete, fiel Bottas zurück und Ferrari-Pilot Charles Leclerc rückte noch auf das Podium vor.
Die Netzreaktionen zum turbulenten Rennen in Silverstone.
Lewis Hamilton's front left 👀 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/i0OL7aWQsP— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) August 2, 2020
The one time we don’t hear Hamilton telling Bono his tyres were gone...— Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) August 2, 2020
... they were actually gone
WHAT THE... 🤯— Formula 1 (@F1) August 2, 2020
Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix with a puncture
Valtteri Bottas drops from P2 to P11 with two laps to go
Sainz drops from P4 to P13 on the final lap#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Pb4oXxLEmx
Hamilton hoje pic.twitter.com/BlHH4sd3Uz— Mateus (@teurb98) August 2, 2020
Hamilton isn’t even lucky. He is the embodiment of luck #BritishGP— Faithless Vettel fan (@__Yunkai__) August 2, 2020
Hamilton really crossed the line with a puncture sha! G.O.A.T without question 💪— theGrindboss (@grindboss21) August 2, 2020
Petition for Lewis Hamilton to race this next with a decent engine #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/bJBQDjUi3c— ZestyZouma 🇸🇦 (@ZestyZouma) August 2, 2020
Hamilton 🐐— Dumebi (@dumebiosode) August 2, 2020
Man just end the season and give title to Hamilton #BritishGP— Shailendra (@svkShailendra) August 2, 2020
Hamilton en la última vuelta... #GBR1movistarF1 pic.twitter.com/xShufGUOuC— Ibon Alberdi (@ibon_alberdi) August 2, 2020
LeClerc really showing his class, he looks miles ahead of Seb.— MourinhoYid (@MudyiwaRob) August 2, 2020
Lewis Hamilton turned up in one of these today and still won. pic.twitter.com/h4QKs3z3eM— KG87 (@K_LFC8) August 2, 2020
Hamilton, Verstappen and Leclerc are set to race in Los Angeles next week for that sweet Dinoco deal 👀#BritishGP🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/yiFWqjg9Vo— Did Ferrari Win? 🥉 (@DidFerrariWinF1) August 2, 2020
Leclerc’s masterplan to get the podium pic.twitter.com/3t3y56bQ9w— Shaaaaarl (@chalelerc_) August 2, 2020
Verstappen and Leclerc on the podium #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/J6XzgamVYV— Nayn (@FFY58) August 2, 2020
. @Charles_Leclerc has two podiums with such a car 😎#BritishGP— tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 2, 2020
Red Bull reaslising they shouldn’t have pitted Verstappen on the penultimate lap #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/GS6FbrVk1Q— Callum Rowe (@pfftsomething) August 2, 2020
Mas Verstappen indo conversar com a equipe: pic.twitter.com/EVaqjsvm7d— Ocon Deprê ✌️😗🇫🇷 (@DepreOcon) August 2, 2020
Du willst die wichtigsten Motorsport-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.