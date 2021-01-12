College Football live auf ProSieben MAXX und ran.de
Historische Nacht von DeVonta Smith: Netzreaktionen zum College-Final-Sieg der Alabama Crimson Tide gegen Ohio State
DeVonta Smith hat in der National Championship beeindruckend untermauert, warum er die Heisman-Trophy gewonnen hat und führte die Alabama Crimson Tide schon in der ersten Halbzeit zum Final-Sieg gegen die Ohio State Buckeyes - die Sport-Welt feierte ihn dementsprechend ab. ran.de hat die besten Netzreaktionen rausgesucht.
München - Die Alabama Crimson Tide haben die National Championship im College-Finale gegen die Ohio State Buckeyes dank ihrer starken Offense gewonnen. Herausragender Akteur war vor allem Wide Receiver und Heisman-Gewinner DeVonta Smith, der nicht nur Rekorde gebrochen hat, sondern auch das Internet beeindruckte.
Die Sport-Welt um Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt und LeBron James konnte ihren Augen kaum trauen. Wir haben die besten Netzreaktionen aus der historischen Nacht gesammelt.
Lol they just need to put like everybody on him— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 12, 2021
January 12, 2021
It’s like DeVonta Smith is sending the Dolphins a clear message in their own stadium!— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 12, 2021
DeVonta is going crazyyyyyy!!!!!!!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 12, 2021
Can’t stop the heisman— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 12, 2021
DeVonte Smith is one of the best pure receivers I’ve ever watched! Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. Man he’s good!— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2021
So did we miss the Heisman ceremony or....... 🤔🥴🥴🤦🏾♂️— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2021
DeVonta Smith is built different— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 12, 2021
Devonta Smith is the closest thing we're going to get to a video game in college football again so you better enjoy it now.— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 12, 2021
From now on if u misspell my name make sure it’s Devonta cuz he that boy.— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 12, 2021
@DeVontaSmith_6 playing like a Heisman - Salute!!!💪🏼— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 12, 2021
Jordan Battle has been ejected⬇️— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 12, 2021
pic.twitter.com/j2bXnvbSz6
Just when I thought Joe Burrow had a gm for the ages last yr in National Title gm vs Clemson. Mac Jones does this. Wow— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 12, 2021
Wow lol.. yeah it’s over. They can’t stop 6— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 12, 2021
Alabama WR Devonta Smith has:— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 12, 2021
— 12 catches
— 215 yards
— 3 TDs
It’s the first half. pic.twitter.com/T6oj9c4Qwo
Lmao this is even funny to me now— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2021
We watching history 🔥🔥— Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) January 12, 2021
Greatest WR to play college football @DeVontaSmith_6— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) January 12, 2021
Heisman voters who left DeVonta off their ballot watching tonight pic.twitter.com/zktzE21JNm— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 12, 2021
“What is: Ohio?”#JeopardySports #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/OfUl4Efubg— Jeopardy! Sports (@JeopardySports) January 12, 2021
the college football playoff national championship game, or as some call it in the streets: alabama pro day— Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) January 12, 2021
The 2017 Alabama class is an all-timer!— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) January 12, 2021
Najee Harris
Jerry Jeudy
Henry Ruggs
Tua Tagovailoa
Alex Leatherwood
Dylan Moses
DeVonta Smith
Mac Jones
LaBryan Ray
Xavier McKinney
Jedrick Wills
Isaiah Buggs
Phadarian Mathis
Christopher Allen
Brian Robinson
Daniel Wright
