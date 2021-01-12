College Football live auf ProSieben MAXX und ran.de

Historische Nacht von DeVonta Smith: Netzreaktionen zum College-Final-Sieg der Alabama Crimson Tide gegen Ohio State

DeVonta Smith hat in der National Championship beeindruckend untermauert, warum er die Heisman-Trophy gewonnen hat und führte die Alabama Crimson Tide schon in der ersten Halbzeit zum Final-Sieg gegen die Ohio State Buckeyes - die Sport-Welt feierte ihn dementsprechend ab. ran.de hat die besten Netzreaktionen rausgesucht. 

12.01.2021 • 05:45 Uhrran.de
Das Netz feierte vor allem die Leistung von DeVonta Smith ab - Bildquelle: 2021 Getty ImagesDas Netz feierte vor allem die Leistung von DeVonta Smith ab © 2021 Getty Images

München - Die Alabama Crimson Tide haben die National Championship im College-Finale gegen die Ohio State Buckeyes dank ihrer starken Offense gewonnen. Herausragender Akteur war vor allem Wide Receiver und Heisman-Gewinner DeVonta Smith, der nicht nur Rekorde gebrochen hat, sondern auch das Internet beeindruckte. 

Die Sport-Welt um Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt und LeBron James konnte ihren Augen kaum trauen. Wir haben die besten Netzreaktionen aus der historischen Nacht gesammelt.

Du willst die wichtigsten College-Football-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Notifications für Live-Events. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.

Meistgesehene Videos

NFL

HIGHLIGHTS: Historischer Playoff-Sieg! Browns zerlegen Steelers

3:51 min

NFL

HIGHLIGHTS: Wild Card Round - Browns at Steelers

5:43 min

NFL

HIGHLIGHTS: Bears mit massig Fehlern - Saints und Brees eiskalt

5:08 min

NFL

Nach Provokation! Miller dreht durch, schlägt Gegenspieler

3:05 min

NFL

RELIVE: Wild Card Round - Browns at Steelers in voller Länge

209 min

NFL

HIGHLIGHTS: Rekord-Brady führt Bucs in die Divisional Round

3:19 min

NFL

Katastrophen-Start für Steelers - Erster Snap endet in Browns-TD

2:15 min

NFL

Jetzt aber! Bears schnappen sich Ball von Hill

1:11 min
mehr anzeigen

Meistgelesene News

NFL

Divisional Round steht: Browns machen Duell mit Chiefs perfekt

NFL

Nach Sieg: Browns-Stars schießen gegen JuJu

NFL

Bericht: Donald Trump zeichnet Bill Belichick aus

NFL

Pittsburghs Horrorstart verhilft Browns in Divisional Playoffs

NFL

Playoffs live auf ProSieben: Alle Sendetermine

NFL

Playoffs: So irre war die Nickelodeon-Übertragung

NFL

NFL: Browns feiern ersten Play-off-Sieg seit 26 Jahren - Brady gegen Brees

NFL

JuJu nach Debakel: "Bereue nicht, was ich gesagt habe"

mehr anzeigen

Beliebte Bildergalerien

NFL

Draft Order: Zweiter Erstrunden-Pick der Jets steht fest

NFL

Wild Card Round: Die Gewinner und Verlierer

NFL

Meiste Teams besiegt: Brady mit 27. Playoff-Rekord

NFL

1994: Die Welt beim zuvor letzten Playoff-Sieg der Browns

NFL

Samuel L Jackson bis Dalai Lama: Promi-Fans der NFL-Teams

NFL

Injury Update: Brady-Beschützer fällt gegen Saints aus

NFL

Monster-Trade? Watson liebäugelt wohl mit Dolphins

Bundesliga

Schnappt Bayern RB ein Mittelfeld-Juwel weg?

mehr anzeigen

News-Ticker

Motorsport

Ekströms Dakar-Ziel: "Mit dem Auto in einem Stück ankommen"

Bundesliga

Matthäus von Haaland begeistert: "Ein Orkan, der dich umbläst"

Radsport

Corona: Froome muss Debüt bei Israel Start-Up Nation verschieben

Olympia

Hartung für zügige Impfung von Sportlern

Bundesliga

Medien: Leverkusen vor Verpflichtung von Fosu-Mensah

mehr anzeigen

Video-Tipps

College-Football

HIGHLIGHTS: 76 Punkte! Spektakuläres College-Finale

9:41 min

College-Football

RELIVE: Championship Game - Ohio State at Alabama

236 min

College-Football

Köstlicher Auftritt! Harris Touchdown beschert Alabama 50-Burger

1:31 min

College-Football

Lachflash-Garantie! Zuschauer imitiert Werner mit Erotik-Puppe

1:23 min

College-Football

Brady fliegt raus! Esume und Werner tippen die Divisonal Round

4:58 min
mehr anzeigen

Aktuelle Galerien

Bundesliga

Stuttgarts Silas: Vom No-Name zum Erfolgsgaranten

NFL

Statistiken: Die League Leader der NFL Playoffs

NFL

1994: Die Welt beim zuvor letzten Playoff-Sieg der Browns

Bundesliga

BL-Erkenntnisse: Bayerns Bankproblem - Leipzig auf Stürmersuche

Handball

Favoritencheck zur Handball WM 2021: Was ist für Deutschland drin?

mehr anzeigen