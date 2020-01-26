NBA-Legende kommt bei Helikopterabsturz ums Leben

Die Reaktionen auf den Tod von Kobe Bryant: "Wir vermissen dich schon jetzt"

Kobe Bryant ist bei einem tragischen Hubschrauberunfall gestorben. Via Twitter drücken andere Sportstars ihre Trauer über den Verlust der NBA-Legende aus.

26.01.2020 • 22:06 Uhrran.de
Trauer auf Twitter: Die Sportstars teilen ihre Emotionen zum Tod von Kobe Br... - Bildquelle: Getty Images TwitterTrauer auf Twitter: Die Sportstars teilen ihre Emotionen zum Tod von Kobe Bryant mit © Getty Images Twitter

München - Die Sportwelt trägt Trauer. NBA-Legende Kobe Bryant ist am Sonntagvormittag Ortszeit im kalifornischen Calabasas bei einem Hubschrauberabsturz ums Leben gekommen. Der fünfmalige NBA-Champion wurde nur 41 Jahre alt.

Bei Twitter verleihen Profis und Verantwortliche aus verschiedenen Sportarten ihrer Trauer Ausdruck. ran.de hat einige Tweets gesammelt.

Tweets zum Tod von Kobe Bryant

