NBA-Legende kommt bei Helikopterabsturz ums Leben
Die Reaktionen auf den Tod von Kobe Bryant: "Wir vermissen dich schon jetzt"
Kobe Bryant ist bei einem tragischen Hubschrauberunfall gestorben. Via Twitter drücken andere Sportstars ihre Trauer über den Verlust der NBA-Legende aus.
München - Die Sportwelt trägt Trauer. NBA-Legende Kobe Bryant ist am Sonntagvormittag Ortszeit im kalifornischen Calabasas bei einem Hubschrauberabsturz ums Leben gekommen. Der fünfmalige NBA-Champion wurde nur 41 Jahre alt.
Bei Twitter verleihen Profis und Verantwortliche aus verschiedenen Sportarten ihrer Trauer Ausdruck. ran.de hat einige Tweets gesammelt.
Tweets zum Tod von Kobe Bryant
please NO https://t.co/mNXbmZSTF5— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ktPu0YjDPr— Daniel Theis (@dtheis10) January 26, 2020
I just found out 5 minutes ago and I still can't believe it... 😔😢😢 Another example of how fragile life is, let's enjoy it while we can. (And avoid helicopters until they are safer). DEP Kobe and the other 5 victims. pic.twitter.com/gJhBnNWAJu— Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Can’t put into words what this man meant to the sports community. Life is fleeting man. 😣 #TheMamba pic.twitter.com/mu78wJsPwL— Justin Jackson (@J_ManPrime21) January 26, 2020
His legacy was not only left in his family, but in ther hearts and minds of all of us who were blessed to be able to watch him grow as a man and a basketball player. Thank you KB, every second of yours was truly a gift. pic.twitter.com/L4ux6qH6GU— Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) January 26, 2020
Just don’t have the words.... #Kobe— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 26, 2020
A legend is gone too soon. RIP Kobe. #mamba— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020
Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba 🙏 ❤️— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020
I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020
We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020
Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
