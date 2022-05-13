NFL live auf ProSieben, ProSieben MAXX und ran.de

NFL-Spielplan 2022: Anime-Video bei Chargers - Manning weist Wilson ein

Der NFL-Spielplan für die Regular Season 2022 ist da! Das muss gefeiert werden! Mit witzigen Twitter-Videos. ran zeigt, was die Klubs gebastelt haben.

13.05.2022
Spieltag terminiert: Mahomes vs. Brady in Woche vier

Football Fans aufgepasst! Die Off-Season der NFL neigt sich dem Ende zu. Ein Clash der Quarterback-Stars Patrick Mahomes und Tom Brady erwartet uns in Woche vier, wenn die Kansas City Chiefs gegen Bradys Tampa Bay Buccaneers antreten.
München - Jetzt ist er also raus, der komplette Spielplan der NFL Regular Season 2022. 18 Wochenenden voller Matchups, denen Fans, Experten und Teams ab sofort entgegenfiebern können.

Die Liga beschert allen dabei diverse spektakuläre Aufeinandertreffen, ebenso steigen einige Partien mit Revanche-Charakter - Russell Wilson trifft etwa mit den Denver Broncos auf die Seattle Seahawks, Deshaun Watson mit den Cleveland Browns auf die Houston Texans.

Für die NFL-Klubs ist die offizielle Bekanntgabe des Spielplans auch ein Fest. Deswegen legen sich ihre Social-Media-Abteilungen mächtig ins Zeug. ran zeigt die besten Clips zum Schedule Release.

Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

