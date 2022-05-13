NFL live auf ProSieben, ProSieben MAXX und ran.de
NFL-Spielplan 2022: Anime-Video bei Chargers - Manning weist Wilson ein
Der NFL-Spielplan für die Regular Season 2022 ist da! Das muss gefeiert werden! Mit witzigen Twitter-Videos. ran zeigt, was die Klubs gebastelt haben.
München - Jetzt ist er also raus, der komplette Spielplan der NFL Regular Season 2022. 18 Wochenenden voller Matchups, denen Fans, Experten und Teams ab sofort entgegenfiebern können.
Die Liga beschert allen dabei diverse spektakuläre Aufeinandertreffen, ebenso steigen einige Partien mit Revanche-Charakter - Russell Wilson trifft etwa mit den Denver Broncos auf die Seattle Seahawks, Deshaun Watson mit den Cleveland Browns auf die Houston Texans.
Für die NFL-Klubs ist die offizielle Bekanntgabe des Spielplans auch ein Fest. Deswegen legen sich ihre Social-Media-Abteilungen mächtig ins Zeug. ran zeigt die besten Clips zum Schedule Release.
Atlanta Falcons
Rolling out our 2022 schedule...— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2022
Full schedule: https://t.co/I81JAqNrse pic.twitter.com/yVVS2l85m1
Arizona Cardinals
brb just got the new high score on Flappy Bird— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 13, 2022
Tickets available via @SeatGeek ➡️ https://t.co/3owhd4AQ8a
📺 2022 Schedule Release on NFLN pic.twitter.com/WgMb2bQTZ6
Buffalo Bills
Here’s our 2022 schedule.— Primetime Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 13, 2022
Go Bills.
📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release | 8PM on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/y2Z6OvpMDO
Carolina Panthers
It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals
What happens when you combine 100+ stock photos, bad animation, and the biggest Bengals season ever?— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2022
The 2022 Schedule Release!
🎟 Single game tickets are on sale at https://t.co/RXVXLW0wuy pic.twitter.com/F9ka8zZNze
Dallas Cowboys
We couldn’t think of any one better to give his first take on our 2022 season schedule. Enjoy…😂😂😂— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022
Get your 🎟s here ➡️ https://t.co/1BD9uuQhew@seatgeek | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HJSCsoWA20
Denver Broncos
There’s a new S̶h̶e̶r̶i̶f̶f̶ intern in town. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dFR5JC9r3C— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 13, 2022
Detroit Lions
How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022
Green Bay Packers
𝑷𝑼𝑻𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 together the 𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑬 2022 #Packers schedule! ⛳— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 13, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/EsvMnWZDKm
Indianapolis Colts
2022 schedule coming in ice cold. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/xoxDeylGUz— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 13, 2022
2022 @colts schedule coming in hot 😂 pic.twitter.com/hy1oujyMlZ— Blue (@blue) May 13, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs
The moment you’ve all been waiting for: Coach Reids the 2022 Chiefs Schedule… literally. pic.twitter.com/v1H5iXlRle— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2022
Los Angeles Chargers
Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ
Los Angeles Rams
The heist continues...— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022
But this time for the 2022 C̶e̶l̶i̶n̶e̶ ̶D̶i̶o̶n̶ NFL Schedule. pic.twitter.com/pNWsTeEAyM
Minnesota Vikings
.@johnnyrandle93 is the baddest dude alive.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 13, 2022
And if he doesn't get you fired up for the 2022 season, we don't know what will.
🔥🔥🔥
SCHEDULE: https://t.co/m0jfJIwXCW pic.twitter.com/oiabxyyzDZ
New England Patriots
He can't tell you what Pink Stripes means, but he 𝙘𝙖𝙣 present you with our 2022 schedule.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 13, 2022
📺: Full schedule release show now live on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1dO2eeuL84
New Orleans Saints
Saints Game Night 🎲— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 13, 2022
Featuring: @camjordan94, @CGJXXIII, @juviethegreat, and Choppa ⚜️#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/4F3jGjC7gR
New York Giants
Eli's TOP SECRET project 🤫 pic.twitter.com/zK7VP0wqi0— New York Giants (@Giants) May 13, 2022
New York Jets
Our 2022 schedule...— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2022
...out of context 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2mRemAYXw
Philadelphia Eagles
𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋 𝙍𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙐𝙋@Hyundai | #FlyEaglesFly— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 13, 2022
Schedule Release | 8 PM | @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/LZ6gVPyErL
Pittsburgh Steelers
.@CamHeyward: Schedule Protector 💪— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022
📺 2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tonight at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/z6CNpX51sp
Seattle Seahawks
⚠️ DISCLAIMER ⚠️— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 12, 2022
This is not our 2022 schedule...
but our players didn't know that 🤭 pic.twitter.com/rVzs9JsbDr
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What do you think about our 2022 schedule, @TristanWirfs78?#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/JptOB8rt1A— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2022
Washington Commanders
Ready to 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐡 the competition #HTTC | @BIG100Radio pic.twitter.com/LKoWDMfIbH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2022
Du willst die wichtigsten NFL-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.