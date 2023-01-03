Bills-Safety kollabiert auf dem Feld

Damar Hamlin weckt viele Reaktionen aus der Sportwelt: Brady betet "für Damar und seine Familie"

Nachdem Bills-Safety Damar Hamlin auf dem Spielfeld kollabiert und nach langer Behandlung mit Reanimationsübungen im kritischen Zustand ins Krankenhaus gefahren wird, zeigt sich die Sport-Welt geschockt. Für Tom Brady relativiert dieser Vorfall, was es bedeutet, Football zu spielen.

03.01.2023 • 22:29 Uhrran.de
News

NFL

Hamlin reanimiert - Bills geben Update zum Zustand

Das Monday Night Game der Buffalo Bills bei den Cincinnati Bengals musste abgebrochen und verschoben werden. Bills-Safety Damar Hamlin kollabiert im ersten Viertel auf dem Platz, erhält Reanimationsmaßnahmen und muss im kritischen Zustand ins Krankenhaus.

Damar Hamlin kollabiert beim Monday Night Game der Buffalo Bills gegen die Cincinnati Bengals auf dem Platz und musste reanimiert werden. Nach einiger Zeit wurde der Bills-Safety im kritischen Zustand ins Krankenhaus gebracht. Die NFL brach die Partie ab. 

Dem Vorfall ging ein Zusammenstoß mit Bengals-Receiver Tee Higgins voraus.

Spielabbruch bei Bills at Bengals - NFL unter Schock, Stars reagieren

Die Sport-Welt reagiert geschockt. Auch Tom Brady gab bei Twitter einen Post von sich und schreibt: "Wir beten heute Morgen in Tampa für Damar und seine Familie. Momente wie diese relativieren, was es bedeutet, dieses Spiel zu spielen, das wir lieben. Ich bin dankbar für unsere Gemeinschaften in Cincinnati und Buffalo für das überwältigende Maß an Fürsorge und Unterstützung. Ich weiß, dass sie diese weiterhin leisten werden."

Meistgesehene Videos

Video
0

NFL

Esume macht deutlich: "Du musst dieses Spiel abbrechen"

2:10 min
Video
0

NFL

Hamlin-Kollaps: Esume tief betroffen

5:07 min
Video
0

NFL

Sportwelt geschockt: Teamkollegen beten für Hamlin

2:04 min
Video
0

Fußball-WM

Legendärer Messi im Spielberg-Drama: Reaktionen zum furiosen WM-Finale

3:19 min
Video
0

Fußball-WM

"Hat seine Quittung bekommen!": Frings über WM-Flop Ronaldo

4:46 min
Video
0

Fußball-WM

Ein Hauch von Bolzplatz: Argentinien-Kids erobern das Final-Stadion

2:00 min
Video
0

Fußball-WM

"Ihm gehört die Zukunft!" Frings begeistert von Mbappe

2:17 min
Video
0

Fußball-WM

Messi oder Ronaldo? Frings hat klaren GOAT-Favoriten

4:50 min
mehr anzeigen

Meistgelesene News

News

NFL

Hamlin reanimiert - Bills geben Update zum Zustand

News

Fussball international

Altersbetrug! Kamerun schmeisst 21 Nationalspieler raus

News

NFL

Reaktionen: Tom Brady reagiert auf Hamlin-Drama

News

NFL

Kommentar zum Spielabbruch: NFL hat alles richtig gemacht

News

WM

Eklat um Kopfhörer: Price droht mit WM-Boykott

News

NFL

NFL-Spielansetzungen Woche 18: Lions at Packers im Spotlight

News

NFL

Hamlin-Drama: NFL gibt erste Entscheidung bekannt

News

NFL

Polizei stoppte ihn zunächst: Diggs besucht Hamlin im Krankenhaus

mehr anzeigen