Bills-Safety kollabiert auf dem Feld
Damar Hamlin weckt viele Reaktionen aus der Sportwelt: Brady betet "für Damar und seine Familie"
Nachdem Bills-Safety Damar Hamlin auf dem Spielfeld kollabiert und nach langer Behandlung mit Reanimationsübungen im kritischen Zustand ins Krankenhaus gefahren wird, zeigt sich die Sport-Welt geschockt. Für Tom Brady relativiert dieser Vorfall, was es bedeutet, Football zu spielen.
Damar Hamlin kollabiert beim Monday Night Game der Buffalo Bills gegen die Cincinnati Bengals auf dem Platz und musste reanimiert werden. Nach einiger Zeit wurde der Bills-Safety im kritischen Zustand ins Krankenhaus gebracht. Die NFL brach die Partie ab.
Dem Vorfall ging ein Zusammenstoß mit Bengals-Receiver Tee Higgins voraus.
Spielabbruch bei Bills at Bengals - NFL unter Schock, Stars reagieren
Die Sport-Welt reagiert geschockt. Auch Tom Brady gab bei Twitter einen Post von sich und schreibt: "Wir beten heute Morgen in Tampa für Damar und seine Familie. Momente wie diese relativieren, was es bedeutet, dieses Spiel zu spielen, das wir lieben. Ich bin dankbar für unsere Gemeinschaften in Cincinnati und Buffalo für das überwältigende Maß an Fürsorge und Unterstützung. Ich weiß, dass sie diese weiterhin leisten werden."
