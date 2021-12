𝗠𝗲𝗶𝗸𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘀!



Ryan Meikle gets a first win on the Ally Pally stage, beating 16-year-old Fabian Schmutzler in straight sets.



It won't be the last we hear of the youngster though 👏 pic.twitter.com/1AiDq8rEUF