The 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓼𝓽 to do it in England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Here are the Top 15 players in the @PremierLeague 👏 #FIFA23



Find more Premier League ratings here ➡ https://t.co/hk3Bd5HRhs#FIFARatings pic.twitter.com/ajsmreSOqd