According to sources, @Patriots Owner Robert Kraft and his Kraft Sports Group are set to acquire a spot in the @CODLeague.



They will partner with @OXG_Esports to operate the CDL team and Kraft Sports' @overwatchleague team, the @BostonUprising.https://t.co/EFhdvULd42 pic.twitter.com/GQHYlxhoYU