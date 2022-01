💔 Horrible scenes at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium after Al Wakrah’s Ousmane Coulibaly collapsed in the game against Al Rayyan towards the end of the first half



Play has been halted as medical staff attend to him.. you can hear the ambulance sirens too 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gHJHthr8j4