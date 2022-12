Fcking absurd. Who let Saltbae out on the pitch? Saw a bunch of photos of him HOLDING the World Cup trophy, and even a picture of him biting on a medal. Atleast Messi knew not to give that guy trying to make THEIR moment about HIM any attention. Desperately grabbing Messi https://t.co/CJzyHZXFes pic.twitter.com/25K4i1k0Ge