No points in Mexico 🇲🇽🏁



Disappointing race today. Got hit in 1st corner and even if I tried it all I could not make it back to the points today. Just not my day.



We take the learnings and let’s come back stronger in Brazil next weekend @MercedesAMGF1 👊#VB77 #F1 #MexicanGP pic.twitter.com/L8v8IvLfvc