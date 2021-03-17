Krebstod mit nur 51 Jahren
Reaktionen zum Tod von Sabine Schmitz: "Pionier, Champion, Königin des Nürburgrings"
Sabine Schmitz hat am 16. März den Kampf gegen den Krebs verloren, sie wurde nur 51 Jahre alt. ran.de hat Reaktionen zum Tod der Nürburgring-Legende gesammelt.
München - Der Tod von Sabine Schmitz bewegt die Motorsport-Welt, sie hat am 16. März den Kampf gegen den Krebs verloren. Schmitz wurde nur 51 Jahre alt.
Ihr größter Erfolg auf der Rennstrecke: der zweimalige Gewinn beim 24-Stunden-Rennen auf dem Nürburgring 1996 und 1997. Bis heute ist sie die einzige Frau, die das geschafft hat.
ran.de hat Reaktionen zum Tod der Nürburgring-Legende gesammelt.
With great sadness we have received the news that Sabine Schmitz has passed away.— BMW Motorsport (@BMWMotorsport) March 17, 2021
She will always be remembered within the BMW family as a great person, a Nürburgring legend, a pioneer for female race drivers and a 24h-race winner with BMW.
Our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/FWLbb3M8Ty
Sabine Schmitz was an inspiration to many, she was fast, funny, and quite simply, an amazing woman. The 'Queen of the Nürburgring', taken far too soon.— Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 17, 2021
Rest in peace, Sabine. 💚 https://t.co/JFijDslvMT
Pioneer, champion, Queen of the Nurburgring— Formula 1 (@F1) March 17, 2021
Sabine Schmitz was a unique, much-loved and cherished member of our sport's family, and a force of nature for inspiring a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts
Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time pic.twitter.com/nwrLyZvXla
The Nürburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver.— Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) March 17, 2021
Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine! pic.twitter.com/MFKNNFOSDU
Sabine Schmitz (14.5.1969 – 16.3.2021) passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after her brave fight against cancer. She was 51 years old. Klaus Abbelen and all relatives and friends are deeply saddened by the immeasurable loss. pic.twitter.com/G706HGxDTC— Frikadelli Racing (@Frikadelli_R) March 17, 2021
Very sad news for motorsport. Sabine is the queen at @nuerburgring. She always will be unreachable in the Green Hell. Seeing her races was inspirational and motivating. My deepest condolences to the family. RIP Sabine. https://t.co/fmnaEjFblq— Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) March 17, 2021
Very sad to hear of the passing of Sabine Schmitz, a proper driving legend who’ll be sadly missed by many. The Ring has lost its Queen. RIP— Richard Hammond (@RichardHammond) March 17, 2021
#NLS - Very sad to hear that Sabine Schmitz (1969-2021) has passed away. The "Queen of Nordschleife" was a crowd favourite due to her open, humorous way. The two-time @24hNBR winner was an icon at the wheel of the #Frikadelli #Porsche. Our sympathy goes to her family and friends pic.twitter.com/ZHXbC1R6Wk— Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) March 17, 2021
Du willst die wichtigsten Motorsport-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.