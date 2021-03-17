Krebstod mit nur 51 Jahren

Reaktionen zum Tod von Sabine Schmitz: "Pionier, Champion, Königin des Nürburgrings"

Sabine Schmitz hat am 16. März den Kampf gegen den Krebs verloren, sie wurde nur 51 Jahre alt. ran.de hat Reaktionen zum Tod der Nürburgring-Legende gesammelt.

17.03.2021 • 16:46 Uhrran.de
Trauer um Sabine Schmitz. - Bildquelle: imago/HochZweiTrauer um Sabine Schmitz. © imago/HochZwei

München - Der Tod von Sabine Schmitz bewegt die Motorsport-Welt, sie hat am 16. März den Kampf gegen den Krebs verloren. Schmitz wurde nur 51 Jahre alt.

Ihr größter Erfolg auf der Rennstrecke: der zweimalige Gewinn beim 24-Stunden-Rennen auf dem Nürburgring 1996 und 1997. Bis heute ist sie die einzige Frau, die das geschafft hat. 

ran.de hat Reaktionen zum Tod der Nürburgring-Legende gesammelt. 

Du willst die wichtigsten Motorsport-News, Videos und Daten direkt auf Deinem Smartphone? Dann hole Dir die neue ran-App mit Push-Nachrichten für die wichtigsten News Deiner Lieblings-Sportart. Erhältlich im App-Store für Apple und Android.