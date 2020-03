With the #NFLCombine results now official for the DL, the Davis brothers from Nebraska (Khalil & Carlos) remain the top 2 DT by Athleticism Score.



The top 3 — Khalil Davis (4.75), Carlos Davis (4.82) & Justin Madubuike (4.83) — all broke 4.85 in the 40-yard dash at 290+ pounds. pic.twitter.com/DWf6I2cSIC