Full details on the #Bengals deal for RB Joe Mixon’s 4-year, $48M deal:

— $10M signing bonus. $1.3M base in 2020.

— $8M base in 2021.

— $8M in 2022.

— $9.4M in 2023.

— Club option for $9.6M in 2024.

— $500K each year in playtime and $200K offseason workout bonus each year.