NFL 2024/25
NFL-Playoffs 2025: Jayden Daniels lässt Stars alt aussehen! Die Stat-Leader nach der Divisional Round
- Aktualisiert: 20.01.2025
- 19:38 Uhr
- ran.de
Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Liga-Spitze? Die Stat-Leader der Playoffs 2025 im Überblick.
Die NFL-Playoffs laufen, die Wild Card Round und die Divisional Round sind Geschichte.
ran stellt die Führenden in den wichtigsten Statistiken wie Passing Yards, Tackles, Sacks und Field Goals vor (Quelle: espn.com). Die gefetteten Spieler sind dabei noch in den Playoffs vertreten.
Passing Yards
1. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 567
2. Platz: Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) - 533
3. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 527
4. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 429
5. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 399
Passing Touchdowns
1. Platz (geteilt): Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 4
1. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 4
1. Platz (geteilt): Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - 4
2. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2
Passquote
1. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 83,3 Prozent (15 von 18)
2. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 75,0 Prozent (36 von 48)
3. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 73,9 Prozent (34 von 46)
4. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 69,7 Prozent (46 von 66)
5. Platz: Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 69,0 (20 von 29)
Rushing Yards
1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 324
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 270
3. Platz: Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) - 194
4. Platz: James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 187
5. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 182
Rushing Touchdowns
1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 3
2. Platz (geteilt): Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Brian Robinson Jr. (Washington Commanders) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) - 2
Receiving Yards
1. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 203
2. Platz: Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers) - 197
3. Platz: Dyami Brown (Washington Commanders) - 187
4. Platz: Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 176
5. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 137
Receiving Touchdowns
1. Platz (geteilt): Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens) - 2
3. Platz (geteilt): 22 Spieler - 1
Receptions
1. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 12
2. Platz (geteilt): Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 11
2. Platz (geteilt): Dyami Brown (Washington Commanders) - 11
4. Platz: Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers) - 9
5. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 8
Tackles
1. Platz: Jeremy Chinn (Washington Commanders) - 20
2. Platz: Reed Blankenship (Philadelphia Eagles) - 17
3. Platz: Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders) - 16
4. Platz: Christian Rozeboom (Los Angeles Rams) - 15
Sacks
1. Platz: Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans) - 3,5
2. Platz (geteilt): George Karlaftis (Kansas City Chiefs) - 3,0
2. Platz (geteilt): Kobie Turner (Los Angeles Rams) - 3,0
2. Platz (geteilt): Nolan Smith Jr. (Philadelphia Eagles) - 3,0
5. Platz (geteilt): Nnamdi Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens) - 2,5
5. Platz (geteilt): Neville Gallimore (Los Angeles Rams) - 2,5
5. Platz (geteilt): Dorance Armstrong (Washington Commanders) - 2,5
Interceptions
1. Platz (geteilt): Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Mike Sainristil (Washington Commanders) - 2
3. Platz (geteilt): 9 Spieler - 1
Forced Fumbles
1. Platz (geteilt): 13 Spieler - 1
Field Goals
1. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 5
2. Platz: Zane Gonzalez (Washington Commanders) - 4
3. Platz (geteilt): Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) - 3
3. Platz (geteilt): Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) - 3
3. Platz (geteilt): Tyler Bass (Buffalo Bills) - 3
Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge (netto)
1. Platz: Corliss Waitman (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 50,6 Yards
2. Platz: Ethan Evans (Los Angeles Rams) - 46,2 Yards
3. Platz: JK Scott (Los Angeles Chargers) - 42,2 Yards
4. Platz: Riley Dixon (Denver Broncos) - 40,5 Yards
5. Platz: Braden Mann (Philadelphia Eagles) - 39,4 Yards
Kickoff-Return-Yards
1. Platz: Keaton Mitchell (Baltimore Ravens) - 134
2. Platz: Nikko Remigio (Kansas City Chiefs) - 110
3. Platz: Keisean Nixon (Green Bay Packers) - 95
4. Platz: Craig Reynolds (Detroit Lions) - 93
5. Platz: Xavier Hutchinson (Houston Texans) - 84
Punt-Return-Yards
1. Platz: Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills) - 30
2. Platz: Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers) - 26
3. Platz: Jamison Crowder (Washington Commanders) - 17
4. Platz: Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 14
5. Platz (geteilt): Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles) - 11
5. Platz (geteilt): Nikko Remigio (Kansas City Chiefs) - 11