Threepeat der Chiefs?

NFL: Saison 2024 - KI tippt Super Bowl und Bilanzen aller Teams

  • Aktualisiert: 07.08.2024
  • 15:33 Uhr
Wer wird MVP? Wer gewinnt den Super Bowl? Welches Team gewinnt wie viele Spiele? ran hat eine KI gefragt - mit teilweise interessanten Ergebnissen.

Die NFL gilt als die unberechenbarste Profiliga der Welt. Es ist beinahe unmöglich, vor einer Saison eine zuverlässige Prognose zu wagen.

Die KI probiert es trotzdem - ran hat ChatGPT nach der Vorhersage für jedes Team in der NFL-Saison 2024 gefragt.

Bilanzen: Chiefs rasieren, Jets enttäuschen

AFC East

  • Buffalo Bills: 12-5
  • Miami Dolphins: 11-6
  • New England Patriots: 8-9
  • New York Jets: 7-10

AFC North

  • Cincinnati Bengals: 13-4
  • Baltimore Ravens: 11-6
  • Cleveland Browns: 9-8
  • Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-10
AFC South

  • Jacksonville Jaguars: 10-7
  • Tennessee Titans: 9-8
  • Indianapolis Colts: 7-10
  • Houston Texans: 5-12
AFC West

  • Kansas City Chiefs: 14-3
  • Los Angeles Chargers: 11-6
  • Denver Broncos: 8-9
  • Las Vegas Raiders: 6-11
NFC East

  • Philadelphia Eagles: 13-4
  • Dallas Cowboys: 11-6
  • New York Giants: 9-8
  • Washington Commanders: 6-11
NFC North

  • Detroit Lions: 11-6
  • Minnesota Vikings: 10-7
  • Green Bay Packers: 7-10
  • Chicago Bears: 6-11
NFC South

  • New Orleans Saints: 10-7
  • Atlanta Falcons: 9-8
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-10
  • Carolina Panthers: 6-11
NFC West

  • San Francisco 49ers: 12-5
  • Seattle Seahawks: 10-7
  • Los Angeles Rams: 8-9
  • Arizona Cardinals: 5-12
Super Bowl Champion

  • Kansas City Chiefs
Most Valuable Player

  • Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)
