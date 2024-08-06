Threepeat der Chiefs?
NFL: Saison 2024 - KI tippt Super Bowl und Bilanzen aller Teams
- Aktualisiert: 07.08.2024
- 15:33 Uhr
Wer wird MVP? Wer gewinnt den Super Bowl? Welches Team gewinnt wie viele Spiele? ran hat eine KI gefragt - mit teilweise interessanten Ergebnissen.
Die NFL gilt als die unberechenbarste Profiliga der Welt. Es ist beinahe unmöglich, vor einer Saison eine zuverlässige Prognose zu wagen.
Die KI probiert es trotzdem - ran hat ChatGPT nach der Vorhersage für jedes Team in der NFL-Saison 2024 gefragt.
Bilanzen: Chiefs rasieren, Jets enttäuschen
AFC East
- Buffalo Bills: 12-5
- Miami Dolphins: 11-6
- New England Patriots: 8-9
- New York Jets: 7-10
AFC North
- Cincinnati Bengals: 13-4
- Baltimore Ravens: 11-6
- Cleveland Browns: 9-8
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-10
AFC South
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 10-7
- Tennessee Titans: 9-8
- Indianapolis Colts: 7-10
- Houston Texans: 5-12
AFC West
- Kansas City Chiefs: 14-3
- Los Angeles Chargers: 11-6
- Denver Broncos: 8-9
- Las Vegas Raiders: 6-11
NFC East
- Philadelphia Eagles: 13-4
- Dallas Cowboys: 11-6
- New York Giants: 9-8
- Washington Commanders: 6-11
NFC North
- Detroit Lions: 11-6
- Minnesota Vikings: 10-7
- Green Bay Packers: 7-10
- Chicago Bears: 6-11
NFC South
- New Orleans Saints: 10-7
- Atlanta Falcons: 9-8
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-10
- Carolina Panthers: 6-11
NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers: 12-5
- Seattle Seahawks: 10-7
- Los Angeles Rams: 8-9
- Arizona Cardinals: 5-12
Super Bowl Champion
- Kansas City Chiefs
Most Valuable Player
- Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)