NFL 2024/25
NFL-Playoffs 2025: Die Stat-Leader nach der Wild Card Round
- Aktualisiert: 14.01.2025
- 12:47 Uhr
- ran.de
Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Liga-Spitze? Die Stat-Leader der Playoffs 2025 im Überblick.
Die NFL-Playoffs laufen, die Wild Card Round ist Geschichte.
ran stellt die Führenden in den wichtigsten Statistiken wie Passing Yards, Tackles, Sacks und Field Goals vor (Quelle: nfl.com).
Passing Yards
1. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 282
2. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 272
3. Platz: Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 270
4. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 268
5. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 245
Passing Touchdowns
1. Platz (geteilt): Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2
Passquote
1. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 83,3 Prozent (15 von 18)
2. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 76,9 Prozent (20 von 26)
3. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 76,2 Prozent (16 von 21)
4. Platz: Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - 70,4 Prozent (19 von 27)
5. Platz: Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 69,0 Prozent (20 von 29)
Rushing Yards
1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 186
2. Platz: James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 120
3. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 119
4. Platz: Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) - 106
5. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 81
5. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 81
Rushing Touchdowns
1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) - 1
2. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 1
2. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 1
Receiving Yards
1. Platz: Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers) - 197
2. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 122
3. Platz: Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 92
4. Platz (geteilt): Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 89
4. Platz (geteilt): Dyami Brown (Washington Commanders) - 89
Receiving Touchdowns
1. Platz (geteilt): 18 Spieler - 1
Receptions
1. Platz: Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers) - 9
2. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 7
2. Platz (geteilt): Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 7
2. Platz (geteilt): Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 7
5. Platz: Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills) - 6
Tackles
1. Platz: Elandon Roberts (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 14
2. Platz (geteilt): Blake Cashman (Minnesota Vikings) - 11
2. Platz (geteilt): Reed Blankenship (Philadelphia Eagles) - 11
4. Platz (geteilt): 6 Spieler - 10
Sacks
1. Platz (geteilt): Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers) - 2,0
1. Platz (geteilt): Nnamdi Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens) - 2,0
1. Platz (geteilt): Konie Turner (Los Angeles Rams) - 2,0
1. Platz (geteilt): Nolan Smith Jr. (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2,0
5. Platz (geteilt): Mario Edwards Jr. (Houston Texans) - 1,5
5. Platz (geteilt): Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans) - 1,5
5. Platz (geteilt): Neville Gallimore (Los Angeles Rams) - 1,5
5. Platz (geteilt): Byron Young (Los Angeles Rams) - 1,5
Interceptions
1. Platz: Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): 7 Spieler - 1
Forced Fumbles
1. Platz (geteilt): Reed Blankenship (Philadelphia Eagles) - 1
1. Platz (geteilt): Oren Burks (Philadelphia Eagles) - 1
1. Platz (geteilt): Ahkello Witherspoon (Los Angeles Rams) - 1
1. Platz (geteilt): Tony Jefferson (Los Angeles Chargers) - 1
1. Platz (geteilt): Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) - 1
Field Goals
1. Platz (geteilt): Zane Gonzalez (Washington Commanders) - 3
1. Platz (geteilt): Tyler Bass (Buffalo Bills) - 3
1. Platz (geteilt): Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) - 3
1. Platz (geteilt): Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 3
5. Platz (geteilt): Chase McLaughlin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2
5. Platz (geteilt): Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 2
Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge (netto)
1. Platz: Corliss Waitman (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 50,6 Yards
2. Platz: Ethan Evans (Los Angeles Rams) - 46,2 Yards
3. Platz: JK Scott (Los Angeles Chargers) - 42,2 Yards
4. Platz: Tommy Townsend (Houston Texans) - 40,8 Yards
5. Platz: Riley Dixon (Denver Broncos) - 40,5 Yards
Kickoff-Return-Yards
1. Platz: Keisean Nixon (Green Bay Packers) - 95
2. Platz: Rachaad White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 79
3. Platz: Derius Davis (Los Angeles Chargers) - 75
4. Platz: Luke McCaffrey (Washington Commanders) - 60
5. Platz: Ty Johnson (Buffalo Bills) - 59
Punt-Return-Yards
1. Platz: Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills) - 30
2. Platz:Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers) - 26
3. Platz: Jamison Crowder (Washington Commanders) - 17
4. Platz: Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 14
5. Platz: Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles) - 11