Anzeige
NFL 2024/25

NFL-Playoffs 2025: Die Stat-Leader nach der Wild Card Round

  • Aktualisiert: 14.01.2025
  • 12:47 Uhr
  • ran.de

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Liga-Spitze? Die Stat-Leader der Playoffs 2025 im Überblick.

Die NFL-Playoffs laufen, die Wild Card Round ist Geschichte.

ran stellt die Führenden in den wichtigsten Statistiken wie Passing Yards, Tackles, Sacks und Field Goals vor (Quelle: nfl.com).

Anzeige
Anzeige

Passing Yards

1. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 282
2. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 272
3. Platz: Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 270
4. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 268
5. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 245

Anzeige
Anzeige

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2

Externer Inhalt

Dieser Inhalt stammt von externen Anbietern wie Facebook, Instagram oder Youtube. Aktiviere bitte Personalisierte Anzeigen und Inhalte sowie Anbieter außerhalb des CMP Standards, um diese Inhalte anzuzeigen.

NFL: Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • NFL Playoff Picture

  • NFL-Highlights auf ran.de

  • NFL-Spielplan 2024/25

Passquote

1. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 83,3 Prozent (15 von 18)
2. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 76,9 Prozent (20 von 26)
3. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 76,2 Prozent (16 von 21)
4. Platz: Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - 70,4 Prozent (19 von 27)
5. Platz: Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 69,0 Prozent (20 von 29)

Anzeige

Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 186
2. Platz: James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 120
3. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 119
4. Platz: Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) - 106
5. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 81
5. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 81

Anzeige

Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) - 1
2. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 1
2. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 1

Anzeige

VIDEO: Rams-Coach McVay bringt Kabine zum Kochen

Anzeige

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers) - 197
2. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 122
3. Platz: Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 92
4. Platz (geteilt): Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 89
4. Platz (geteilt): Dyami Brown (Washington Commanders) - 89

Anzeige

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): 18 Spieler - 1

Receptions

1. Platz: Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers) - 9
2. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 7
2. Platz (geteilt): Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 7
2. Platz (geteilt): Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 7
5. Platz: Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills) - 6

Anzeige
Anzeige

VIDEO: Gronk und Edelman lachen über Belichicks Freundin

Tackles

1. Platz: Elandon Roberts (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 14
2. Platz (geteilt): Blake Cashman (Minnesota Vikings) - 11
2. Platz (geteilt): Reed Blankenship (Philadelphia Eagles) - 11
4. Platz (geteilt): 6 Spieler - 10

Anzeige

Sacks

1. Platz (geteilt): Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers) - 2,0
1. Platz (geteilt): Nnamdi Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens) - 2,0
1. Platz (geteilt): Konie Turner (Los Angeles Rams) - 2,0
1. Platz (geteilt): Nolan Smith Jr. (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2,0
5. Platz (geteilt): Mario Edwards Jr. (Houston Texans) - 1,5
5. Platz (geteilt): Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans) - 1,5
5. Platz (geteilt): Neville Gallimore (Los Angeles Rams) - 1,5
5. Platz (geteilt): Byron Young (Los Angeles Rams) - 1,5

Anzeige

Interceptions

1. Platz: Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): 7 Spieler - 1

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz (geteilt): Reed Blankenship (Philadelphia Eagles) - 1
1. Platz (geteilt): Oren Burks (Philadelphia Eagles) - 1
1. Platz (geteilt): Ahkello Witherspoon (Los Angeles Rams) - 1
1. Platz (geteilt): Tony Jefferson (Los Angeles Chargers) - 1
1. Platz (geteilt): Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) - 1

VIDEO: Sydney Thomas mit diesem Coach zusammen?

Field Goals

1. Platz (geteilt): Zane Gonzalez (Washington Commanders) - 3
1. Platz (geteilt): Tyler Bass (Buffalo Bills) - 3
1. Platz (geteilt): Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) - 3
1. Platz (geteilt): Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 3
5. Platz (geteilt): Chase McLaughlin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2
5. Platz (geteilt): Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 2

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge (netto)

1. Platz: Corliss Waitman (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 50,6 Yards
2. Platz: Ethan Evans (Los Angeles Rams) - 46,2 Yards
3. Platz: JK Scott (Los Angeles Chargers) - 42,2 Yards
4. Platz: Tommy Townsend (Houston Texans) - 40,8 Yards
5. Platz: Riley Dixon (Denver Broncos) - 40,5 Yards

Kickoff-Return-Yards

1. Platz: Keisean Nixon (Green Bay Packers) - 95
2. Platz: Rachaad White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 79
3. Platz: Derius Davis (Los Angeles Chargers) - 75
4. Platz: Luke McCaffrey (Washington Commanders) - 60
5. Platz: Ty Johnson (Buffalo Bills) - 59

Punt-Return-Yards

1. Platz: Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills) - 30
2. Platz:Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers) - 26
3. Platz: Jamison Crowder (Washington Commanders) - 17
4. Platz: Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 14
5. Platz: Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles) - 11

Mehr News und Videos zur NFL
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk on the field during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Dallas Cowboys and the L...
News

Kommentar: Jones stellt seine Untauglichkeit erneut zur Schau

  • 14.01.2025
  • 12:48 Uhr
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News

Wild Card Round: Daniels magisch, Love bedenklich

  • 14.01.2025
  • 12:07 Uhr
1950421326
News

Preisexplosion: Playoff-Spiel teurer als restliche Duelle zusammen

  • 14.01.2025
  • 11:23 Uhr
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay BuccaneersUpdate
News

Last-Minute-Sieg! Glücksschuss lässt Commanders jubeln

  • 14.01.2025
  • 10:23 Uhr
imago images 1055433206
News

Eagles: Brown-Buch springt an Charts-Spitze

  • 14.01.2025
  • 09:55 Uhr

NFL: "Skandal" - Packers-Fans hadern mit Schiedsrichtern

  • Video
  • 02:20 Min
  • Ab 0
Stafford
News

Kommentar: Vor diesen Rams sollte man zittern

  • 14.01.2025
  • 09:46 Uhr

NFL-Highlights: DOINK! Commanders siegen in letzter Sekunde

  • Video
  • 05:41 Min
  • Ab 0
Josh Allen, Tony Romo
News

Wegen Allen-Kommentar: Fans fordern Romo-Rauswurf

  • 14.01.2025
  • 09:08 Uhr

NFL: Defense-Monster! Rams mit Sack-Festival gegen Vikings

  • Video
  • 02:30 Min
  • Ab 0
Mehr NFL-Galerien
2186521349

Schlägt jetzt die Stunde von "Coach Prime" in Dallas?

  • Galerie
  • 14.01.2025
  • 12:01 Uhr
Jordan Love (Pick 26 im Draft 2020, Green Bay Packers)

Picks 1 bis 24 fix! Draft Order 2025 nach Wild Card Round

  • Galerie
  • 14.01.2025
  • 09:04 Uhr
NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) goes live on social media a...Update

Bericht: Packers steigen in Rennen um Star-Receiver ein

  • Galerie
  • 13.01.2025
  • 15:46 Uhr
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

NFL-Matchups 2025: Hammer-Programm für die Lions

  • Galerie
  • 13.01.2025
  • 11:19 Uhr
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Längste Playoff-Durststrecken: Historische Commanders

  • Galerie
  • 13.01.2025
  • 10:32 Uhr
imago images 1054251827Update

Ausmaß unklar: Commanders-Stütze verletzt raus

  • Galerie
  • 13.01.2025
  • 08:09 Uhr
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns

Vrabel zu den Patriots: Fünf Teams noch ohne Head Coaches

  • Galerie
  • 12.01.2025
  • 19:20 Uhr
Die fixen Gehälter in den NFL Playoffs

Das verdienen die NFL-Profis 2025 in Playoffs und Super Bowl

  • Galerie
  • 11.01.2025
  • 12:58 Uhr
Blau soll Erfolg bringen: Amon-Ra St. Brown

All-Pros 2024: Riesige Ehre für Amon-Ra St. Brown!

  • Galerie
  • 10.01.2025
  • 20:12 Uhr
2175566042

NFL-Spieler haben abgestimmt: Er ist der beste Quarterback

  • Galerie
  • 10.01.2025
  • 18:07 Uhr