Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne

NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 9 - Derrick Henry knackt 1000 Rushing Yards, Trey Hendrickson ist Sack-Monster

  • Aktualisiert: 05.11.2024
  • 16:58 Uhr
  • ran.de
Article Image Media

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 9 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Der neunte Spieltag der neuen NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Auch interessant: NFL: Aktuelles Power Ranking

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, Bild) - 2.560 Yards
2. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2.389 Yards
3. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 2.379 Yards
4. Platz: Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - 2.328 Yards
5. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 2.244 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

NFL: Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Spielplan der NFL-Saison 2024

  • NFL: Jakob Johnson entlassen - so geht man nicht mit Menschen um!

  • NFL 2024: Aktuelles Quarterback Ranking

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 23 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 20 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 20 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 17 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt):  u.a. Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 17 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Completion Percentage*

1. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 74,9 % (158 von 211)
2. Platz: Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) - 72,7 % (93 von 128)
3. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders, Bild) - 71,5 % (162 von 228)
4. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 71,4 % (225 von 315)
5. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 70,2 % (212 von 302)

* Mindestens 100 Passversuche

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network
Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 1052 Yards 
2. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 925 Yards
3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 762 Yards
4. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 685 Yards
5. Platz: Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) - 665 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 11 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 8 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 8 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 7 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 7 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Attempts

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 168 Attempts
2. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 161 Attempts
3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 158 Attempts
4. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 157 Attempts
5. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 150 Attempts

Article Image Media
© UPI Photo

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 783 Yards
2. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 717 Yards 
3. Garrett Wilson (Green Bay Packers) - 663 Yards
3. CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 660 Yards
5. Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) - 654 Yards

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 7 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - 6 TD's
2. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 6 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) - 6 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receptions

1. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 60 Receptions
2. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 57 Receptions
3. Platz (geteilt): Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 55 Receptions
3. Platz (geteilt): Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 55 Receptions
5. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 53 Receptions

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Tackles

1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 95 Tackles
2. Platz: Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 91 Tackles
3. Platz: Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 88 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts) - 86 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Robert Spillane (Las Vegas Raiders) - 86 Tackles

Article Image Media
© 2021 Getty Images

Sacks

1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 11 Sacks
2. Platz: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 9 Sacks
3. Platz: Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 8 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7,5 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): Will Anderson Jr (Houston Texans) - 7,5 Sacks

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Interceptions

1. Platz (geteilt): Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers, Bild) - 6 INTs
1. Platz (geteilt): Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions) - 6 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Brian Branch (Detroit Lions) - 4 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 4 INT's
3. Platz (geteilt): Jaylen McCollough (Los Angeles Rams) - 4 INT's

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 4 FFs
1. Platz (geteilt): T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Nate Landman  (Atlanta Falcons) - 3 FF's
3. Platz (geteilt): Jessie Bates  (Atlanta Falcons) - 3 FF's
3. Platz (geteilt): Tykee Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3 FFs

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Field Goals

1. Platz: Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 25 Field Goals
2. Platz: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 23 Field Goals
3. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 21 Field Goals
4. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 20 Field Goals
5. Platz: Wil Lutz (Denver Broncos) - 18 Field Goals

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge

1. Platz: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 53,4 Yards
2. Platz: Jack Fox (Detroit Lions) - 52,2 Yards
3. Platz: Corey Bojorquez (Cleveland Browns) - 52 Yards
4. Platz: Cameron Johnston (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 51,5 Yards
5. Platz: Braden Mann (Philadelphia Eagles) - 51,3 Yards

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Kickoff-Return Yards

1. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 628 Yards
2. Platz: Laviska Shenault Jr. (Seattle Seahawks) - 449 Yards
3. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys) - 444 Yards
4. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 404 Yards
5. Platz: DeeJay Dallas (Arizona Cardinals) - 399 Yards

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Punt-Return Yards

1. Platz: Khalif Raymond (Detroit Lions) - 315 Yards
2. Platz Marcus Jones (New England Patriots) - 266 Yards
3. Platz: Jaelon Darden (Cleveland Browns) - 226 Yards
4. Platz: Xavier Gipson (New York Jets) - 211 Yards
5. Platz: Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 206 Yards

Article Image Media
© NurPhoto
