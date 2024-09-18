ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

1. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 60 Receptions 2. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 57 Receptions 3. Platz (geteilt): Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 55 Receptions 3. Platz (geteilt): Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 55 Receptions 5. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 53 Receptions

Sacks

1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 11 Sacks

2. Platz: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 9 Sacks

3. Platz: Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 8 Sacks

4. Platz (geteilt): Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7,5 Sacks

4. Platz (geteilt): Will Anderson Jr (Houston Texans) - 7,5 Sacks