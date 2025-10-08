NFL-Statistiken
NFL: Stat Leader 2025 nach Woche 18 - Matthew Stafford überragt gleich doppelt
- Aktualisiert: 05.01.2026
- 10:19 Uhr
- ran.de
Die reguläre NFL-Saison 2025 ist vorbei, die Gewinner in den wichtigsten Statistiken stehen fest. Wer hat die meisten Passing, Receiving und Rushing Yards gesammelt? Und wer dominierte auf der defensiven Seite? ran hat den Überblick.
Die NFL-Spielzeit 2025 ist vorbei, zumindest die Regular Season. Einige Akteure haben der Saison ihren Stempel aufgedrückt, die Stat Leader in den wichtigsten Kategorien stehen fest.
ran stellt die Gewinner in den wichtigsten Statistiken wie Passing Yards, Tackles, Sacks und Field Goals vor.
Passing Yards
1. Platz: Matthew Stafford (LA Rams) - 4.707
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 4.564
3. Platz: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - 4.552
4. Platz: Drake Maye (New England Patriots) - 4.394
5. Platz: Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks) - 4.048
Passing Touchdowns
1. Platz: Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - 46
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 34
3. Platz: Drake Maye (New England Patriots) - 31
4. Platz: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - 30
5. Platz: Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 29
Passquote
1. Platz: Drake Maye (New England Patriots) - 72 Prozent (354 von 492)
2. Platz: Mac Jones (San Francisco 49ers) - 69,6 Prozent (201 von 289)
3. Platz: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) - 69,4 Prozent (197 von 284)
4. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 69,3 Prozent (319 von 460)
5. Platz: Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) - 68,3 Prozent (110 von 161)
Rushing Yards
1. Platz: James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 1.621
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 1.595
3. Platz: Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) - 1.585
4. Platz: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) - 1.478
5. Platz: De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins) - 1.350
Rushing Touchdowns
1. Platz: Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) - 18
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 16
3. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 14
4. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 13
4. Platz (geteilt): Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) - 13
Receiving Yards
1. Platz: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks) - 1.793
2. Platz: Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams) - 1.715
3. Platz: George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys) - 1.429
4. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 1.412
5. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 1.401
Receiving Touchdowns
1. Platz: Davante Adams (Los Angeles Rams ) - 14
2. Platz (geteilt): Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles) - 11
2. Platz (geteilt): Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals) - 11
2. Platz (geteilt): Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals) - 11
2. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 11
Receptions
1. Platz: Puka Nacura (Los Angeles Rams) - 129
2. Platz: Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals) - 126
3. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals ) - 125
4. Platz: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks) - 119
5. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 117
Tackles
1. Platz: Jordyn Brooks (Miami Dolphins) - 183
2. Platz: Devin White (Las Vegas Raiders) - 174
3. Platz: Jack Campbell (Detroit Lions) - 165
4. Platz: Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders) - 163
5. Platz: Cedric Gray (Tennessee Titans) - 160
Sacks
1. Platz: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 23 (NFL-Rekord)
2. Platz: Brian Burns (New York Giants) - 16,5
3. Platz: Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans) - 15
4. Platz: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) - 14,5
5. Platz: Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos) - 14
Interceptions gefangen
1. Platz: Kevin Byard (Chicago Bears) - 7
2. Platz (geteilt): Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 5
2. Platz (geteilt): Jaycee Horn (Carolina Panthers) - 5
2. Platz (geteilt): Ernest Jones (Seattle Seahawks) - 5
2. Platz (geteilt): Antonio Johnson (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 5
2. Platz (geteilt): Xavier Watts (Atlanta Falcons) - 5
2. Platz (geteilt): Nahshon Wright (Chicago Bears) - 5
Forced Fumbles
1. Platz: Joey Bosa (Buffalo Bills) - 5
2. Platz (geteilt): Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers) - 4
2. Platz (geteilt): Josh Sweat (Arizona Cardinals) - 4
2. Platz (geteilt): Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) - 4
2. Platz (geteilt): Nate Landman (Los Angeles Rams) - 4
2. Platz (geteilt): Dallas Turner (Minnesota Vikings) - 4
Field Goals
1. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 44
2. Platz: Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks) - 41
3. Platz: Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 38
4. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys) - 36
5. Platz (geteilt): Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) - 33
5. Platz (geteilt): Will Reichard (Minnesota Vikings) - 33