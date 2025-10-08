Anzeige
NFL-Statistiken

NFL: Stat-Leader 2025 nach Woche 5 - Amon-Ra St. Brown mit starker Frühform

  • Veröffentlicht: 08.10.2025
  • 20:50 Uhr
  • ran.de

Die NFL-Saison 2025 ist erst fünf Wochen alt - doch einige Spieler stechen schon jetzt auf ihren jeweiligen Positionen heraus. Wer die wichtigsten Statistiken anführt.

Die NFL-Spielzeit 2025 ist noch jung. Dennoch haben einige Akteure der Saison bereits ihren Stempel aufgedrückt.

ran stellt die Führenden in den wichtigsten Statistiken wie Passing Yards, Tackles, Sacks und Field Goals vor.

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Matthew Stafford (LA Rams) - 1503
2. Platz: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - 1356
3. Platz: Daniel Jones (Indianapolis Colts) - 1290
4. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 1283
5. Platz: Drake Maye (New England Patriots) - 1261

Patrick Mahomes von den Kansas City Chiefs

Alle NFL-Highlights und ausgewählte -Relives auf Joyn

Die NFL-Highlights auf Joyn.

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 12
2. Platz: Matthew Stafford (LA Rams) - 11
3. Platz (geteilt): Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - 10
3. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 10
3. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 10
3. Platz (geteilt): Tua Tagovailoa - 10

Passquote

1. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 75,2 Prozent (109 von 145)
2. Platz: Drake Maye (New England Patriots) - 73,9 Prozent (113 von 153)
3. Platz: Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks) - 73,1 Prozent (98 von 134)
4. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 71,6 Prozent (68 von 95)
5. Platz: Daniel Jones (Indianapolis Colts) - 71,3 (107 von 150)

Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) - 480
2. Platz: James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 450
3. Platz: Javonte Williams (Dallas Cowboys) - 447
4. Platz: Travis Etienne Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 443
5. Platz: J.K. Dobbins (Denver Broncos) - 402

Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) - 6
2. Platz (geteilt): Javonte Williams (Dallas Cowboys) - 5
2. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 5
4. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 4
4. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 4
4. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 4
4. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 4
4. Platz (geteilt): J.K. Dobbins (Denver Broncos) - 4
4. Platz (geteilt): Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) - 4
4. Platz (geteilt): Jacory Croskey-Merritt (Washington Commanders) - 4

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Puka Nacura (LA Rams) - 558
2. Platz: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahakws) - 534
3. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 449
4. Platz: Emeka Egbuka (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 445
5. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 407

VIDEO: Wittert Sanders nach dem Flacco-Aus seine Chance?

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 6
2. Platz (geteilt): George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys) - 5
2. Platz (geteilt): Rome Odunze (Chicago Bears) - 5
2. Platz (geteilt): Emeka Egbuka (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 5
5. Platz (geteilt): 7 Spieler - 4

Receptions

1. Platz: Puka Nacura (LA Rams) - 52
2. Platz: Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys) - 41
3. Platz: Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers) - 39
4. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 35
5. Platz: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahakws) - 34

Tackles

1. Platz: Jordyn Brooks (Miami Dolphins) - 57
2. Platz: Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders) - 56
3. Platz (geteilt): Demario Davis (New Orleans Saints) - 48
3. Platz (geteilt): Bobby Okereke (New York Giants) - 48
3. Platz (geteilt): Cedric Gray (Tennessee Titans) - 48
3. Platz (geteilt): Jack Campbell (Detroit Lions) - 48

Sacks

1. Platz: Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos) - 7,0
2. Platz (geteilt): Josh Sweat (Arizona Cardinals) - 5,0
2. Platz (geteilt): Dorance Armstrong (Washington Commanders) - 5,0
2. Platz (geteilt): Brian Burns (New York Giants) - 5,0
2. Platz (geteilt): Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) - 5,0
2. Platz (geteilt): Byron Young (LA Rams) - 5,0

VIDEO: Flacco "wird wenig ändern" - Experten diskutieren Bengals-Deal

Interceptions gefangen

1. Platz (geteilt): Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 4
2. Platz (geteilt): Kevin Byard lll (Chicago Bears) - 3
2. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Pitre (Houston Texans) - 3
2. Platz (geteilt):Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions)
2. Platz (geteilt): 14 Spieler - 2

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz: Joey Bosa (Buffalo Bills) - 4
2. Platz: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) - 3
3. Platz (geteilt): 11 Spieler - 2

